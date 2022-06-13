Jon Gray SP TEX Texas • #22 • Age: 30 Rostered 55% 2022 Stats AVG .307 HR 5 OPS .860 AB 140 BB 20 K 14 Sunday marked the second double digit-strikeout game in three for Jon Gray, and even though the opponent was the White Sox, it was a legitimately dominant effort. He had 19 swinging strikes, including eight on the fastball and 10 on the slider. His velocity was even up about 1 mph on both. It would seem like a big step forward if not for the start in between in which he allowed five runs with four walks vs. only three strikeouts. Still, we liked his chances for a breakout leaving Colorado, and a couple early injuries may have prevented him from finding his groove. If nothing else, he seems to be trending in the right direction.

Bryson Stott SS PHI Philadelphia • #5 • Age: 24 Rostered 37% 2022 Stats AVG .305 HR 5 OPS .814 AB 197 BB 20 K 39 Bryson Stott added another home run over the weekend, giving him four since he entered the lineup for good June 1. The rookie is batting .333 (12 for 36) in those 10 games, walking four times compared to just six strikeouts. The plate discipline is notable because it was his most impressive attribute during his time in the minors, furthering the idea that he's found his rhythm with everyday at-bats. "Obviously, it helps getting those at-bats every day and kind of just grinding through it," Stott said last week. "Just getting more comfortable and being more relaxed." He's eligible at second base and shortstop and worth adding if you have a need at either.

Tanner Houck RP BOS Boston • #89 • Age: 25 Rostered 35% 2022 Stats AVG .307 HR 7 SB 4 OPS .869 AB 137 K 34 Turns out the Red Sox's much sought-after closer may have been hiding in other roles all this time. Tanner Houck of course began the year in the starting rotation and has spent most of his professional career there, but he transitioned to long relief toward the end of April and has more recently gotten a look as a high-leverage reliever late in games -- late as in the ninth inning both Friday and Sunday. Whenever a pitcher records back-to-back saves for a team in desperate need of a closer, you have to treat it as the start of something. Houck might be best suited for the role, featuring nothing but hard stuff, which includes a wipeout slider.

Alex Kirilloff LF MIN Minnesota • #19 • Age: 24 Rostered 34% 2022 Stats AVG .291 HR 2 SB 6 OBP .380 OPS .848 AB 79 How hot does Alex Kirilloff have to get before the Twins call him back up? At the very least, he's hot enough for us to anticipate it and put in a claim before interest spikes. So how hot is he? He homered three times again over the weekend, twice on Saturday and once on Sunday, to give him seven in his past nine games and nine overall at Triple-A. He's batting .355 with a 1.083 OPS down there. We still haven't seen a fair representation of the 24-year-old's abilities at the major-league level seeing as his time last year and this year was marred by wrist pain, but he appears to be over it now.

Alex Faedo SP DET Detroit • #49 • Age: 26 Rostered 28% 2022 Minors AVG .351 HR 6 OPS 1.050 AB 97 BB 19 K 18 If you're looking for a short-term fill-in at starting pitcher, Alex Faedo fits the bill this week. He's coming off arguably his best start so far -- one in which his slider played like an elite swing-and-miss offering to bring his overall swinging-strike rate back to a respectable 11.3 percent. Its effectiveness comes and goes, creating reason for skepticism, but he has managed to keep runs off the board regardless and figures to do so against the White Sox and Rangers lineups this week.

Jake Burger 3B CHW Chi. White Sox • #30 • Age: 26 Rostered 22% 2022 Stats AVG .202 HR 4 2B 6 OPS .641 AB 89 K 21 Between Yoan Moncada's continued struggles and Gavin Sheets' demotion to the minors, Jake Burger appears to have settled into a regular role in the White Sox lineup. Actually, it's more like he's seized it, batting .433 (13 for 30) with four homers in his past eight games. It brings his full-season numbers up to a .277 batting average and .842 OPS, which is better than you're probably used to seeing at third base. His strikeout rate is still up near 30 percent, which brings with it considerable risk, but the former first-round pick has always rated high for quality of contact and is in the 96th percentile for maximum exit velocity. His recent production could be legit.

Luis Garcia SS WAS Washington • #2 • Age: 22 Rostered 21% Wednesday vs. Royals INN 5 H 5 ER 0 BB 2 K 8 The lack of enthusiasm for Luis Garcia, who was ranking among the top 100 prospects even as a teenager, is disappointing but presents an opportunity. Yes, we had already seen him in the majors for 370 at-bats prior to this year -- 370 futile, punchless at-bats -- but he was 20 and 21 years old at the time and clearly rushed to meet a need. Who knows how high he would have climbed in the prospect rankings if he hadn't exhausted his eligibility? Things continue to go better for him in this latest look in the majors, including a 7-for-13 performance over the weekend to bring his batting average to .372. This is after he hit .314 with an .899 at Triple-A.