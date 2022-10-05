Gray (hip) practiced in full Wednesday, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Gray didn't practice last week due to a hip injury and was given a doubtful designation for Monday's game against the Rams, for which he eventually was inactive. Now, though, the rookie third-round pick was able to handle every drill to begin Week 5 prep, setting him up to be available Sunday in Carolina. If Jauan Jennings (ankle), who was limited Wednesday, is at all inhibited this weekend, Gray could be in line for a bigger workload than normal.