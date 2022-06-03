Happy Friday, everyone! It's the best day of the week if I do say so myself and we almost made history on Thursday night's slate of MLB action. Yankees SP Jameson Taillon is one of the easiest pitchers to root for in baseball given what he's gone through and what he's fought back from and after an inconsistent first season in New York, he has been impressive in his second season with the Bronx Bombers. Taillon's best outing of this second season came on Thursday when he took a perfect game all the way into the eighth inning.

Taillon finished with eight innings of one run ball and allowed just two hits and no walks on the night. He struck out five batters and induced 14 swinging strikes. Taillon has been able to fool hitters with a six-pitch mix and a career-high 13.7% cutter usage. He's now racked up at least seven innings of work in three straight starts and he has lowered his ERA on the season to 2.30. Taillon's command has been the key if you ask me -- he has just five walks through his first 10 starts. The strikeouts aren't great, and the underlying numbers aren't great either, but he limits hard contact with excellent command and a six-pitch arsenal. I would hesitate to "sell high" on Taillon.

Below, we'll dive into more of the action from Thursday including extended hitting streaks from two of baseball's hottest hitters, a monthly recap of May's biggest OPS risers and fallers and more. Also, make sure you're all caught up with everything going on from the Fantasy Baseball Today team over at CBSSports.com/Fantasy/Baseball. Scott White dove once again into why it's only a matter of time until we see Vinnie Pasquantino called up as he continues to bolster his case in Scott's latest Prospects Report. Scott also talked about several hitters and pitchers you'll want to beat your league to in his latest waiver wire column.

And of course, as always, you can follow to make sure you get the latest episodes of Fantasy Baseball Today right when they drop on Apple and Spotify.

Longest hitting streaks extend another day

Paul Goldschmidt has been on an absolute tear in the month of May, and that continued on Thursday. Goldy extended his hitting streak to 24 games when he cracked a two-out RBI double in the third inning of Thursday's game against the Cubs. Goldy has been red-hot starting on May 7 and he has hit .427 with nine homers and 33 RBI in that span. As we'll note below, he's also the biggest riser from April to May when it comes to OPS. A fair case can be made that no hitter is hotter right now.

Brendan Rodgers also used Thursday to extend a hitting streak of his own. He followed up last night's triple-donger with another hit on Thursday to bring his hitting streak to 20 games. It feels like it's all starting to click for the former top draft pick, and I'm just hoping he's here to stay both from a hitting and health standpoint. It's been a bumpy ride for Rodgers but Scott White never jumped off that bandwagon -- in fact he led it -- touting Rodgers as one of the best values in the middle infield this past March. Now he just needs to keep the momentum rolling.

Votto showing serious signs of life

After the first month of the season, it was starting to look like the cliff was finally just a few feet away from Joey Votto. And this was so surprising because Votto's 2021 season was a resurgence so great that he landed on the preseason draft target list of every one of our Fantasy Baseball Today members -- myself included. After coming off the IL earlier this month, it seems like Votto is finally starting to show signs. On Thursday, Votto went 1 for 2 with his third homer. In his 12 games since returning from the IL, Votto is batting .289 with three long balls and a 92.6 mph average exit velocity -- way up from his 86.4 mph average exit velocity prior to going on the IL. Now is the time to buy low on Votto. Send those offers out.

Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter Your Cheat Code To Fantasy Baseball You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Two deeper league waiver wire options to consider

Jace Peterson continues to hit the baseball. On Thursday he went 2 for 3 with a triple and 3 RBI. He now has nine hits, two homers and a stolen base over his past seven games. He has five homers and six bags on the season and is just 8% rostered despite having eligibility at 1B/2B/3B and OF.

Miguel Andujar may not offer much at all in the power department, and that's probably why he's just 5% rostered, but after Thursday he now has three stolen bases in his past seven games and a solid .278 batting average in a run-heavy Yankees lineup.

Biggest OPS risers in May

Biggest ERA "fallers" in May

News and lineup notes

Every night the Fantasy Baseball Today team dives into all of the happenings around the MLB from top performers to injuries, trades and more. The podcast is a must listen for any diehard, if I do say so myself. Tune in to the podcast to hear the FBT crew expand on the news and notes below.