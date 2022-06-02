Well, that wasn't the pitcher we saw last year.

Back then, Edward Cabrera had a 5.81 ERA and 1.63 WHIP in seven starts. His walk rate was prohibitive and strikeout rate a little underwhelming, especially compared to what he had done in the minors.

But after an early-season bout with biceps fatigue and another stint in the minors, the 24-year-old got a chance to set the record straight in the first game of a doubleheader Wednesday at the Rockies. He made his point loud and clear.

Edward Cabrera SP MIA Miami • #27 • Age: 24 Wednesday at Rockies INN 6 H 1 ER 0 BB 4 K 9

Most of the damage, as in 10 of his 17 swinging strikes, came on a changeup that's genuinely one of a kind. He averaged 93.6 mph on that pitch -- a changeup, remember. Just look at the way this thing dives:

What makes it especially impressive is that it happened in the thin air of Coors Field, where you'd expect less movement. What does more look like?

None of this is to say that, as starting pitcher pickups go, Cabrera is foolproof. He did still walk four in his six innings, continuing with the control issues from a year ago (and they've been just as prevalent in the minors). But the upside is considerable for a player rostered in just 27 percent of CBS Sports leagues, and he has every opportunity to stick with Jesus Luzardo on the IL and Elieser Hernandez potentially on the outs as well.

Let's see who else is available on the waiver wire ...