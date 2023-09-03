davis-schneider.jpg

If you need a fill-in for an injury or are simply looking for a spark, Scott White has you covered with 10 sleeper hitters for the upcoming scoring period, all rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. They're not must-starts by any estimation, but they're the best you'll find off the waiver wire.

All information is up to date as of Sunday afternoon.

Sleeper hitters for Week 24 (Sept. 4-10)
Davis Schneider 2B
TOR Toronto • #36 • Age: 24
Matchups
@OAK3, KC3
Rostered
28%
Davis Schneider has become a fixture in the Blue Jays lineup with Matt Chapman sidelined by injury and is looking like more than just a flash in the pan. He was plenty productive in the minors as well, despite his lack of prospect pedigree, so you can trust him to take advantage of the third-best hitter matchups this week.
Adam Duvall CF
BOS Boston • #18 • Age: 34
Matchups
@TB3, BAL3
Rostered
69%
If the years have taught us anything, it's that you don't bet against a red-hot Adam Duvall, who has homered seven times in his past 12 games. The matchups are solid enough to suggest it'll continue for another week, though when it ends, you probably won't like what follows.
Mitch Garver C
TEX Texas • #18 • Age: 32
Matchups
HOU3, OAK3
Rostered
47%
Mitch Garver would probably be worth starting anyway as a catcher-eligible player getting near-everyday at-bats at DH and batting .286 (26 for 91) with eight home runs since the start of August. But he's scheduled to face three lefties, who he's always hit particularly well, including .333 with a .928 OPS this year.
Wilmer Flores 1B
SF San Francisco • #41 • Age: 32
Matchups
@CHC3, COL3
Rostered
59%
Another longtime lefty masher, Wilmer Flores is batting .324 with a .939 OPS against southpaws this year and has four on the schedule this week. He's not as hot as he was to begin the second half, but his overall numbers remain strong.
Royce Lewis 3B
MIN Minnesota • #23 • Age: 24
Matchups
@CLE3, NYM3
Rostered
69%
Royce Lewis remains under-rostered as a shortstop-eligible player who has known nothing but success so far in the majors. He happens to be hot right now, too, having homered five times in his past 10 games.
J.P. Crawford SS
SEA Seattle • #3 • Age: 28
Matchups
@CIN3, @TB4
Rostered
50%
For all the talk of lefty mashers, J.P. Crawford happens to be something of a righty masher, boasting an .877 against them this year. That's all he's scheduled to face in his seven games this week, and he's been swinging the bat well since returning from a brief stay on the concussion IL.
Gabriel Moreno C
ARI Arizona • #14 • Age: 23
Matchups
COL3, @CHC4
Rostered
34%
In leagues that require only one catcher, it's always hard to make space for another, but Gabriel Mroreno might just be the one you want anyway. He's batting .339 (19 for 56) with four homers in 16 games since returning from a shoulder injury, and the Diamondbacks happen to have the most hitter-friendly matchups this week.
Edouard Julien 2B
MIN Minnesota • #47 • Age: 24
Matchups
@CLE3, NYM3
Rostered
46%
The time to start Edouard Julien is when the Twins have a bunch of righties on the schedule, and that's certainly true with only one lefty on tap this week. The power has been lacking lately, but he's still reaching base at a nice clip.
Ezequiel Duran SS
TEX Texas • #20 • Age: 24
Matchups
HOU3, OAK3
Rostered
61%
Ezequiel Duran may be picking it up at the plate again after a cold start to the second half, batting .281 (18 for 64) in 19 games, but mostly he's worth using this week because the Rangers have three lefties on the schedule. Overall, he has a .907 OPS against lefties this year.
Geraldo Perdomo SS
ARI Arizona • #2 • Age: 23
Matchups
COL3, @CHC4
Rostered
45%
Geraldo Perdomo has seen his batting average drop about 30 points in the past two months, but he remains the one decent option the Diamondbacks have on the left side of the infield. He's one of the few Diamondbacks available enough to recommend in a week when they have the most favorable hitter matchups, facing the Rockies staff for three games and the Cubs staff for four.

Best hitter matchups for Week 24

1. Diamondbacks COL3, @CHC4
2. Braves STL3, PIT3
3. Blue Jays @OAK3, KC3
4. White Sox @KC3, @DET3
5. Yankees DET3, MIL3

Worst hitter matchups for Week 24

1. Marlins LAD3, @PHI3
2. Pirates MIL3, @ATL3
3. Astros @TEX3, SD3
4. Cardinals @ATL3, @CIN3
5. Rockies @ARI3, @SF3