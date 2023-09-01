jose-berrios.jpg

Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period, grouping them by how advisable they are (or aren't). The names depicted here are only speculative and subject to change from one day to the next.

Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 24 (Sept. 4-10). Check back Sunday for the latest updates.

Must-start, all formats
1
G. Cole SP NYY Gerrit Cole SP NYY
vs
DET
Detroit
 		vs
MIL
Milwaukee
2
C. Burnes SP MIL Corbin Burnes SP MIL
@
PIT
Pittsburgh
 		@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
3
C. Ragans SP KC Cole Ragans SP KC
vs
CHW
Chi. White Sox
 		@
TOR
Toronto
4
J. Steele SP CHC Justin Steele SP CHC
vs
SF
San Francisco
 		vs
ARI
Arizona
5
L. Webb SP SF Logan Webb SP SF
@
CHC
Chi. Cubs
 		vs
COL
Colorado
6
P. Lopez SP MIN Pablo Lopez SP MIN
@
CLE
Cleveland
 		vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
7
Z. Eflin SP TB Zach Eflin SP TB
vs
BOS
Boston
 		vs
SEA
Seattle
8
M. Kelly SP ARI Merrill Kelly SP ARI
vs
COL
Colorado
 		@
CHC
Chi. Cubs
9
C. Kershaw SP LAD Clayton Kershaw SP LAD
@
MIA
Miami
 		@
WAS
Washington
10
J. Luzardo SP MIA Jesus Luzardo SP MIA
vs
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
 		@
PHI
Philadelphia
11
T. Bibee SP CLE Tanner Bibee SP CLE
vs
MIN
Minnesota
 		@
LAA
L.A. Angels
12
J. Berrios SP TOR Jose Berrios SP TOR
@
OAK
Oakland
 		vs
KC
Kansas City
Advisable in most cases
13
B. Bello SP BOS Brayan Bello SP BOS
@
TB
Tampa Bay
 		vs
BAL
Baltimore
14
G. Williams SP CLE Gavin Williams SP CLE
vs
MIN
Minnesota
 		@
LAA
L.A. Angels
15
K. Hendricks SP CHC Kyle Hendricks SP CHC
vs
SF
San Francisco
 		vs
ARI
Arizona
16
B. Miller SP SEA Bryce Miller SP SEA
@
CIN
Cincinnati
 		@
TB
Tampa Bay
17
H. Greene SP CIN Hunter Greene SP CIN
vs
SEA
Seattle
 		vs
STL
St. Louis
18
J. France SP HOU J.P. France SP HOU
@
TEX
Texas
 		vs
SD
San Diego
Better left for points leagues
19
B. Woo SP SEA Bryan Woo SP SEA
@
CIN
Cincinnati
 		@
TB
Tampa Bay
20
D. Vines SP ATL Darius Vines SP ATL
vs
STL
St. Louis
 		vs
PIT
Pittsburgh
21
A. Heaney SP TEX Andrew Heaney SP TEX
vs
HOU
Houston
 		vs
OAK
Oakland
No thanks
22
R. Detmers SP LAA Reid Detmers SP LAA
vs
BAL
Baltimore
 		vs
CLE
Cleveland
23
B. Pfaadt SP ARI Brandon Pfaadt SP ARI
vs
COL
Colorado
 		@
CHC
Chi. Cubs
24
J. Scholtens P CHW Jesse Scholtens P CHW
@
KC
Kansas City
 		@
DET
Detroit
25
J. Wentz SP DET Joey Wentz SP DET
@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
 		vs
CHW
Chi. White Sox
26
R. Hill SP SD Rich Hill SP SD
vs
PHI
Philadelphia
 		@
HOU
Houston
27
P. Lambert RP COL Peter Lambert RP COL
@
ARI
Arizona
 		@
SF
San Francisco
28
Z. Thompson RP STL Zack Thompson RP STL
@
ATL
Atlanta
 		@
CIN
Cincinnati
29
K. Waldichuk SP OAK Ken Waldichuk SP OAK
vs
TOR
Toronto
 		@
TEX
Texas
30
L. Ortiz SP PIT Luis Ortiz SP PIT
vs
MIL
Milwaukee
 		@
ATL
Atlanta