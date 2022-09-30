Quinn (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants.
Quinn didn't practice Thursday due to an illness but returned Friday as a limited participant. The veteran defensive end is off to a slow start in 2022 -- only one sack through three games -- after posting 18.5 sacks last year, but his potential absence would still be a huge blow to Chicago's defense. He'll have until Sunday to clear his current aliment, but a decision on his availability may not come until closer to Sunday's 1:00 PM ET kickoff.