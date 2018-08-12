Callaway was limited in practice Sunday due to sore ribs, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Callaway played a whopping 78 percent of the Browns' offensive snaps in Thursday's exhibition against the Giants, yielding three catches (on seven targets) for 87 yards and one touchdown. Coach Hue Jackson admitted Sunday that Callaway played into the fourth quarter as a consequence for not divulging his legal issue from last weekend, per Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram. Callaway will continue to log time in the preseason while the process plays out, with his next chance coming Friday versus the Bills.

