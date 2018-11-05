Willie Taggart surrenders play-calling duties as Florida State continues to struggle
It's the first time in his head coaching career that Taggart won't call offensive plays
Florida State coach Willie Taggart got the job last offseason and labeled his new offense as a philosophy of "lethal simplicity." After nine games, that offense is now a little bit more complicated -- and stagnant.
Taggart announced Monday that he will hand over play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Walt Bell after Bell called plays during Saturday's 47-28 loss to NC State. It's the first time in his eight-plus seasons as a head coach (Western Kentucky, South Florida, Oregon and Florida State) that Taggart will not be calling plays from the sideline.
"I thought Walt did a good job of calling plays," Taggart said. "I'm sure there's some plays -- like every play-caller -- there's always some plays you would like to take back. But I thought he did well."
The Seminoles racked up 445 yards and averaged 6.54 yards per play in the loss to the Wolfpack. The only other times that the Seminoles topped six yards per play this year were against Wake Forest and Louisville -- the two worst defenses in the conference.
"I'm not a big ego guy," he said. "I'm going to always do what's best for our program. And just because I give up play(calling) doesn't mean I'm not involved in it. I'm still going to be involved in everything and make suggestions when I need to. But I felt like this is what our football team needed."
Bell worked as the offensive coordinator at Maryland from 2016-17, and at Arkansas State the two years prior to his time in College Park.
The Seminoles play Notre Dame Saturday night in South Bend.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Iron Bowl picked for SEC on CBS
The Iron Bowl was picked for the SEC on CBS Game of the Week for the final week of the regular...
-
Kent State vs. Buffalo odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Kent State vs. Buffalo game 10,000...
-
CBS Sports 129: Sooners into top 5
Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame, Michigan and Oklahoma lead new college football rankings
-
College football Week 11 odds, top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 11 college football game 10,000...
-
Monday After: Bama make CFP irrelevant
We have been spending a lot of time debating who has earned the right to lose to Alabama in...
-
Power Rankings: Michigan joins top four
Can the top four teams in Dennis Dodd's Power Rankings win out? It sure looks possible