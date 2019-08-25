Fantasy Baseball Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitcher rankings identify Cal Quantrill, Mike Montgomery as sleepers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White highlights some possibilities for Week 23 (Aug. 26-Sept. 1).
The deeper we get into a season, the more confidently we can say a particular pitcher is good or bad.
It makes streaming two-start pitchers here in late August all the more difficult. Who, by now, is still slipping through the cracks?
You could make the case Brad Keller is given that he's enjoying a stretch of six quality starts in eight. He's not the typical big bat-misser, and pitching for the Royals has stricken him with a topsy-turvy win-loss record. But he has elite ground-ball tendencies and has been consistently pitching deep into games. Plus, he gets the Orioles in one of his two starts this week.
But even he's 74% owned in CBS Sports leagues. If you're looking for a two-start sleeper below the 70% threshold, sorry, there's not a single one I could recommend across all formats. Pitchers like Cal Quantrill, MIke Montgomery, Jason Vargas and Adam Plutko offer some promise for points leagues, where volume is paramount, but the potential rewards don't make up for the risks in traditional 5x5 leagues.
|1
J. Verlander SP HOU Justin Verlander SP HOU
|
vs
TBTampa Bay
|
@
TORToronto
|2
W. Buehler SP LAD Walker Buehler SP LAD
|
@
SDSan Diego
|
@
ARIArizona
|3
L. Castillo SP CIN Luis Castillo SP CIN
|
@
MIAMiami
|
@
STLSt. Louis
|4
|5
L. Giolito SP CHW Lucas Giolito SP CHW
|
vs
MINMinnesota
|
@
ATLAtlanta
|6
|7
M. Minor SP TEX Mike Minor SP TEX
|
@
LAAL.A. Angels
|
vs
SEASeattle
|8
Y. Darvish SP CHC Yu Darvish SP CHC
|
@
NYMN.Y. Mets
|
vs
MILMilwaukee
|9
|10
G. Marquez SP COL German Marquez SP COL
|
vs
BOSBoston
|
vs
PITPittsburgh
|11
C. Smith SP MIA Caleb Smith SP MIA
|
vs
CINCincinnati
|
@
WASWashington
|12
M. Pineda SP MIN Michael Pineda SP MIN
|
@
CHWChi. White Sox
|
@
DETDetroit
|13
M. Stroman SP NYM Marcus Stroman SP NYM
|
vs
CHCChi. Cubs
|
@
PHIPhiladelphia
|14
M. Mikolas SP STL Miles Mikolas SP STL
|
@
MILMilwaukee
|
vs
CINCincinnati
|15
M. Fiers SP OAK Mike Fiers SP OAK
|
@
KCKansas City
|
@
NYYN.Y. Yankees
|16
C. Quantrill SP SD Cal Quantrill SP SD
|
vs
LADL.A. Dodgers
|
@
SFSan Francisco
|17
|18
M. Montgomery SP KC Mike Montgomery SP KC
|
vs
OAKOakland
|
vs
BALBaltimore
|19
J. Vargas SP PHI Jason Vargas SP PHI
|
vs
PITPittsburgh
|
vs
NYMN.Y. Mets
|20
J. Teheran SP ATL Julio Teheran SP ATL
|
@
COLColorado
|
vs
CHWChi. White Sox
|21
|22
H. Bailey SP OAK Homer Bailey SP OAK
|
@
KCKansas City
|
@
NYYN.Y. Yankees
|23
P. Lopez SP MIA Pablo Lopez SP MIA
|
vs
CINCincinnati
|
@
WASWashington
|24
J. Musgrove SP PIT Joe Musgrove SP PIT
|
@
PHIPhiladelphia
|
@
COLColorado
|25
A. Young SP ARI Alex Young SP ARI
|
@
SFSan Francisco
|
vs
LADL.A. Dodgers
|26
S. Turnbull SP DET Spencer Turnbull SP DET
|
vs
CLECleveland
|
vs
MINMinnesota
|27
E. Lauer SP SD Eric Lauer SP SD
|
vs
LADL.A. Dodgers
|
@
SFSan Francisco
|28
|29
A. Wainwright SP STL Adam Wainwright SP STL
|
@
MILMilwaukee
|
vs
CINCincinnati
|30
Y. Kikuchi SP SEA Yusei Kikuchi SP SEA
|
vs
NYYN.Y. Yankees
|
@
TEXTexas
|31
R. Porcello SP BOS Rick Porcello SP BOS
|
@
COLColorado
|
@
LAAL.A. Angels
|32
J. Waguespack SP TOR Jacob Waguespack SP TOR
|
vs
ATLAtlanta
|
vs
HOUHouston
|33
S. Brault SP PIT Steven Brault SP PIT
|
@
PHIPhiladelphia
|
@
COLColorado
|34
G. Gonzalez SP MIL Gio Gonzalez SP MIL
|
vs
STLSt. Louis
|
@
CHCChi. Cubs
|35
T. Milone RP SEA Tommy Milone RP SEA
|
vs
NYYN.Y. Yankees
|
@
TEXTexas
|36
T. Melville SP COL Tim Melville SP COL
|
vs
ATLAtlanta
|
vs
PITPittsburgh
|37
