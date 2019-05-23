Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Making sacrifices in a 14-team league
In our latest non-PPR mock draft, Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the challenge of trying to fill your starting lineup with standout players at each position in a 14-team league.
I play in a lot of different Fantasy leagues. From IDP to superflex to multiple dynasty leagues, I usually cover most formats, with a variety of league sizes.
I even play in a 26-man league. That one is tough.
It's those larger leagues that generally pose the biggest challenge, and we're talking anything more than 12 teams. That's when you have to stretch to find talented players, even for your starting lineup.
Now, I love this challenge. I enjoy taking late-round fliers on No. 3 running backs and No. 4 receivers on NFL teams. These are the super-deep sleepers that you hope have the chance to play, let alone succeed, and it's satisfying when you're right.
If you're wrong, these are easy guys to cut when you have to make moves on the waiver wire. But most of the time you aren't drafting these players in 12-team leagues, and it's only done out of necessity in larger formats.
Our CBS Sports staff recently took part in a 14-team non-PPR mock draft, and it's the first mock draft we've done with more than 12 teams. It was a challenge to build a starting lineup, and some teams don't have what would be considered standout talent in certain spots.
For example, Dave Richard has great players at quarterback (Matt Ryan), receiver (DeAndre Hopkins, Calvin Ridley and Cooper Kupp), tight end (George Kittle) and one running back (Aaron Jones). But his No. 2 running back as of now is Ito Smith, who is the second option in Atlanta behind Devonta Freeman. That's not ideal to have Smith in a starting spot, but it's a sacrifice Dave had to make for the quality options he has at those other positions.
Heath Cummings, on the other hand, has standout running backs in Christian McCaffrey, Leonard Fournette and Phillip Lindsay. He's also covered at quarterback (Ben Roethlisberger and Lamar Jackson) and tight end (Evan Engram), but receiver could be his downfall. His top guys are Chris Godwin and Geronimo Allison, and while I love those two this season, I don't want to rely on starting both.
You can go down the line with most of the teams in this draft and find at least one flaw in their potential starting lineups. Adam Aizer's flex is Ronald Jones. Andrew Baumhor's tight end is T.J. Hockenson. Ben Gretch's starting receivers are Christian Kirk and D.J. Moore. And so on.
I like all of these players, and every one of them might emerge as a starting Fantasy option this season. But again, the hope is you're drafting these guys as key reserves and not starters.
That's just not feasible in a 14-team league or larger. You just have to hope you find enough talent -- whether on Draft Day or off the waiver wire -- that your team can be successful throughout the season.
My approach for this mock draft was to sacrifice quarterback and potentially tight end and wait for those positions with late-round picks. I wanted as much talent as possible at running back and receiver, and accomplished that goal.
Picking at No. 3 overall, I started my team with Alvin Kamara, A.J. Green, Amari Cooper, Miles Sanders, Tevin Coleman and Will Fuller with my first six picks. Kamara, Green and Cooper were easy choices, but I struggled with the Sanders and Coleman selections.
One of my favorite players this year, Engram, was available in Round 4 and 5, but I passed on him for the depth at running back. I ended up with Austin Hooper in Round 11, and we'll see if I made the right choice.
I had another tough call in Round 7, and was looking at running back again here. My choices were LeSean McCoy, Ito Smith and Carlos Hyde, and I went with McCoy because, if healthy, he should get the most touches of this trio. I do like Smith in his role with the Falcons, and I wouldn't be shocked if Hyde is the best running back for the Chiefs.
But in a larger league, I went the safe route with my No. 4 running back and took McCoy. Part of my thought process was Sanders is a rookie in a likely timeshare with the Eagles, and Coleman should be in a committee with the 49ers, so I might need McCoy's guaranteed workload.
Coleman's situation looks better with Matt Breida (torn pectoral) hurt, and Jerick McKinnon still not all the way back from last year's torn ACL. We did this draft prior to the news of Breida's injury, which is why I drafted him in Round 8. He's expected to be fine for training camp, and Breida could emerge as the handcuff to Coleman.
Some of the gambles I took on players who I love with late-round picks included Justice Hill in Round 9, DaeSean Hamilton in Round 10 and Deebo Samuel in Round 13. Hill should be a solid complement to Mark Ingram in Baltimore's run-heavy offense, and Hamilton (Denver) and Samuel (San Francisco) could emerge as the best receivers in their offenses.
