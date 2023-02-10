Rosters across the NBA were shuffled ahead of the trade deadline and that led several teams being shorthanded in Thursday's four-game slate. Trae Young led all fantasy performers with 36 points, seven rebounds, and 12 assists despite turning the ball over nine times, and some of the league's other frequent standouts weren't far behind him. We'll go over who's hot, who's not, and give out a string DFS value play ahead of Friday's nine-game slate here.

Who's hot

Only Young topped Antetokounmpo on Thursday. The Milwaukee Bucks star topped the LeBron James-less Los Angeles Lakers with 38 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists. He's now notched at least 33 points in double-double performances in seven of his previous eight games while shooting 61.2 percent from the field. Antetokounmpo's averaged 38.6 points an 14.3 rebounds per contest since Bobby Portis went down with a knee injury late last month.

Gordon has been an absolute menace when Jamal Murray can't suit up this season. The Denver Nuggets point guard missed his second consecutive game with knee soreness on Thursday, and Gordon responded by scoring a season-high 37 points to go along with 13 rebounds despite heading to the locker room early with a rib injury in the first quarter. He's averaging 24.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per contest without Murray in 2022-23.

Dinwiddie didn't waste any time becoming an impact player for the Brooklyn Nets in his second stint with the team. He kicked off February averaging 23.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, an 3.5 assists in his final two games with the Dallas Mavericks before rattling off 25 points, five rebounds, six assists, an four steals in his 2022-23 Nets debut on Thursday. He's averaged 23.4 points over his previous 10 games an his numbers should rise now that Kevin Durant has been shipped off to Phoenix. His ceiling will rise following his split from the ball dominant Luka Doncic.

Who's not

Collins' scoring average is the lowest it's been since his rookie season and he isn't off to a strong start in February. The Atlanta Hawks forward scored 16 points on Thursday but grabbed just a pair of rebounds in 31 minutes. He's averaging a mere 11.2 points and 3.6 rebounds per game this month. Atlanta added Saddiq Bey for frontcourt depth at the trade deadline and there's a good chance that the former Detroit Piston will cut into Collins' minutes.

DFS play

The Utah Jazz were bigtime sellers at the trade deadline and shipped off 34.3 points per game in Malik Beasley and Mike Conley. Those moves could open up the door for Sexton, who's averaging 17.5 points and 4.9 assists as a starter with the Jazz, to play alongside Jordan Clarkson. Sexton totaled 22 points, five rebounds, and five assists in his only start without Conley or Beasley in 2023 earlier this month. Utah should be open to seeing what he's got after taking on his $70 million contract over the offseason.

Still deciding who to lock in for your DFS roster? We've identified a player worth locking in and one to avoid ahead of tip-off below, but you can get my full selection of stud and value plays at each position by heading over to SportsLine.