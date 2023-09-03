Kyle Hendricks SP CHC Chi. Cubs • #28 • Age: 33 Matchups vs. SF, vs. ARI Rostered 60% The surgery to repair a capsular tear in his right shoulder last year seems to have gotten Hendricks back to his pre-2021 form, because he's just a strike-throwing quality start machine right now. No reason to back down from him in a two-start week, particularly since the matchups are decent.

Jose Quintana SP NYM N.Y. Mets • #62 • Age: 34 Rostered at WAS, at MIN Rostered 74% While it could always change, the Mets appear to have reduced their rotation to four pitchers for the five-game week, which would give Quintana a turn against both the light-hitting Nationals and the strikeout-prone Twins. Given his six quality starts in seven chances, the opponent might not even matter so much.

J.P. France SP HOU Houston • #68 • Age: 28 Matchups at TEX, vs. SD Rostered 79% Apart from a 10-run disaster against the Red Sox a couple turns ago, France has been so reliable that it's hard to imagine sitting him in a two-start week, even with dangerous matchups against the Rangers and Padres.

Bryan Woo SP SEA Seattle • #33 • Age: 23 Matchups at CIN, at TB Rostered 65% The matchups could be better for Woo, who'll visit the Reds in his first start and the Rays in his second, but his first two turns back from a bout with forearm inflammation have been excellent. The underlying numbers suggest it's not a fluke either.

Kyle Harrison SP SF San Francisco • #45 • Age: 22 Matchup vs. COL Rostered 58% We'll give Harrison a pass for the four home runs he gave up at the Padres over the weekend, especially since he again kept the walks down and nearly went six innings (which were the biggest questions surrounding him at the start). With the Rockies coming to town in Week 24, he could be in line for another double digit-strikeout effort.

Jordan Wicks SP CHC Chi. Cubs • #36 • Age: 24 Matchup vs. SF Rostered 44% Wicks had a strong follow-up to his even stronger debut, and through two big-league starts, his changeup has been exactly as advertised. The Giants don't make for a particularly imposing matchup in Week 24.

Andrew Heaney SP TEX Texas • #44 • Age: 32 Matchups vs. HOU, vs. OAK Rostered 71% Heaney gets pulled too early from starts to be the Fantasy asset we want him to be, and he's probably over-rostered at 71 percent. But it's hard to argue against him in a two-start week where one of the matchups is against the Athletics.

Ranger Suarez SP PHI Philadelphia • #55 • Age: 28 Matchup vs. MIA Rostered 52% We'll need to make sure Suarez's return from a hamstring injury goes as planned Sunday, but provided it does, the ground-ball specialist is a strong bet for a quality start against the Marlins in Week 24.

Griffin Canning SP LAA L.A. Angels • #47 • Age: 27 Matchup vs. CLE Rostered 37% Canning has been at his best since rejoining the Angels rotation in late August -- and his best usually means strikeouts aplenty. Granted, he was facing the Mets and Athletics lineups, but the Guardians lineup he'll be facing this week isn't much better.