I was also able to wait on quarterback and still get someone I like a lot in Jimmy Garoppolo in Round 12. He's expected to be fine coming back from last year's torn ACL, and he has the potential to be a No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues this season.
In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 2 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), K and DST. There also are six reserve spots for a 15-round draft.
Our draft order is as follows:
- Ben Gretch, Fantasy Editor
- Jack Capotorto, CBS Sports HQ Producer
- Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
- Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
- Will Brinson, NFL Writer
- Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
- Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer
- Adam Aizer, Podcast Host
- Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy
- Jeremy Bache, Fantasy Sales Coordinator
- George Maselli, Fantasy Editor
- Chris Hassel, CBS Sports HQ Host
- R.J. White, NFL Editor
- Andrew Baumhor, CBS Sports HQ Producer
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|Ben Gretch
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|2
|Jack Capotorto
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|3
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. Kamara RB NO
|4
|Heath Cummings
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|5
|Will Brinson
|M. Gordon RB LAC
|6
|Dave Richard
|D. Hopkins WR HOU
|7
|Meron Berkson
|J. Conner RB PIT
|8
|Adam Aizer
|L. Bell RB NYJ
|9
|Chris Towers
|J. Jones WR ATL
|10
|Jeremy Bache
|T. Kelce TE KC
|11
|George Maselli
|D. Adams WR GB
|12
|Chris Hassel
|T. Gurley RB LAR
|13
|R.J. White
|M. Thomas WR NO
|14
|Andrew Baumhor
|J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|15
|Andrew Baumhor
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|16
|R.J. White
|D. Johnson RB ARI
|17
|Chris Hassel
|D. Cook RB MIN
|18
|George Maselli
|O. Beckham WR CLE
|19
|Jeremy Bache
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|20
|Chris Towers
|M. Evans WR TB
|21
|Adam Aizer
|Z. Ertz TE PHI
|22
|Meron Berkson
|A. Brown WR OAK
|23
|Dave Richard
|G. Kittle TE SF
|24
|Will Brinson
|K. Allen WR LAC
|25
|Heath Cummings
|L. Fournette RB JAC
|26
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. Green WR CIN
|27
|Jack Capotorto
|T. Hilton WR IND
|28
|Ben Gretch
|D. Williams RB KC
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|29
|Ben Gretch
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|30
|Jack Capotorto
|D. Henry RB TEN
|31
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. Cooper WR DAL
|32
|Heath Cummings
|P. Lindsay RB DEN
|33
|Will Brinson
|M. Mack RB IND
|34
|Dave Richard
|A. Jones RB GB
|35
|Meron Berkson
|C. Carson RB SEA
|36
|Adam Aizer
|S. Diggs WR MIN
|37
|Chris Towers
|D. Freeman RB ATL
|38
|Jeremy Bache
|J. Jacobs RB OAK
|39
|George Maselli
|K. Drake RB MIA
|40
|Chris Hassel
|J. Edelman WR NE
|41
|R.J. White
|S. Michel RB NE
|42
|Andrew Baumhor
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|43
|Andrew Baumhor
|K. Johnson RB DET
|44
|R.J. White
|M. Ingram RB BAL
|45
|Chris Hassel
|R. Woods WR LAR
|46
|George Maselli
|D. Watson QB HOU
|47
|Jeremy Bache
|K. Golladay WR DET
|48
|Chris Towers
|S. Watkins WR KC
|49
|Adam Aizer
|D. Montgomery RB CHI
|50
|Meron Berkson
