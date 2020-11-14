Scott worked out for the Texans on Friday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Scott, who played at Clemson with Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, previously worked out for Houston. He's kicked around NFL practice squads for three seasons, aligning with the Chargers, Cowboys and Colts since coming out early in 2017. The Texans are well stocked at wide receiver, so they could be looking at Scott as a potential returner. He had considerable experience returning punts and kickoffs at Clemson. Houston currently ranks middle of the pack in both punt (8.0 YPR, 17th) and kickoff returns (20.8, 20th).