Timu didn't receive a qualifying offer or minimum tender from the Bears and has become an unrestricted free agent, per the league's official transaction log.

It looks like Timu's time in Chicago is over after the undrafted Washington product spent the past three seasons with the Bears, accruing 59 tackles and two pass breakups in 29 games. Still only 25 years old, Timu should be able to find a job elsewhere this offseason as a reserve linebacker capable of providing utility on special teams.