|B. Cooks WR LAR
|51
|Dave Richard
|C. Ridley WR ATL
|52
|Will Brinson
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|53
|Heath Cummings
|C. Godwin WR TB
|54
|Jamey Eisenberg
|M. Sanders RB PHI
|55
|Jack Capotorto
|E. Ebron TE IND
|56
|Ben Gretch
|D. Guice RB WAS
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|57
|Ben Gretch
|D. Moore WR CAR
|58
|Jack Capotorto
|A. Jeffery WR PHI
|59
|Jamey Eisenberg
|T. Coleman RB SF
|60
|Heath Cummings
|E. Engram TE NYG
|61
|Will Brinson
|T. Cohen RB CHI
|62
|Dave Richard
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|63
|Meron Berkson
|L. Miller RB HOU
|64
|Adam Aizer
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|65
|Chris Towers
|O. Howard TE TB
|66
|Jeremy Bache
|M. Williams WR LAC
|67
|George Maselli
|J. White RB NE
|68
|Chris Hassel
|J. Cook TE NO
|69
|R.J. White
|H. Henry TE LAC
|70
|Andrew Baumhor
|R. Anderson WR NYJ
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|71
|Andrew Baumhor
|J. Landry WR CLE
|72
|R.J. White
|A. Robinson WR CHI
|73
|Chris Hassel
|L. Murray RB NO
|74
|George Maselli
|J. Howard RB PHI
|75
|Jeremy Bache
|B. Mayfield QB CLE
|76
|Chris Towers
|A. Luck QB IND
|77
|Adam Aizer
|R. Jones RB TB
|78
|Meron Berkson
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|79
|Dave Richard
|M. Ryan QB ATL
|80
|Will Brinson
|R. Penny RB SEA
|81
|Heath Cummings
|G. Allison WR GB
|82
|Jamey Eisenberg
|W. Fuller WR HOU
|83
|Jack Capotorto
|P. Barber RB TB
|84
|Ben Gretch
|C. Kirk WR ARI
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|Ben Gretch
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|86
|Jack Capotorto
|D. Pettis WR SF
|87
|Jamey Eisenberg
|L. McCoy RB BUF
|88
|Heath Cummings
|D. Westbrook WR JAC
|89
|Will Brinson
|S. Shepard WR NYG
|90
|Dave Richard
|I. Smith RB ATL
|91
|Meron Berkson
|P. Campbell WR IND
|92
|Adam Aizer
|C. Hyde RB KC
|93
|Chris Towers
|D. Lewis RB TEN
|94
|Jeremy Bache
|G. Tate WR NYG
|95
|George Maselli
|D. Henderson RB LAR
|96
|Chris Hassel
|M. Hardman WR KC
|97
|R.J. White
|M. Jones WR DET
|98
|Andrew Baumhor
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|99
|Andrew Baumhor
|J. McKinnon RB SF
|100
|R.J. White
|C. Davis WR TEN
|101
|Chris Hassel
|K. Hunt RB CLE
|102
|George Maselli
|K. Ballage RB MIA
|103
|Jeremy Bache
|D. Foreman RB HOU
|104
|Chris Towers
|R. Freeman RB DEN
|105
|Adam Aizer
|C. Newton QB CAR
|106
|Meron Berkson
|D. Thompson RB KC
|107
|Dave Richard
|J. Williams RB GB
|108
|Will Brinson
|D. Njoku TE CLE
|109
|Heath Cummings
|B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
|110
|Jamey Eisenberg
|M. Breida RB SF
|111
|Jack Capotorto
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|112
|Ben Gretch
|N. Harry WR NE
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|113
|Ben Gretch
|V. McDonald TE PIT
|114
|Jack Capotorto
|C. Herndon TE NYJ
|115
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Hill RB BAL
|116
|Heath Cummings
|N. Hines RB IND
|117
|Will Brinson
|P. Rivers QB LAC
|118
|Dave Richard
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|119
|Meron Berkson
|M. Brown WR BAL
|120
|Adam Aizer
|J. Washington WR PIT
|121
|Chris Towers
|C. Anderson RB DET
|122
|Jeremy Bache
|D. Jackson WR PHI
|123
|George Maselli
|D. Harris RB NE
|124
|Chris Hassel
|A. Callaway WR CLE
|125
|R.J. White
|R. Wilson QB SEA
|126
