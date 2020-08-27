site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bears' Sherrick McManis: Back to work Wednesday
RotoWire Staff
Aug 26, 2020
McManis (shoulder) returned to practice Wednesday, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.
The injury forced McManis to miss about a week worth of training camp, but he'll return to valuable practice reps. Now healthy, McManis will resume preparing for another season as one of the
Bears' core special teamers More News
