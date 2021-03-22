Happy Monday! Hope you had a wild weekend of Fantasy Baseball drafts like I did with many more to come. We've recently helped out our H2H points and Roto players with either a live mock draft or live salary cap draft on the podcast. It was time to return the favor to those out there who compete in the H2H categories format. While it's my least favorite format to play, I will admit that it requires the most strategy. It's the only format where punting categories is accepted and even celebrated!

Outside of our H2H categories mock, we have a lot to catch you up on from the weekend. Not only was there a ton of news but we have more late-round starting pitchers emerging, which is awesome. We can never have enough pitching. Keep reading to find out who's catching our eye on the mound.

And of course, you can subscribe to make sure you get the latest episodes of Fantasy Baseball Today right when they drop on Apple and Spotify.

H2H categories mock draft

Late-round starting pitchers to know

Robbie Ray dominated the Tigers Friday: 5.1 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 7 K with 16 whiffs on 73 pitches. He averaged 96.2 MPH on his fastball in the start (that was 93.9 MPH last season). Ray had 200+ strikeouts in three his last four full seasons. His ADP is 300.



James Paxton made his debut Sunday: 4.1 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 8 K and apparently maxed out at 97 MPH. Paxton averaged 92.1 MPH on his fastball last season. If Paxton is healthy and comes anywhere close to the pitcher he used to be, he's a great value.



Carlos Rodon pitched four shutout innings Sunday with five strikeouts. He's now up to nine shutout with 10 strikeouts and zero walks this spring. Rodon averaged 93.9 MPH on his fastball Sunday. Even when he was at his best in his career he sat 92-93 MPH.



Marlins starting pitcher Trevor Rogers was awesome Sunday: 5 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 6 K with 14 whiffs on 71 pitches. His fastball velocity was 94.6 MPH in this start. That was 93.6 MPH last season.

Latest news and notes

