No. 16 Coastal Carolina looks to improve to 9-0 vs. Texas State
The season couldn't be going better for No. 16 Coastal Carolina after a monumental victory last week.
But the Chanticleers' next opponent is coming off a much-awaited outcome and is trying to create a final good memory for the 2020 season.
Coastal Carolina visits Texas State for Saturday afternoon's Sun Belt Conference game at Bobcat Stadium in San Marcos, Texas.
"For us to be 8-0, one step closer to clinching the Eastern Division," said Chanticleers coach Jamey Chadwell. "At the beginning of the season nobody would believe that. I'm proud of our young men and our fight."
Coastal Carolina (8-0, 6-0 Sun Belt) is the first team in conference history to hold an 8-0 record. In its latest game, a come-from-behind effort against Appalachian State gave Coastal a 34-23 win.
"When we needed to make some plays, we found a way to make them," Chadwell said.
By toppling Appalachian State, the Chanticleers beat the team that had ruled the league. But the success can't stop there if they're going to meet more of their goals.
"Hopefully, this is not the top moment of the year," Chadwell said. "Hopefully, we've got more. Hopefully, our guys continue to earn the respect that we have and an opportunity to build a great program here in the Sun Belt."
Texas State (2-9, 2-5) hasn't had nearly that success this season. By defeating Arkansas State 47-45 last week, the Bobcats notched their first victory since Sept. 19.
"The thing that I've always talked about is that our kids fight," Texas State coach Jake Spavital said. "They compete. They just compete. They keep showing up and they keep doing the right thing. They keep fighting."
The Bobcats followed their Sept. 19 victory with a near-upset at Boston College the following week. They also were blowout losers to then-No. 12 Brigham Young, the most recent ranked foe they faced.
Sophomore quarterback Brady McBride of Texas State was the Offensive Player of the Week in the Sun Belt after his first start in three weeks produced 443 passing yards and five touchdowns without an interception in the Arkansas State game.
"There's so much improvement with where he is at," Spavital said. "I think that's just the maturity of this system. He still has got a lot of things to go through. ... Now you can kind of say he got over the hump a little bit."
Texas State receiver/return specialist Jeremiah Haydel had 193 yards of total offense and a touchdown for the Bobcats in their latest victory.
Coastal Carolina had the conference's top defensive player last week in C.J. Brewer, who had 14 tackles.
This will be the final game of the season for Texas State.
"There's still a lot that we can clean up. There's a lot of good and bad you go through," Spavital said. "We've got one week left as a program for this year, and let's see if we can put it together. ... You're not getting the results that you want. We're all in this together as a family. You're counting on everybody."
Coastal Carolina has more ahead. The Chanticleers are pleased they've overcome any glitches that arose en route to their perfect record.
"You get adversity, you keep striking," Chadwell said. "(Our players) are tough-minded. You're playing for a common purpose. Things aren't always going to go your way, but they won't waver if they believe ... in each other."
