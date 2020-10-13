Daniels posted two catches (on two targets) for 37 yards during Sunday's 30-10 road victory versus the Jets.

Starting his fourth consecutive game, Daniels led Cardinals tight ends in offensive snap share, playing 67 percent to Dan Arnold's 36 percent and Evan Baylis' five percent. Sunday marked the second time Daniels made an impact in the box score, though, as tight ends aren't heavily featured in an offense paced of DeAndre Hopkins and Kenyan Drake. As a result, Daniels doesn't hold much sway in the fantasy realm.