Clemson secured a commitment from five-star wide receiver and top-10 overall recruit Bryant Wesco on Tuesday. The latest Clemson pledge continues a recruiting hot streak for coach Dabo Swinney's staff over the last 48 hours. Sammy Brown -- the top-ranked LB in the nation for the 2024 cycle -- committed to Clemson Monday evening. Four-star wide receiver TJ Moore followed suit Tuesday morning.

Ranked by 247Sports as a five-star prospect and top recruit in Texas for the 2024 cycle, Wesco chose Clemson after also giving consideration to LSU, Oklahoma, TCU and USC, among other offers.

"[I] love everything [about Clemson]," Wesco told Wiltfong. "The highlight of the visit for me was getting to spend time with the players and staff, playing games with all of them, and getting to know them."

Commitments from Brown and Moore boosted Clemson up to No. 10 in 247Sports' team recruiting rankings for the 2024 cycle, one spot ahead of in-state rival South Carolina. With Wesco's commitment, the Tigers are now up to No. 8, jumping ahead of Tennessee and ACC-rival Florida State.

Wesco is the 11th player in the 2024 recruiting cycle to commit to Clemson.

In the immediate future, the defending ACC champion Tigers look to return to the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2020. The Tigers won national titles during the 2016 and 2018 seasons.

Swinney made a splash hire in January when he brought in Garrett Riley as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Riley most recently helped revitalize the TCU offense en route to a College Football Playoff National Championship appearance.