Notre Dame vs. Navy odds, line: 2018 college football picks, predictions from proven model on 5-1 roll

In Week 9 of the college football season, Notre Dame and Navy will look to put on a show in San Diego, where over 20,000 sailors are stationed at the 32nd Street Naval Station. The game kicks off at 8:00 p.m. ET, and the Irish are 23.5-point favorites with a total of 53.5 in the latest Notre Dame vs. Navy odds. However, before you convince yourself that Notre Dame is too much to handle for 2-5 Navy, or that the Midshipmen have the undefeated Irish's number, you'll want to check out the Notre Dame vs. Navy picks and predictions from the SportsLine advanced computer model to help show you what you might be missing.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past three years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,210 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated point-spread picks.

The model made several huge calls against the spread last week, including nailing LSU (-6) over Mississippi State, Washington State (-3) over Oregon and Alabama (-29.5) over Tennessee. And when it comes to top-rated picks against the spread, it finished Week 8 on a strong 5-1 run. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Notre Dame vs. Navy, we can tell you the model is leaning over, and it has also locked in an against-the-spread pick that hits in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see that one at SportsLine.

On Saturday, one reason Notre Dame might struggle to cover the 23.5 points is that its not just their defense that has a hard time adjusting to the Navy triple-option. Their offense has also struggled against the Navy defense.

In the last two seasons, Notre Dame has been nearly 90 yards below their season average for total offense in their two games against Navy. The result: Navy covered comfortably as a 20-point underdog in 2017 and won outright as a 7-point underdog in 2016.

However, this isn't the same Navy squad we're used to seeing, and a cover for the Midshipmen based on the stylistic clash is no guarantee.

Notre Dame's defense is much better against the run than in past seasons and Navy's defense isn't a match for offenses that can confidently move the ball through the air. Hawaii, for example, scored seven touchdowns against Navy. Quarterback Cole McDonald lit up the Midshipmen defense for 428 yards and six passing scores in that game.

If Navy can't find a way to slow down Ian Book and the Notre Dame aerial attack, it's going to have a hard time covering, even in front of a pro-Navy crowd in San Diego.

So, which side of the Notre Dame vs. Navy spread cashes in over half of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of Notre Dame vs. Navy you need to jump on, all from the model that has returned over $4,000 in profit for $100 bettors.