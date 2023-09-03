jose-berrios.jpg

Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period, grouping them by how advisable they are (or aren't). The names depicted here are only speculative and subject to change from one day to the next.

Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 24 (Sept. 4-10). All information is up to date as of Sunday afternoon.

Must-start, all formats
1
G. Cole SP NYY Gerrit Cole SP NYY
vs
DET
Detroit
 		vs
MIL
Milwaukee
2
C. Burnes SP MIL Corbin Burnes SP MIL
@
PIT
Pittsburgh
 		@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
3
C. Ragans SP KC Cole Ragans SP KC
vs
CHW
Chi. White Sox
 		@
TOR
Toronto
4
J. Steele SP CHC Justin Steele SP CHC
vs
SF
San Francisco
 		vs
ARI
Arizona
5
L. Webb SP SF Logan Webb SP SF
@
CHC
Chi. Cubs
 		vs
COL
Colorado
6
P. Lopez SP MIN Pablo Lopez SP MIN
@
CLE
Cleveland
 		vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
7
Z. Eflin SP TB Zach Eflin SP TB
vs
BOS
Boston
 		vs
SEA
Seattle
8
M. Kelly SP ARI Merrill Kelly SP ARI
vs
COL
Colorado
 		@
CHC
Chi. Cubs
9
C. Kershaw SP LAD Clayton Kershaw SP LAD
@
MIA
Miami
 		@
WAS
Washington
10
J. Luzardo SP MIA Jesus Luzardo SP MIA
vs
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
 		@
PHI
Philadelphia
11
T. Bibee SP CLE Tanner Bibee SP CLE
vs
MIN
Minnesota
 		@
LAA
L.A. Angels
12
J. Berrios SP TOR Jose Berrios SP TOR
@
OAK
Oakland
 		vs
KC
Kansas City
Advisable in most cases
13
A. Civale SP TB Aaron Civale SP TB
vs
BOS
Boston
 		vs
SEA
Seattle
14
B. Bello SP BOS Brayan Bello SP BOS
@
TB
Tampa Bay
 		vs
BAL
Baltimore
15
L. Giolito SP CLE Lucas Giolito SP CLE
vs
MIN
Minnesota
 		@
LAA
L.A. Angels
16
J. Quintana SP NYM Jose Quintana SP NYM
@
WAS
Washington
 		@
MIN
Minnesota
17
K. Hendricks SP CHC Kyle Hendricks SP CHC
vs
SF
San Francisco
 		vs
ARI
Arizona
18
B. Miller SP SEA Bryce Miller SP SEA
@
CIN
Cincinnati
 		@
TB
Tampa Bay
19
J. France SP HOU J.P. France SP HOU
@
TEX
Texas
 		vs
SD
San Diego
Better left for points leagues
20
B. Woo SP SEA Bryan Woo SP SEA
@
CIN
Cincinnati
 		@
TB
Tampa Bay
21
A. Heaney SP TEX Andrew Heaney SP TEX
vs
HOU
Houston
 		vs
OAK
Oakland
No thanks
22
R. Detmers SP LAA Reid Detmers SP LAA
vs
BAL
Baltimore
 		vs
CLE
Cleveland
23
M. Mikolas SP STL Miles Mikolas SP STL
@
ATL
Atlanta
 		@
CIN
Cincinnati
24
B. Pfaadt SP ARI Brandon Pfaadt SP ARI
vs
COL
Colorado
 		@
CHC
Chi. Cubs
25
J. Scholtens P CHW Jesse Scholtens P CHW
@
KC
Kansas City
 		@
DET
Detroit
26
J. Wentz SP DET Joey Wentz SP DET
@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
 		vs
CHW
Chi. White Sox
27
R. Hill SP SD Rich Hill SP SD
vs
PHI
Philadelphia
 		@
HOU
Houston
28
P. Lambert RP COL Peter Lambert RP COL
@
ARI
Arizona
 		@
SF
San Francisco
29
K. Waldichuk SP OAK Ken Waldichuk SP OAK
vs
TOR
Toronto
 		@
TEX
Texas
30
L. Ortiz SP PIT Luis Ortiz SP PIT
vs
MIL
Milwaukee
 		@
ATL
Atlanta