Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch: Reggie Jackson trending up, Kyle Lowry trending down early in the season

Up Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics F

Tatum has found himself starting at power forward to open the season in Marcus Morris ' stead, with the latter suffering from an ailing knee. He's parlayed that opportunity into averages of 15.5 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks while finding the net on 47.6 percent of his shots, including 45.5 percent of those he's launched from behind the arc. Gordon Hayward 's season-ending ankle injury ensure that Tatum will continue seeing plenty of opportunity at the three when Morris finally makes his season debut at power forward, which should keep him squarely in starting territory for Fantasy.

Up DeMarre Carroll Brooklyn Nets F

Carroll looked finished last season at times, averaging just 8.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.1 steals per game. Finally healthy, he looks to have found the proverbial Fountain of Youth, as he's averaging 15.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 steals on 48.7 percent shooting over his first four games with the Nets . He's another player who is benefiting from playing on a bad team.

Down T.J. Warren Phoenix Suns F

Given the Suns ' need for playmakers, especially in the wake of Eric Bledsoe 's deactivation, T.J. Warren is someone we would have tapped to be a big contributor. However, the opposite has proven true, as the fourth-year forward has scored in single digits in three of his first four games. A 40.5 percent success rate from the field that represents a full nine-point drop from last season's figure is largely to blame, leaving Warren trending in the wrong direction for the moment.

Down Tim Hardaway Jr. New York Knicks G