--Field Level Media
|233.9
|AVG PASS YDS
|241.7
|
|
|199.0
|AVG RUSH YDS
|132.6
|
|
|432.9
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|374.4
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. McCall
|G. McCall
|106/156
|1593
|18
|1
|
F. Payton
|F. Payton
|17/34
|271
|3
|2
|
J. Guest
|J. Guest
|1/1
|7
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Marable
|C. Marable
|103
|435
|5
|0
|
G. McCall
|G. McCall
|70
|340
|5
|0
|
R. White
|R. White
|56
|330
|4
|0
|
S. Jones
|S. Jones
|57
|279
|3
|0
|
B. Pinson
|B. Pinson
|10
|58
|0
|0
|
F. Payton
|F. Payton
|13
|57
|0
|0
|
B. Bennett
|B. Bennett
|6
|47
|1
|0
|
T. Mobley
|T. Mobley
|2
|25
|0
|0
|
I. Connelly
|I. Connelly
|6
|23
|0
|0
|
B. Carpenter
|B. Carpenter
|1
|6
|0
|0
|
J. Guest
|J. Guest
|1
|6
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Heiligh
|J. Heiligh
|38
|647
|6
|0
|
I. Likely
|I. Likely
|13
|350
|4
|0
|
S. Denmark
|S. Denmark
|14
|252
|1
|0
|
K. Brown
|K. Brown
|13
|219
|3
|0
|
C. Marable
|C. Marable
|23
|163
|6
|0
|
G. Latushko
|G. Latushko
|11
|143
|0
|0
|
R. White
|R. White
|2
|21
|0
|0
|
M. McFarlane
|M. McFarlane
|1
|15
|0
|0
|
B. Carpenter
|B. Carpenter
|1
|13
|0
|0
|
P. McSweeney
|P. McSweeney
|2
|11
|0
|0
|
B. Pinson
|B. Pinson
|1
|10
|0
|0
|
S. Jones
|S. Jones
|1
|9
|0
|0
|
T. Mobley
|T. Mobley
|2
|9
|0
|0
|
C. McCarthy
|C. McCarthy
|1
|7
|0
|0
|
C. Brewer
|C. Brewer
|1
|2
|1
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Strong
|D. Strong
|0-0
|0
|5
|
J. Gunter
|J. Gunter
|0-0
|0
|1
|
A. Spillum
|A. Spillum
|0-0
|0
|2
|
S. Kelly
|S. Kelly
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Morris
|J. Morris
|0-0
|0
|1
|
D. Bush
|D. Bush
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Biscardi
|M. Biscardi
|8/9
|0
|33/36
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. McBride
|B. McBride
|153/256
|1723
|16
|7
|
T. Vitt
|T. Vitt
|74/122
|933
|9
|6
|
J. Haydel
|J. Haydel
|1/1
|3
|0
|0
|
S. Tupou
|S. Tupou
|0/1
|0
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Sturges
|B. Sturges
|107
|521
|5
|0
|
C. Hill
|C. Hill
|96
|493
|5
|0
|
J. Jeter
|J. Jeter
|40
|282
|2
|0
|
T. Vitt
|T. Vitt
|37
|129
|1
|0
|
B. McBride
|B. McBride
|57
|56
|0
|0
|
J. Haydel
|J. Haydel
|3
|23
|0
|0
|
S. Keller
|S. Keller
|1
|12
|1
|0
|
T. Graham Jr.
|T. Graham Jr.
|1
|4
|0
|0
|
J. Gipson
|J. Gipson
|2
|-6
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Barbee
|M. Barbee
|38
|540
|10
|0
|
J. Haydel
|J. Haydel
|35
|399
|4
|0
|
J. Sheread
|J. Sheread
|29
|334
|2
|0
|
T. Graham Jr.
|T. Graham Jr.