|Andrew Baumhor
|T. Hockenson TE DET
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|127
|Andrew Baumhor
|D. Singletary RB BUF
|128
|R.J. White
|A. Peterson RB WAS
|129
|Chris Hassel
|J. Winston QB TB
|130
|George Maselli
|D. Funchess WR IND
|131
|Jeremy Bache
|J. Samuels RB PIT
|132
|Chris Towers
|T. Williams WR OAK
|133
|Adam Aizer
|M. Davis RB CHI
|134
|Meron Berkson
|J. Reed TE WAS
|135
|Dave Richard
|Bears DST CHI
|136
|Will Brinson
|B. Anderson RB TB
|137
|Heath Cummings
|M. Lee WR JAC
|138
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Hamilton WR DEN
|139
|Jack Capotorto
|M. Brown RB LAR
|140
|Ben Gretch
|L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|141
|Ben Gretch
|D. Johnson RB CLE
|142
|Jack Capotorto
|J. Goff QB LAR
|143
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. Hooper TE ATL
|144
|Heath Cummings
|J. Ajayi RB PHI
|145
|Will Brinson
|D. Brees QB NO
|146
|Dave Richard
|N. Fant TE DEN
|147
|Meron Berkson
|K. Stills WR MIA
|148
|Adam Aizer
|C. Samuel WR CAR
|149
|Chris Towers
|T. Yeldon RB BUF
|150
|Jeremy Bache
|M. Goodwin WR SF
|151
|George Maselli
|K. Coutee WR HOU
|152
|Chris Hassel
|C. Thompson RB WAS
|153
|R.J. White
|A. Miller WR CHI
|154
|Andrew Baumhor
|C. Wentz QB PHI
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|155
|Andrew Baumhor
|K. Murray QB ARI
|156
|R.J. White
|G. Edwards RB BAL
|157
|Chris Hassel
|H. Butler WR ARI
|158
|George Maselli
|K. Rudolph TE MIN
|159
|Jeremy Bache
|B. Snell RB PIT
|160
|Chris Towers
|J. Brown WR BUF
|161
|Adam Aizer
|Jaguars DST JAC
|162
|Meron Berkson
|J. Richard RB OAK
|163
|Dave Richard
|R. Armstead RB JAC
|164
|Will Brinson
|R. Foster WR BUF
|165
|Heath Cummings
|K. Dixon RB BAL
|166
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Garoppolo QB SF
|167
|Jack Capotorto
|T. Ginn WR NO
|168
|Ben Gretch
|E. McGuire RB NYJ
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|169
|Ben Gretch
|J. Graham TE GB
|170
|Jack Capotorto
|Ravens DST BAL
|171
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Samuel WR SF
|172
|Heath Cummings
|Vikings DST MIN
|173
|Will Brinson
|Chargers DST LAC
|174
|Dave Richard
|S. Gostkowski K NE
|175
|Meron Berkson
|D. Walker TE TEN
|176
|Adam Aizer
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|177
|Chris Towers
|D. Moncrief WR PIT
|178
|Jeremy Bache
|Rams DST LAR
|179
|George Maselli
|J. Allen QB BUF
|180
|Chris Hassel
|Saints DST NO
|181
|R.J. White
|E. Sanders WR DEN
|182
|Andrew Baumhor
|Eagles DST PHI
|Round 14
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|183
|Andrew Baumhor
|J. Tucker K BAL
|184
|R.J. White
|G. Zuerlein K LAR
|185
|Chris Hassel
|M. Sanu WR ATL
|186
|George Maselli
|Texans DST HOU
|187
|Jeremy Bache
|W. Lutz K NO
|188
|Chris Towers
|Browns DST CLE
|189
|Adam Aizer
|D. Johnson WR PIT
|190
|Meron Berkson
|Broncos DST DEN
|191
|Dave Richard
|J. Gordon WR NE
|192
|Will Brinson
|J. Crowder WR NYJ
|193
|Heath Cummings
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|194
|Jamey Eisenberg
|H. Butker K KC
|195
|Jack Capotorto
|T. Brady QB NE
|196
|Ben Gretch
|Bills DST BUF
|Round 15
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|197
|Ben Gretch
|K. Fairbairn K HOU
|198
|Jack Capotorto
|R. Gould K SF
|199
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Patriots DST NE
|200
|Heath Cummings
|J. Myers K SEA
|201
