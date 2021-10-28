Hargrave (shoulder) was able to practice Thursday, albeit in a limited fashion, Chris McPherson of the Eagles' official site reports.
The 28-year-old was unable to practice Wednesday, so today's involvement is a good sign for his ability to play this weekend. On the season, Hargrave has 39 tackles, six sacks and a forced fumble through seven contests.
