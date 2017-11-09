Bears' John Timu: Full participant Wednesday
Timu (ankle, knee) was a full participant at the Bears' practice Wednesday.
Timu has missed three consecutive games but the team's bye week appears to have provided the necessary recovery time. The 25-year-old will likely serve as a reserve linebacker and special teams player if he can avoid a setback this week.
