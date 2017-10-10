Bears' John Timu: Will not return with knee injury
Timu sustained a knee injury against the Vikings on Monday and will not return, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Timu was seeing an increased role in the absence of Danny Trevathan (suspension) on Monday night prior to exiting with the injury. The 25-year-old's status will likely be updated post-game or Tuesday as he is further evaluated.
