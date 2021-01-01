Scott figures to lead the Philadelphia backfield Sunday night against Washington, as teammate Miles Sanders has been ruled out with a knee injury.

Scott played 56, 69 and 66 percent of offensive snaps in the three other games Sanders missed this season, averaging 12 carries for 50.3 yards and 2.3 catches for 24.7 yards, with his one TD being a game-winning catch Week 7 against the Giants. Scott now gets another chance to strut his stuff in a primetime game, though any of Corey Clement, Jason Huntley and Jordan Howard could also have a role in the gameplan.