Timu sustained a knee injury against the Vikings on Monday and will not return, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Timu was seeing an increased role in the absence of Danny Trevathan (suspension) on Monday night prior to exiting with the injury. The 25-year-old's status will likely be updated post-game or Tuesday as he is further evaluated.

