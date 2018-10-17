Stanford vs. Arizona State odds, line, start time: Picks, predictions from advanced model that called West Virginia's upset

Plenty of star power will be on display Thursday when the Arizona State Sun Devils host the Stanford Cardinal at 9 p.m. ET, but the biggest play-maker might not suit up. Heisman Trophy hopeful Bryce Love is questionable with an ankle injury that kept him out of the Cardinal's last game. Herm Edwards, in his first year coaching the Sun Devils, is off to a 3-3 start. Stanford opened as a three-point road favorite and now is laying 2.5. The over-under, which opened at 51.5, has ballooned to 56.5 in the latest Arizona State vs. Stanford odds. Before you make any Arizona State vs. Stanford picks, check out what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model knows the Cardinal's confidence might be sagging if Love is unable to play. For the season, the senior rusher has 327 yards at 4.3 yards per pop, but for his career, he's netting 7.2 yards a carry. Luckily, Stanford has plenty of firepower in its offensive arsenal if he can't go.

Quarterback K.J. Costello is coming off a 381-yard performance against Utah on 26-for-41 passing. He will be trying to get the ball into the hands of star wideout J.J. Arcega-Whiteside early and often. The 6-foot-3 senior is a marvelous mix of speed, bulk and agility. He has 30 receptions for 541 yards -- a dominating average of 18 yards per catch -- and eight touchdowns.

Just because Stanford has plenty of weapons even without Love doesn't mean it will cover Thursday.

Sun Devils quarterback Manny Wilkins is completing 64 percent of his attempts and has an impressive touchdown-to-interception ratio of 11-to-1. He eclipsed the 7,000-yard career mark in his previous start against Colorado and has thrown 43 career touchdown passes. He also has racked up 157 rushing yards and two more scores.

Arizona State running back Eno Benjamin is enjoying a remarkable season. He has rushed for 715 yards, netting 5.7 yards per pop. He has also found the end zone seven times.

