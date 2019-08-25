Fantasy Baseball Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitcher rankings identify Cal Quantrill, Mike Montgomery as sleepers

Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White highlights some possibilities for Week 23 (Aug. 26-Sept. 1).

The deeper we get into a season, the more confidently we can say a particular pitcher is good or bad.

It makes streaming two-start pitchers here in late August all the more difficult. Who, by now, is still slipping through the cracks?

You could make the case Brad Keller is given that he's enjoying a stretch of six quality starts in eight. He's not the typical big bat-misser, and pitching for the Royals has stricken him with a topsy-turvy win-loss record. But he has elite ground-ball tendencies and has been consistently pitching deep into games. Plus, he gets the Orioles in one of his two starts this week.

But even he's 74% owned in CBS Sports leagues. If you're looking for a two-start sleeper below the 70% threshold, sorry, there's not a single one I could recommend across all formats. Pitchers like Cal Quantrill, MIke Montgomery, Jason Vargas and Adam Plutko offer some promise for points leagues, where volume is paramount, but the potential rewards don't make up for the risks in traditional 5x5 leagues.

Must-starts, all formats
1 vs TBTampa Bay @ TORToronto
2
W. Buehler SP LAD Walker Buehler SP LAD
@ SDSan Diego @ ARIArizona
3
L. Castillo SP CIN Luis Castillo SP CIN
@ MIAMiami @ STLSt. Louis
4 @ HOUHouston vs CLECleveland
5
L. Giolito SP CHW Lucas Giolito SP CHW
vs MINMinnesota @ ATLAtlanta
6
S. Gray SP CIN Sonny Gray SP CIN
@ MIAMiami @ STLSt. Louis
7
M. Minor SP TEX Mike Minor SP TEX
@ LAAL.A. Angels vs SEASeattle
8
Y. Darvish SP CHC Yu Darvish SP CHC
@ NYMN.Y. Mets vs MILMilwaukee
Sleepers and questionables
9
B. Keller SP KC Brad Keller SP KC
vs OAKOakland vs BALBaltimore
10
G. Marquez SP COL German Marquez SP COL
vs BOSBoston vs PITPittsburgh
11
C. Smith SP MIA Caleb Smith SP MIA
vs CINCincinnati @ WASWashington
12
M. Pineda SP MIN Michael Pineda SP MIN
@ CHWChi. White Sox @ DETDetroit
13
M. Stroman SP NYM Marcus Stroman SP NYM
vs CHCChi. Cubs @ PHIPhiladelphia
14
M. Mikolas SP STL Miles Mikolas SP STL
@ MILMilwaukee vs CINCincinnati
Better left for points leagues
15
M. Fiers SP OAK Mike Fiers SP OAK
@ KCKansas City @ NYYN.Y. Yankees
16 vs LADL.A. Dodgers @ SFSan Francisco
17
D. May SP LAD Dustin May SP LAD
@ SDSan Diego @ ARIArizona
18 vs OAKOakland vs BALBaltimore
19
J. Vargas SP PHI Jason Vargas SP PHI
vs PITPittsburgh vs NYMN.Y. Mets
20
J. Teheran SP ATL Julio Teheran SP ATL
@ COLColorado vs CHWChi. White Sox
21
A. Plutko SP CLE Adam Plutko SP CLE
@ DETDetroit @ TBTampa Bay
22
H. Bailey SP OAK Homer Bailey SP OAK
@ KCKansas City @ NYYN.Y. Yankees
No thanks
23
P. Lopez SP MIA Pablo Lopez SP MIA
vs CINCincinnati @ WASWashington
24
J. Musgrove SP PIT Joe Musgrove SP PIT
@ PHIPhiladelphia @ COLColorado
25
A. Young SP ARI Alex Young SP ARI
@ SFSan Francisco vs LADL.A. Dodgers
26 vs CLECleveland vs MINMinnesota
27
E. Lauer SP SD Eric Lauer SP SD
vs LADL.A. Dodgers @ SFSan Francisco
28
J. Happ SP NYY J.A. Happ SP NYY
@ SEASeattle vs OAKOakland
29 @ MILMilwaukee vs CINCincinnati
30
Y. Kikuchi SP SEA Yusei Kikuchi SP SEA
vs NYYN.Y. Yankees @ TEXTexas
31
R. Porcello SP BOS Rick Porcello SP BOS
@ COLColorado @ LAAL.A. Angels
32 vs ATLAtlanta vs HOUHouston
33
S. Brault SP PIT Steven Brault SP PIT
@ PHIPhiladelphia @ COLColorado
34
G. Gonzalez SP MIL Gio Gonzalez SP MIL
vs STLSt. Louis @ CHCChi. Cubs
35
T. Milone RP SEA Tommy Milone RP SEA
vs NYYN.Y. Yankees @ TEXTexas
36
T. Melville SP COL Tim Melville SP COL
vs ATLAtlanta vs PITPittsburgh
37
T. Beede SP SF Tyler Beede SP SF
vs ARIArizona vs SDSan Diego