|Will Brinson
|C. Catanzaro K NYJ
|202
|Dave Richard
|T. Hill WR KC
|203
|Meron Berkson
|J. Elliott K PHI
|204
|Adam Aizer
|M. Crosby K GB
|205
|Chris Towers
|B. Maher K DAL
|206
|Jeremy Bache
|K. Cousins QB MIN
|207
|George Maselli
|A. Vinatieri K IND
|208
|Chris Hassel
|M. Badgley K LAC
|209
|R.J. White
|Cowboys DST DAL
|210
|Andrew Baumhor
|M. Gallup WR DAL
|Ben Gretch
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|1
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|2
|28
|D. Williams RB KC
|3
|29
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|4
|56
|D. Guice RB WAS
|5
|57
|D. Moore WR CAR
|6
|84
|C. Kirk WR ARI
|7
|85
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|8
|112
|N. Harry WR NE
|9
|113
|V. McDonald TE PIT
|10
|140
|L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
|11
|141
|D. Johnson RB CLE
|12
|168
|E. McGuire RB NYJ
|13
|169
|J. Graham TE GB
|14
|196
|Bills DST BUF
|15
|197
|K. Fairbairn K HOU
|Jack Capotorto
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|2
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|2
|27
|T. Hilton WR IND
|3
|30
|D. Henry RB TEN
|4
|55
|E. Ebron TE IND
|5
|58
|A. Jeffery WR PHI
|6
|83
|P. Barber RB TB
|7
|86
|D. Pettis WR SF
|8
|111
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|9
|114
|C. Herndon TE NYJ
|10
|139
|M. Brown RB LAR
|11
|142
|J. Goff QB LAR
|12
|167
|T. Ginn WR NO
|13
|170
|Ravens DST BAL
|14
|195
|T. Brady QB NE
|15
|198
|R. Gould K SF
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|3
|A. Kamara RB NO
|2
|26
|A. Green WR CIN
|3
|31
|A. Cooper WR DAL
|4
|54
|M. Sanders RB PHI
|5
|59
|T. Coleman RB SF
|6
|82
|W. Fuller WR HOU
|7
|87
|L. McCoy RB BUF
|8
|110
|M. Breida RB SF
|9
|115
|J. Hill RB BAL
|10
|138
|D. Hamilton WR DEN
|11
|143
|A. Hooper TE ATL
|12
|166
|J. Garoppolo QB SF
|13
|171
|D. Samuel WR SF
|14
|194
|H. Butker K KC
|15
|199
|Patriots DST NE
|Heath Cummings
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|4
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|2
|25
|L. Fournette RB JAC
|3
|32
|P. Lindsay RB DEN
|4
|53
|C. Godwin WR TB
|5
|60
|E. Engram TE NYG
|6
|81
|G. Allison WR GB
|7
|88
|D. Westbrook WR JAC
|8
|109
|B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
|9
|116
|N. Hines RB IND
|10
|137
|M. Lee WR JAC
|11
|144
|J. Ajayi RB PHI
|12
|165
|K. Dixon RB BAL
|13
|172
|Vikings DST MIN
|14
|193
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|15
|200
|J. Myers K SEA
|Will Brinson
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|5
|M. Gordon RB LAC
|2
|24
|K. Allen WR LAC
|3
|33
|M. Mack RB IND
|4
|52
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|5
|61
|T. Cohen RB CHI
|6
|80
|R. Penny RB SEA
|7
|89
|S. Shepard WR NYG
|8
|108
|D. Njoku TE CLE
|9
|117
|P. Rivers QB LAC
|10
|136
|B. Anderson RB TB
|11
|145
|D. Brees QB NO
|12
|164
|R. Foster WR BUF
|13
|173
|Chargers DST LAC
|14
|192
|J. Crowder WR NYJ
|15
|201
|C. Catanzaro K NYJ
|Dave Richard
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|6
|D. Hopkins WR HOU
|2
|23
|G. Kittle TE SF
|3
|34
|A. Jones RB GB
|4
|51
|C. Ridley WR ATL
|5
|62
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|6
|79
|M. Ryan QB ATL
|7
|90
|I. Smith RB ATL
|8
|107
|J. Williams RB GB
|9
|118
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|10
|135
|Bears DST CHI
|11
|146
