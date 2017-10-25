Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch: Reggie Jackson trending up, Kyle Lowry trending down early in the season
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week of games.
Every two weeks, we'll take a look around the league at whose stock is moving up, and who is on the way down. We'll be reacting to the latest news and performances, with an eye on who might be for real and who is just on a hot streak.
|Up
De'Aaron Fox Sacramento Kings G
|The fifth overall pick hasn't wasted any time making an impact on a rebuilding Kings squad, averaging 15.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.0 steals over his first four contests. He's drained 45.6 percent of his shots overall, including a surprising 40.0 percent from three-point range.
|Up
Reggie Jackson Detroit Pistons G
|Jackson never quite settled into a groove last season while battling injuries and finished with the worst shooting percentage (41.9) since his 2011-12 rookie campaign with the Thunder. He's enjoying a resurgent start to the season, averaging 16.5 points, 6.8 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals while hitting double digits in the scoring column in his first four games.
|Down
Jeff Teague Minnesota Timberwolves G
|Teague might be going through a bit of an acclimation period in his new home. Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins are clearly the focal point of the T-Wolves' attack on most nights, leaving Teague to often serve as a facilitator, generating a modest 10.5 points per game on a career-low 36.4 percent shooting thus far.
|Down
Kyle Lowry Toronto Raptors G
|Lowry likely won't deserve this designation for long, but he's earned it for the moment with modest averages of 12.3 points, 5.7 assists and 3.7 rebounds through his first three games. His shooting hasn't been the problem – his 43.3 percent success rate is generally in line with his career numbers – but his lack of involvement has. Through the first week of the season, Lowry is averaging just over five fewer shots per game than last season.
|Up
Victor Oladipo Indiana Pacers G
|Oladipo has been one of the offensive linchpins of a high-flying Pacers squad over the first four games, averaging a career-best 23.8 points (on a career-high 47.1 percent shooting), along with 4.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.5 steals. He's been lethal from long range as well, draining 2.0 three-pointers per contest while eclipsing 20 points in three of his first four. The breakout we were hoping to see last season seems to be coming true.
|Up
Eric Gordon Houston Rockets G
|Chris Paul's knee troubles have earned Gordon an extended starting assignment, one that he's turned into averages of 23.3 points, 4.0 assists and 3.0 rebounds over the first three-plus games that he's worked as the top two-guard while James Harden has slid over to Paul's point guard spot. Gordon is showing flashes of his peak, and should be ridden until Paul returns.
|Up
Justin Holiday Chicago Bulls G
|Opportunities abound on a team in heavy rebuilding mode like the Bulls, and Holiday has taken advantage of his expanded role thus far. Zach LaVine (knee) will eventually return and likely put a dent into Holiday's production, but for the moment, the latter is averaging 18.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals while also draining an eye-popping 3.7 three-pointers per contest.
|Down
Jimmy Butler Minnesota Timberwolves F
|He's bound to bounce back to normal levels of production over the course of the season, but early returns have been frustrating. Butler is averaging a modest 13.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.0 steals across his first three games, and there could well continue to be an adjustment period as Butler acclimates to playing alongside a lot more offensive talent than he had in his Chicago days.
|Up
Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics F
|Tatum has found himself starting at power forward to open the season in Marcus Morris ' stead, with the latter suffering from an ailing knee. He's parlayed that opportunity into averages of 15.5 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks while finding the net on 47.6 percent of his shots, including 45.5 percent of those he's launched from behind the arc. Gordon Hayward 's season-ending ankle injury ensure that Tatum will continue seeing plenty of opportunity at the three when Morris finally makes his season debut at power forward, which should keep him squarely in starting territory for Fantasy.
|Up
DeMarre Carroll Brooklyn Nets F
|Carroll looked finished last season at times, averaging just 8.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.1 steals per game. Finally healthy, he looks to have found the proverbial Fountain of Youth, as he's averaging 15.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 steals on 48.7 percent shooting over his first four games with the Nets . He's another player who is benefiting from playing on a bad team.
|Down
T.J. Warren Phoenix Suns F
|Given the Suns ' need for playmakers, especially in the wake of Eric Bledsoe 's deactivation, T.J. Warren is someone we would have tapped to be a big contributor. However, the opposite has proven true, as the fourth-year forward has scored in single digits in three of his first four games. A 40.5 percent success rate from the field that represents a full nine-point drop from last season's figure is largely to blame, leaving Warren trending in the wrong direction for the moment.
|Down
Tim Hardaway Jr. New York Knicks G
|There were some eyebrows raised about Hardaway's sizable contract this offseason, and the skepticism has been warranted thus far. Hardaway is averaging over five fewer points per game (9.3) than last season through his first three games, with an unsightly 24.3 percent success rate from the field directly responsible. Naturally, that number is bound to improve, but it's putting a significant damper on Hardaway's prospects for the moment.
|Up
Lauri Markkanen Chicago Bulls F
|The rookie has been a ray of light in what looks to be a pretty dismal season ahead in the Windy City, averaging 16.3 points and 9.3 rebounds across 34.0 minutes in his first three games. His accuracy has stood out, as he's managed a 44.7 percent success rate from the field, including a stellar 45.5 percent from long distance while averaging a whopping 7.3 three-point attempts per contest. He might be the present and future in Chicago.
|Up
Domantas Sabonis Indiana Pacers F
|Sabonis rarely made an impact during a rookie season in OKC last year in which he averaged just 5.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists over 81 games. However, getting out from under Russell Westbrook's prominent shadow and an injury to Myles Turner (neck, concussion) has drastically changed his outlook in Indiana thus far, as the big man is averaging 13.0 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists across 26.0 minutes over the first four games.
|Down
Ryan Anderson Houston Rockets F
|Anderson is off to a rough start this season, averaging just 7.8 points on 33.3 percent shooting across 28.3 minutes through the first four games. Some solid rebounding is helping prop up his overall numbers to an extent, but he's yet to find his shot. The track record suggests he should be fine in the long run.
|Up
Kelly Olynyk Miami Heat C
|The Heat appear to have done some smart offseason shopping with Olynyk, who's been an excellent addition to the Miami frontcourt. He's seeing plenty of minutes and is just one rebound shy of back-to-back double-doubles. With averages of 11.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.3 steals across 25.7 minutes in his first three games, he's proven viable in all formats and appears to be carving out a robust niche for himself in the rotation, though Hassan Whiteside's eventual return from a bone bruise may change things.
|Up
Nikola Vucevic Orlando Magic C
|Vucevic has taken an already-impressive game to another level to start the season, even factoring in a rough shooting night against the Nets on Tuesday. Vucevic already has tallies of 41 and 23 points over his first four games, along with a pair of double-doubles. He's averaging a career-best 23.8 points on 59.8 percent shooting, while putting up a career-high 16.8 field-goal attempts per contest.
|Down
DeWayne Dedmon Atlanta Hawks C
|Optimism was justifiably high for Dedmon entering the season, considering he was poised for a role as the undisputed starter at center for the Hawks in the wake of Dwight Howard's offseason departure. Early returns have left something to be desired, however, with Monday night's scoreless effort over 30 minutes against the Heat serving as a low point through the first four games.
-
-
