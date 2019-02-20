Chargers' Artavis Scott: Staying with Chargers
Scott (ankle) signed a one-year deal with the Chargers for 2019, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Scott went undrafted out of Clemson in 2017, spending his rookie season on the Chargers' practice squad and his sophomore campaign on injured reserve. He made a decent case for a spot on the 53-man roster before injuring his ankle in the final week of the 2018 preseason, but the Chargers probably weren't too upset about stashing him on IR. The 24-year-old slot receiver should be healthy before the start of the offseason program if he isn't already, and he'll have an easier path to a roster spot if Tyrell WIlliams and Travis Benjamin aren't still around in Los Angeles.
