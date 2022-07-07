I entered the day fully expecting to write a glowing review of Brayan Bello's debut in which I urged you to act on what may be your last opportunity to pick him up.

Turns out his first start was a clunker. The final line you can see for yourself:

Brayan Bello BOS • SP • 66 Wednesday vs. Rays INN 4 H 6 ER 4 BB 3 K 2 View Profile

But there were positive signs. His sinker was as good as advertised, peaking at 98 mph and drawing oohs and aahs for its movement. He made Rays catcher Francisco Mejia look really uncomfortable on this sequence for his first career strikeout:

In the end, though, poor control got the better of Bello, which I suggested could be the case in my latest Prospects Report. He threw just 57 percent of his pitches for strikes as compared to 62 percent in the minors -- a rate that still resulted in a less-than impressive 3.5 BB/9. Nerves surely played a factor in this one, but it probably won't be the last time he struggles to find the strike zone.

Of course, you could make the argument now is actually the perfect time to pick up Bello seeing as there will be less competition for his services. Imagine passing up Spencer Strider after he threw a clunker in his first start May 30 at the Diamondbacks. Those of us who agonize over every drop, though, might appreciate the leeway Bello's sour debut gives us, especially not knowing how long of a leash the Red Sox will give him, what with Chris Sale on the verge of returning and all.

If you're not in the mood to speculate, here are some other potential waiver wire pickups.

