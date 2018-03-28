Dolphins' Frank Gore: Only gets $90k bonus

Gore's one-year contract with the Dolphins has a $1.015 million base salary and $90,000 signing bonus, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The contract details further the notion that Gore was merely brought in to alleviate some of Kenyan Drake's workload, as opposed to competing for a lead role. Set to turn 35 in May, the veteran probably could've gotten a bit more money elsewhere, but he prefers to finish his NFL career in his hometown. Gore doesn't have much competition for the No. 2 role at the moment, but that could change once the upcoming draft is complete. It's hard to see him coming anywhere near his customary workload in the 260-carry range, barring a scenario in which Drake suffers a season-ending injury.