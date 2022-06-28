Moore (Achilles) is expected to be a key piece of the 49ers' safety group during the 2022 campaign, Kyle Madson of USA Today reports.

Moore was placed on the reserve/PUP list in September last year after suffering a torn Achilles during a June practice and ultimately missed the entire 2021 season. However, after a year of rehab, the 2018 third-round pick appears to be healthy and ready to carve out a major role in San Fransisco's secondary.