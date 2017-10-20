Bears' John Timu: Doubtful for Sunday
Timu (ankle/knee) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Panthers.
Timu is in danger of missing his second consecutive week, and with Nick Kwiatkoski (pectoral) still questionable, this would've been a good chance to log extra defensive snaps. Expect Christian Jones to pick up the slack, though, and Timu will have to shift his focus to a Week 8 matchup against the Saints.
