Biadasz (hamstring) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against New England, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Friday that he's optimistic Biadasz and guard Zack Martin (ankle) will return this coming Sunday after the two were held out of Week 3's loss to Arizona, per Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News. Brock Hoffman was elevated to Dallas' active roster to start at center last week, and he'll likely start again if the 25-year-old Biadasz is unable to go.