John Timu: Not retained by Bears
Timu didn't receive a qualifying offer or minimum tender from the Bears and has become an unrestricted free agent, per the league's official transaction log.
It looks like Timu's time in Chicago is over after the undrafted Washington product spent the past three seasons with the Bears, accruing 59 tackles and two pass breakups in 29 games. Still only 25 years old, Timu should be able to find a job elsewhere this offseason as a reserve linebacker capable of providing utility on special teams.
More News
-
Still seek Hyde in Cleveland?
Carlos Hyde has been a good Fantasy running back for the past few seasons. Can he keep it going...
-
How will Lewis and Henry fit?
We were all excited about Derrick Henry's breakout when the Titans cut DeMarco Murray. Does...
-
Graham's value in Green Bay
Is Jimmy Graham back as one of Fantasy's best tight ends? Dave Richard lays out what to expect...
-
Cousins better off in Minnesota?
Tired of the Skol chant? Bad news -- Kirk Cousins' arrival in Minnesota should make the team...
-
Allen Robinson: Bear up or Bear down?
The Bears' receiving corps got an instant upgrade with Allen Robinson joining the squad. Will...
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....