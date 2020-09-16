Hargrave (pectoral/hamstring) was limited in Wednesday's practice.
Hargrave didn't practice all week leading up to his absence in this past Sunday's loss to Washington, but he's off to a better start heading into Week 2's game versus the Rams. While he's on the right track, Malik Jackson and Hassan Ridgeway remain ready to fill in if Hargrave is ruled out again.
More News
-
Eagles' Javon Hargrave: Won't face Washington•
-
Eagles' Javon Hargrave: Still not practicing•
-
Eagles' Javon Hargrave: Dealing with injury•
-
Steelers' Javon Hargrave: Inks three-year deal with Philly•
-
Steelers' Javon Hargrave: Achieves personal best in tackles•
-
Steelers' Javon Hargrave: Sack in win over Browns•