College football odds, picks, predictions for Week 10: Advanced computer model loving Kansas State, Colorado

Week 10 of the college football schedule is the final slate of games before the College Football Playoff committee releases its first rankings of the year. The top teams who aren't idle this week are looking to make an emphatic impression before the committee convenes. Utah (7-1) is all the way up to No. 9 in the AP Top 25 and takes on Washington (5-3) on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET. Utah is a three-point road favorite at Huskie Stadium, according to the latest college football odds, and a dominant win could put them on a collision course with No. 7 Oregon in the Pac-12 Championship Game. Speaking of the Ducks, they'll head to Los Angeles to take on USC (5-3), and Oregon (7-1) is a four-point favorite in the current Week 10 college football lines. There are college football spreads of all shapes and sizes this week, but which should you target? And which college football odds can you bank on Saturday? Before you make any college football predictions, look at the Week 10 college football picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,200 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread.

The model enters Week 10 of the 2019 season on a strong run, going 100-64 on all its top-rated college football picks. It also called Auburn (+10.5) easily staying within the spread against LSU in a 23-20 final in the biggest game of Week 9. Anybody who has been following it is way up. Now, it has turned its attention to Week 10 of the college football schedule.

One of the Week 10 college football picks the model is recommending: No. 22 Kansas State (-5.5) covers in its rivalry matchup against Kansas.

The Wildcats shook up the College Football Playoff picture by taking down then-No. 5 Oklahoma over the weekend. They'll have to stay focused, however, as they now take on in-state rival Kansas, a team showing significant improvement under first-year head coach Les Miles.

The model is calling for Kansas State, a team that ranks second in the Big 12 in scoring defense (21.9 points per game), to hold Kansas to 21 points, while KSU quarterback Skylar Thompson accounts for over 200 yards of total offense as the Wildcats cover in over 50 percent of simulations. The under (54.5) has a ton of value as well because that hits well over 60 percent of the time.

Another one of the 2019 Week 10 college football predictions from the model: Colorado covers comfortably as a 6.5-point underdog at UCLA.

Both teams are 3-5 straight-up and 4-4 against the spread, but receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. finally looked healthy again in a 35-31 loss to USC. That adds another dimension to a Colorado offense that has proven it can be formidable when it's clicking on all cylinders. Shenault had nine catches for 172 yards and a touchdown last week as the Buffaloes put up 520 yards of total offense and covered easily as 10.5-point underdogs.

UCLA's defense is allowing 6.5 yards per play, while the offense turned the ball over three times last week in a win over Arizona State. The Buffaloes have gone 3-1 against the spread in games where they win the turnover battle. The model says the Buffaloes cover in nearly 60 percent of simulations, with the under (64.5) also hitting nearly 60 percent of the time.

The model also has made the call on every other FBS matchup in Week 10, including the monster SEC showdown between No. 6 Florida and No. 8 Georgia. It also knows a line in another game is way off, saying one side of the spread hits in over 70 percent of simulations. You need to see its college football picks before locking in any of your own.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 10? And which line is Vegas way off on? Check out the latest Week 10 college football odds below, and then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned over $4,200 in profit over the past four seasons.

Michigan at Maryland (+21.5, 55.5)

Boston College at Syracuse (-3, 60)

Virginia Tech at Notre Dame (-17.5, 58)

Kansas State at Kansas (+5.5, 54.5)

Army at Air Force (-16, 45.5)

Georgia vs. Florida (+6, 45)

TCU at Oklahoma State (-2.5, 59)

Miami (Fla.) at Florida State (-3, 49)

Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech (+7.5, 43)

Mississippi State at Arkansas (+7.5, 58.5)

Utah at Washington (+3, 47.5)

Oregon State at Arizona (-5.5, 71.5)

Northwestern at Indiana (-10.5, 43.5)

UAB at Tennessee (-12.5, 48.5)

Ole Miss at Auburn (-19.5, 53.5)

Virginia at North Carolina (-2, 47)

Vanderbilt at South Carolina (-15, 51.5)

SMU at Memphis (-6, 71.5)

Oregon at USC (+4, 62.5)