Fantasy Baseball Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitcher rankings identify Cal Quantrill, Mike Montgomery as sleepers

The deeper we get into a season, the more confidently we can say a particular pitcher is good or bad.

It makes streaming two-start pitchers here in late August all the more difficult. Who, by now, is still slipping through the cracks?

You could make the case Brad Keller is given that he's enjoying a stretch of six quality starts in eight. He's not the typical big bat-misser, and pitching for the Royals has stricken him with a topsy-turvy win-loss record. But he has elite ground-ball tendencies and has been consistently pitching deep into games. Plus, he gets the Orioles in one of his two starts this week.

But even he's 74% owned in CBS Sports leagues. If you're looking for a two-start sleeper below the 70% threshold, sorry, there's not a single one I could recommend across all formats. Pitchers like Cal Quantrill, MIke Montgomery, Jason Vargas and Adam Plutko offer some promise for points leagues, where volume is paramount, but the potential rewards don't make up for the risks in traditional 5x5 leagues.