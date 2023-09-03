There's no replacement for a high-end hurler, of course, but if you're looking to stream pitchers, you've come to the right place. Scott White has 10 recommendations for the upcoming scoring period, all rostered in no more than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. Most likely, they're the best you'll find off the waiver wire.
- Week 24: Sleeper hitters | Two-start pitchers
All information is up to date as of Sunday afternoon.
CHC Chi. Cubs • #28 • Age: 33
The surgery to repair a capsular tear in his right shoulder last year seems to have gotten Hendricks back to his pre-2021 form, because he's just a strike-throwing quality start machine right now. No reason to back down from him in a two-start week, particularly since the matchups are decent.
NYM N.Y. Mets • #62 • Age: 34
While it could always change, the Mets appear to have reduced their rotation to four pitchers for the five-game week, which would give Quintana a turn against both the light-hitting Nationals and the strikeout-prone Twins. Given his six quality starts in seven chances, the opponent might not even matter so much.
J.P. France SP
HOU Houston • #68 • Age: 28
Apart from a 10-run disaster against the Red Sox a couple turns ago, France has been so reliable that it's hard to imagine sitting him in a two-start week, even with dangerous matchups against the Rangers and Padres.
Bryan Woo SP
SEA Seattle • #33 • Age: 23
The matchups could be better for Woo, who'll visit the Reds in his first start and the Rays in his second, but his first two turns back from a bout with forearm inflammation have been excellent. The underlying numbers suggest it's not a fluke either.
SF San Francisco • #45 • Age: 22
We'll give Harrison a pass for the four home runs he gave up at the Padres over the weekend, especially since he again kept the walks down and nearly went six innings (which were the biggest questions surrounding him at the start). With the Rockies coming to town in Week 24, he could be in line for another double digit-strikeout effort.
Jordan Wicks SP
CHC Chi. Cubs • #36 • Age: 24
Wicks had a strong follow-up to his even stronger debut, and through two big-league starts, his changeup has been exactly as advertised. The Giants don't make for a particularly imposing matchup in Week 24.
TEX Texas • #44 • Age: 32
Heaney gets pulled too early from starts to be the Fantasy asset we want him to be, and he's probably over-rostered at 71 percent. But it's hard to argue against him in a two-start week where one of the matchups is against the Athletics.
PHI Philadelphia • #55 • Age: 28
We'll need to make sure Suarez's return from a hamstring injury goes as planned Sunday, but provided it does, the ground-ball specialist is a strong bet for a quality start against the Marlins in Week 24.
LAA L.A. Angels • #47 • Age: 27
Canning has been at his best since rejoining the Angels rotation in late August -- and his best usually means strikeouts aplenty. Granted, he was facing the Mets and Athletics lineups, but the Guardians lineup he'll be facing this week isn't much better.
Reese Olson SP
DET Detroit • #45 • Age: 24
With the Yankees lineup showing signs of life recently, this matchup isn't a total cakewalk for Olson, but he did strikeout 10 against them just two turns ago. He followed it up with seven shutout innings at the White Sox over the weekend and appears to be in top form right now.