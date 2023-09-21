Nike's App Days clearance sale is here. The retailer is offering an extra 20% off clearance items, including unbeatable deals on some of the absolute best running shoes on the market. Just use the code APPDAYS at checkout to save an extra 20% on select styles.

For the rest of this week, you can get an extra 20% off the Nike Pegasus 40, Nike Kiger 9 and Nike Streakfly, all of which are already on sale for up to 30% off. With those three deals alone, you could upgrade your full rotation of daily trainers, racing shoes and trail running shoes in one fell swoop.

But runners aren't the only ones who can enjoy huge savings during Nike's App Days sale. Tennis players have a chance to save on the NikeCourt Zoom NXT (10% off) or NikeCourt Air Zoom Vapor Pro 2 (10% off).

Golfers can save on top golfing shoes like the Michael Jordan's ADG 4 or the new Roshe G Next Nature. There's also a huge selection of gym shoes on deep discount. No matter what sport you play or how you like to work out, there's a Nike shoe for you. Chances are, it's even dropped to its lowest price ever this weekend.

You'll need to move fast if you want some discounted shoes -- this sale ends Friday, Sept. 22. We thought we'd give you a head start by rounding up some of the best deals below so you can head straight to the shoes you want and grab them before they sell out. (Or just tap the button below to head straight to the deals at Nike.)

The Nike Pegasus 40, the latest in a line of balanced, supportive shoes that runners have relied on for 40 years, is currently selling for just $91 (reduced from $130). Featuring Nike's signature React foam midsole and two Air Zoom units, the Pegasus 40 is both shock-absorbing and bouncy. Meanwhile, the flexible midfoot strap is designed to mold to any arch, so runners with higher arches or flat feet will feel comfortable in this shoe.

You can also get the special NFL-edition of last year's Pegasus 39 shoe on deep discount right now, so you can run in comfort and sport your favorite team's colors at the same time.

Top features of the Nike Pegasus 40:

The Nike React foam makes for a smooth, responsive shoe.

Air Zoom units are located in the heel and forefoot for a little extra lift off when you take off.

The Pegasus 40 is available in both regular and wide sizes.

More great deals on Nike running shoes:

We've found even more deals on must-have Nike running shoes.

Nike may have started with running shoes, but it's become one of the most trusted brands for all kinds of athletes. If you're more likely to be found perfecting your deadlift at the gym rather than training for a marathon, Nike has a wide selection of durable shoes that offer tons of support and stability to help prevent rolled ankles and other weightlifting injuries. And many of its most popular gym trainers are on deep discount during the App Days sale.

That includes the Nike Free Metcon 5, which is one of the most balanced gym shoes you'll find. It provides enough cushioning and support to keep you stable while weightlifting, while also offering flexibility for running, jumping, or whatever your cardio routine looks like. And right now, you can get a pair for just $96 (reduced from $120) when you use the code APPDAYS.

Top features of the Nike Free Metcon 5:

The breathable and flexible chain-link mesh stretches just enough to let your foot and ankle move naturally during agility drills or sprints.

The rubber sidewalls and support braces in the heel and midfoot keep you stable while you're lifting.

The rubber tread on the outsole offers traction for even more stability.

More great deals on Nike gym shoes:

Shop even more reduced prices on must-have Nike gym shoes.

Nike's growing line of tennis shoes feature wear-resistant traction and just the right balance of stability, flexibility, and responsiveness. But one of our favorite Nike tennis shoes to date has to be the NikeCourt Zoom Next, made with Zoom Air units and a flexible plate.

These tennis shoes feature plush cushioning and a large, flexible Zoom Air unit in the forefoot give you extra bounce for your serves. Meanwhile, a stiff yet flexible plate and high traction outsole add stability and help your feet grip the court. They can be yours for just $97 right now (reduced from $140).

Top features of the NikeCourt Zoom NXT:

The Zoom air units and cushioning makes a supportive yet responsive shoe for hard courts.

The lightweight outsole adds grip without adding bulk.

The breathable upper helps your feet stay cool and dry.

More great deals on Nike tennis shoes:

Nike has even more tennis shoes on sale now.

Golfers will love the deals available during Nike's App Days sale. You can get 20% off the stylish-yet-functional Nike Jordan ADG 4 when you use the code APPDAYS at checkout. Made in collaboration with Michael Jordan, the ADG 4 features a classic golf shoe silhouette crafted from leather and fitted with a high-traction rubber sole that can grip grass with ease.

Top features of the Nike Jordan ADG 4:

The built-in traction offers stability on a variety of surfaces.

The midsole features Nike's lightweight React foam for support that's still flexible.

The full-grain leather upper with the elephant print on the heel makes this one of the most stylish shoes you can wear on the green.

More great deals on Nike golf shoes:

Nike has even more Nike golf shoes on sale now.