|23
|265
|2
|0
|
J. Banks
|J. Banks
|11
|261
|3
|0
|
C. Speights
|C. Speights
|19
|220
|1
|0
|
D. Jackson
|D. Jackson
|18
|212
|0
|0
|
B. Sturges
|B. Sturges
|11
|116
|1
|0
|
C. Hill
|C. Hill
|21
|105
|0
|0
|
J. Lanam
|J. Lanam
|9
|104
|1
|0
|
B. Aragon
|B. Aragon
|7
|57
|1
|0
|
J. Jeter
|J. Jeter
|5
|21
|0
|0
|
J. Horn
|J. Horn
|1
|18
|0
|0
|
J. Hopkins
|J. Hopkins
|1
|7
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Morris
|J. Morris
|0-0
|0
|4
|
B. Stringer
|B. Stringer
|0-0
|0
|1
|
K. Rodgers
|K. Rodgers
|0-0
|0
|1
|
G. Isidore
|G. Isidore
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Keller
|S. Keller
|8/9
|0
|29/30
|0
|
A. Orona
|A. Orona
|1/3
|0
|9/10
|0
|
B. McBride
|B. McBride
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
NMEX
UTAHST
27
41
Final FS1
-
13IOWAST
17TEXAS
23
20
Final ABC
-
UMASS
LIB
0
45
Final ESP3
-
NEB
24IOWA
20
26
Final FOX
-
UCF
SFLA
58
46
Final ESPN
-
2ND
19UNC
31
17
Final ABC
-
WYO
UNLV
45
14
Final FS1
-
CMICH
EMICH
31
23
Final CBSSN
-
STNFRD
CAL
24
23
Final FOX
-
15OREG
OREGST
38
41
Final ESPN
-
UK
6FLA
0
060.5 O/U
-24.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
NILL
WMICH
0
064.5 O/U
-20
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
GAS
GAST
0
052.5 O/U
-2
Sat 12:00pm ESP3
-
VANDY
MIZZOU
0
051 O/U
-14
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
PSU
MICH
0
056.5 O/U
+1
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
SMU
ECU
0
068.5 O/U
+12
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
BGREEN
OHIO
0
054 O/U
-24
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
TXTECH
23OKLAST
0
056 O/U
-11.5
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
BALLST
TOLEDO
0
065 O/U
-10
Sat 12:00pm ESP3
-
MD
12IND
0
064 O/U
-11.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
NCST
CUSE
0
050.5 O/U
+17.5
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
KENTST
BUFF
0
068.5 O/U
-7
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
UTEP
RICE
0
044.5 O/U
-12
Sat 1:00pm ESP3
-
MIAOH
AKRON
0
055.5 O/U
+14
Sat 1:00pm ESP3
-
NTEXAS
TXSA
0
067 O/U
-2.5
Sat 3:00pm
-
20CSTCAR
TXSTSM
0
058 O/U
+17
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
SALA
ARKST
0
063.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP3
-
LALAF
LAMON
0
054.5 O/U
+28.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP3
-
TROY
APLST
0
048.5 O/U
-13.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
22AUBURN
1BAMA
0
063 O/U
-24.5
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
PITT
3CLEM
0
057.5 O/U
-22.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
8NWEST
MICHST
0
041.5 O/U
+13.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
MISSST
MISS
0
069.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
SJST
BOISE
0
058 O/U
-11.5
Sat 4:00pm FOX
-
LVILLE
BC
0
055.5 O/U
PK
Sat 4:00pm ACCN
-
RUT
PURDUE
0
060.5 O/U
-11
Sat 4:00pm FS1
-
SDGST
COLO
0
051 O/U
-3
Sat 5:00pm PACN
-
DUKE
GATECH
0
057 O/U
+1
Sat 7:00pm
-
LSU
5TXAM
0
061.5 O/U
-16
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
KSTATE
BAYLOR
0
044.5 O/U
-6
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
UTAH
WASH
0
047.5 O/U
-7
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
9UGA
SC
0
049 O/U
+21.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
UVA
FSU
0
058.5 O/U
+9.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
TCU
KANSAS
0
051.5 O/U
+24
Sat 8:00pm FS1
-
ARIZ
UCLA
0
069 O/U
-10.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
NEVADA
HAWAII
0
061.5 O/U
+7
Sat 11:00pm
-
25TULSA
HOU
0
0
PPD ESPU
-
LATECH
FIU
0
0
PPD ESP+
-
FAU
MTSU
0
0
PPD CBSSN
-
MEMP
NAVY
0
0
PPD CBSSN
-
COLOST
AF
0
0
CBSSN
-
USM
UAB
0
0
CBSSN
-
SDGST
FRESNO
0
0
FS1
-
WASH
WASHST
0
0
ESPN
-
4OHIOST
ILL
0
0
FS1
-
MINN
16WISC
0
0
BTN
-
7CINCY
TEMPLE
0
0
ESPU
-
UTAH
ARIZST
0
0