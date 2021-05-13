Steadily, quietly, in a way that hasn't manifested in the overall stats yet, a number of hitters who seemingly invalidated themselves from Fantasy Baseball consideration early in 2021 are coming around.

Or so it would appear, anyway. It's always difficult to tell whether a string of multi-hit games is the start of something or just the inherent variability of the sport. It's especially difficult this year, with the rules of BABIP having been broken by a new baseball that's somehow made offense more home run-dependent.

We're still recalibrating to this new reality. Or maybe not we, but full disclosure, me. More specifically, I have little confidence in marginal hitting talents -- the kind that, you know, might be available on the waiver wire -- doing much beyond what I'm actually seeing them do. It's an uncomfortable feeling not to trust one's own instincts.

But we all believed in those highlighted here at some point, whether because of their track record or pedigree and suddenly, they're doing better. The turnaround has to start somewhere, so if you're itching to make a move to shore up a stunted offense, it may be time to hop back aboard.