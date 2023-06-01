Happy Thursday, everyone! Wednesday's action brought a ton of intrigue but let's start things off by discussing Mets SP Kodai Senga. A potentially perfect sell-high scenario has developed with Senga after his sparkling outing against the Phillies, and that is the question all Fantasy Baseball managers are asking themselves right now. Senga pitched seven dominant shutout innings, allowing only one hit and walking nobody while striking out nine batters. The command coupled with the strikeout upside he put on display was SP1 level, but how repeatable is this?

Senga racked up 22 swinging strikes, which was a season-high for him. With an average exit velocity against of 84 mph, Senga also limited hard contact like you would come to expect from an ace. So why sell high? The two biggest reasons would be Senga's high walk rate (5.1 BB/9) and his home and road splits. Senga likes his time at Citi Field; his ERA on the road (6.12 ERA) is significantly higher. Maybe that's not a reason to sell, but it sure doesn't make me hopeful about him finding a level of consistency necessary to be a reliable Fantasy asset both rest of season and in the short term.

Is it also time to sell high on Elder?

Chris Towers gave an incredibly comprehensive outlook and breakdown of Braves SP Bryce Elder in his trade values column from Wednesday. You can find Towers' complete breakdown in the trade column linked above, but here's his synopsis on how to move forward with Elder on your roster or if he's being proposed to you in any trades:

"Elder isn't a bad pitcher, but I think his skill set is probably more like that of a high-3.00s ERA pitcher. There's value in that, but it's pretty limited value. If I had him on any of my teams, I'd be taking this opportunity to try to shop him for one of any number of underperformers with more upside – Yu Darvish, Dylan Cease, or Hunter Greene come immediately to mind as pitchers I'd be happy to flip Elder for."

Jung showcasing his upside

It's easy to forget Rangers 3B Josh Jung was one of the top prospects in baseball prior to the 2022 season and he's starting to realize that potential in 2023 now that he's finally healthy. Jung had a remarkable game on Wednesday, going 3 for 5 at the plate with a double and his 12th home run of the season.

Jung is now batting .291 with an .869 OPS and he has established himself as a both consistent and dynamic Fantasy Baseball asset at a position that was believed to be one of the shallowest entering the season (and has mostly proven to be that way). Jung has totaled 39 runs and 37 RBI so far this season with an average exit velocity of 92.2 mph and a 12.4% barrel rate. It's all there for him. Jung is what I'd like to call a buy-high candidate.

Mullins replacements

Unfortunately, Cedric Mullins landed on the injured list with a Grade 2 right groin strain. The team is hopeful that his absence will only last weeks rather than months. To help compensate for Mullins' absence, the team signed Aaron Hicks to a one-year deal.

Mullins' injury is a significant blow for fantasy managers, as he ranked as the OF5 in H2H points and OF7 in Roto formats. If you recently lost Mullins to the injured list and need an outfielder to replace him, here are a few names who could be on your waiver wires:

Marlins OF Bryan De La Cruz has been performing well, going 3 for 4 in his latest game with his seventh home run of the season. With a .301 batting average and an .816 OPS, De La Cruz has been a reliable option that won't replace the speed Mullins provided you, but won't hurt you anywhere else in a categories league.

Another consideration is Braves oF Marcell Ozuna, who is rostered in 51% of leagues. Ozuna has his highest hard-hit rate since the 2020 season and is showing signs of getting back to his old form.

Diamondbacks OF Jake McCarthy also presents an intriguing option, as he went 2 for 3 on Wednseday with two steals. McCarthy had a rough start to his 2023 season but picked up steam in recent weeks down in the minors. And let's not forget McCarthy was the league-winning free agent pickup from last season.

News and notes