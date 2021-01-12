If you won your Fantasy Football league in 2020, chances are you had at least one of James Robinson, Aaron Rodgers, Darren Waller or David Montgomery on your team. If your team struggled all season, then there's a pretty good chance you had Ezekiel Elliott, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Todd Gurley or Le'Veon Bell on your side. The former were among the most valuable players in Fantasy last season, while the latter group were some of the biggest busts.

On Tuesday's episode of the Fantasy Football Today podcast, we handed out some awards from the 2020 Fantasy season, as voted on by members of the Fantasy Football Today Facebook group. We put the nomination lists together last week, and they generated plenty of discussion -- go join the group if you want to be a part of the community and let us know what you think of the choices. We go into each award on the podcast, which you can listen to below, but here are the full results along with my thoughts on each:

Fantasy MVP

The Nominees:

James Robinson

Aaron Rodgers

Darren Waller

David Montgomery

And the winner is .. Robinson, with 50% of the vote.

It's hard to argue with Robinson winning, given that he was a top-five RB for most of the season after being undrafted or a late-round pick in most leagues. He finished with 1,070 rushing yards and seven touchdowns to go with 344 receiving yards on 49 catches with three more touchdowns, and he had at least 15 touches in every game.

My pick would have been Montgomery, who wasn't as consistently great as Robinson, but was one of the best players in Fantasy when it mattered most, averaging 24.6 PPR points per game from Weeks 14 through 16. He finished as RB4 for the season with an ADP of 80th overall. Not bad.

The question for Robinson looking ahead to 2021 is whether the Jaguars new front office and coaching staff opt to bring in some competition for him. If he looks like the every-down back again, Robinson will likely be a first-round pick in my rankings.

Biggest Bust

Ezekiel Elliot

Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Todd Gurley

Le'Veon Bell

And the winner is … Elliott with 74% of the vote.

I'm sorry, but I just don't agree with this one. Elliott helped you get off to a great start with 22.7 points per game over the first five before struggling after Dak Prescott's injury. He had fewer than 10 PPR points in five of the final 10 games, but I'll just point out that Bell had just two games over 10 PPR points all season while Gurley had 27.9 total from Week 10 on. Edwards-Helaire, meanwhile, had just two double-digit games from Week 11 on, missed Week 16, and famously let down countless players with his active-but-didn't-play Week 13. I'll disagree with the wisdom of the crowd on this one: Each of the other three nominated players was a bigger bust than Elliott.

Rookie of the Year

And the winner is … Robinson with 59.2% of the vote.

If you were a rookie whose name starts with "J" you had a pretty good season. There really was no wrong choice here. Taylor actually ended up just ahead of Robinson in total Fantasy scoring, and Jefferson actually beat both -- Robinson led in points per game, though. And Herbert was an elite QB all season. Ultimately, Robinson's consistency gave him the edge, but this one could have been closer, in my eyes.

Best Waiver-Wire Pickup

And the winner is … Jefferson with 49.8% of the vote.

One thing that's worth mentioning here is the comments seemed to indicate Robinson would have won this category, too, had he been nominated. We opted not to include him because he was drafted in most leagues over the last week before the season, especially in CBS Fantasy, but he would obviously have been a very good option if we had included him. Still, it's nice to see Jefferson get rewarded for his historic season. He finished seventh in PPR scoring despite ranking 16th in targets at the position, and his 18.4 points per game following his Week 3 breakout would have ranked fourth at the position for the season. With 14.5 points in seven of his last eight games, he also broke out of the "boom or bust" mold and into the legit must-start category. He should remain the Vikings' No. 1 WR in 2021 and beyond and is one of the most valuable assets in Dynasty leagues this offseason.

Worst Waiver-Wire Pickup

And the winner is … Snell with 48.8% of the vote.

Remember back to Week 1, when James Conner injured his ankle and Snell rushed for 113 yards on 19 carries and was the top waiver-wire priority heading into Week 2. There was a decent amount of hype around Snell heading into the season, including talk out of Steelers camp that he would be more of a focal point in the passing game, so plenty of people thought that might be the passing of the torch game. Instead, Snell didn't have more than seven carries in a game until Week 12. There were some positive signs for Snell when he did get an extended look later in the season -- 12.3 or more points in two of three starts, including four targets in two of three -- and he could be a breakout candidate for 2021. But for 2020, he was a waste of your FAAB budget.

Biggest One-Week Wonder

And the winner is … Lockett with 43.6% of the vote.

Admittedly, I thought Pollard was the better option here, because he was a true one-week wonder. Lockett was frustratingly inconsistent, sure, but he still finished as a top-12 wide receiver for the season, with a handful of other big boom games. Of course his 15-catch, 200-yard, three-touchdown game was one of the biggest booms of the season by any player, and he averaged just 10.1 PPR points per game over his next nine, so it sure felt like a one-week wonder from that perspective.