|N. Fant TE DEN
|12
|163
|R. Armstead RB JAC
|13
|174
|S. Gostkowski K NE
|14
|191
|J. Gordon WR NE
|15
|202
|T. Hill WR KC
|Meron Berkson
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|7
|J. Conner RB PIT
|2
|22
|A. Brown WR OAK
|3
|35
|C. Carson RB SEA
|4
|50
|B. Cooks WR LAR
|5
|63
|L. Miller RB HOU
|6
|78
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|7
|91
|P. Campbell WR IND
|8
|106
|D. Thompson RB KC
|9
|119
|M. Brown WR BAL
|10
|134
|J. Reed TE WAS
|11
|147
|K. Stills WR MIA
|12
|162
|J. Richard RB OAK
|13
|175
|D. Walker TE TEN
|14
|190
|Broncos DST DEN
|15
|203
|J. Elliott K PHI
|Adam Aizer
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|8
|L. Bell RB NYJ
|2
|21
|Z. Ertz TE PHI
|3
|36
|S. Diggs WR MIN
|4
|49
|D. Montgomery RB CHI
|5
|64
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|6
|77
|R. Jones RB TB
|7
|92
|C. Hyde RB KC
|8
|105
|C. Newton QB CAR
|9
|120
|J. Washington WR PIT
|10
|133
|M. Davis RB CHI
|11
|148
|C. Samuel WR CAR
|12
|161
|Jaguars DST JAC
|13
|176
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|14
|189
|D. Johnson WR PIT
|15
|204
|M. Crosby K GB
|Chris Towers
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|9
|J. Jones WR ATL
|2
|20
|M. Evans WR TB
|3
|37
|D. Freeman RB ATL
|4
|48
|S. Watkins WR KC
|5
|65
|O. Howard TE TB
|6
|76
|A. Luck QB IND
|7
|93
|D. Lewis RB TEN
|8
|104
|R. Freeman RB DEN
|9
|121
|C. Anderson RB DET
|10
|132
|T. Williams WR OAK
|11
|149
|T. Yeldon RB BUF
|12
|160
|J. Brown WR BUF
|13
|177
|D. Moncrief WR PIT
|14
|188
|Browns DST CLE
|15
|205
|B. Maher K DAL
|Jeremy Bache
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|10
|T. Kelce TE KC
|2
|19
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|3
|38
|J. Jacobs RB OAK
|4
|47
|K. Golladay WR DET
|5
|66
|M. Williams WR LAC
|6
|75
|B. Mayfield QB CLE
|7
|94
|G. Tate WR NYG
|8
|103
|D. Foreman RB HOU
|9
|122
|D. Jackson WR PHI
|10
|131
|J. Samuels RB PIT
|11
|150
|M. Goodwin WR SF
|12
|159
|B. Snell RB PIT
|13
|178
|Rams DST LAR
|14
|187
|W. Lutz K NO
|15
|206
|K. Cousins QB MIN
|George Maselli
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|11
|D. Adams WR GB
|2
|18
|O. Beckham WR CLE
|3
|39
|K. Drake RB MIA
|4
|46
|D. Watson QB HOU
|5
|67
|J. White RB NE
|6
|74
|J. Howard RB PHI
|7
|95
|D. Henderson RB LAR
|8
|102
|K. Ballage RB MIA
|9
|123
|D. Harris RB NE
|10
|130
|D. Funchess WR IND
|11
|151
|K. Coutee WR HOU
|12
|158
|K. Rudolph TE MIN
|13
|179
|J. Allen QB BUF
|14
|186
|Texans DST HOU
|15
|207
|A. Vinatieri K IND
|Chris Hassel
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|12
|T. Gurley RB LAR
|2
|17
|D. Cook RB MIN
|3
|40
|J. Edelman WR NE
|4
|45
|R. Woods WR LAR
|5
|68
|J. Cook TE NO
|6
|73
|L. Murray RB NO
|7
|96
|M. Hardman WR KC
|8
|101
|K. Hunt RB CLE
|9
|124
|A. Callaway WR CLE
|10
|129
|J. Winston QB TB
|11
|152
|C. Thompson RB WAS
|12
|157
|H. Butler WR ARI
|13
|180
|Saints DST NO
|14
|185
|M. Sanu WR ATL
|15
|208
|M. Badgley K LAC
|R.J. White
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|13
|M. Thomas WR NO
|2
|16
|D. Johnson RB ARI
|3
|41
|S. Michel RB NE
|4
|44
|M. Ingram RB BAL
|5
|69
|H. Henry TE LAC
|6
|72
|A. Robinson WR CHI
|7
|97
|M. Jones WR DET
|8
|100
|C. Davis WR TEN
|9
|125
|R. Wilson QB SEA
|10
|128
|A. Peterson RB WAS
|11
|153
|A. Miller WR CHI
|12
|156
|G. Edwards RB BAL
|13
|181
|E. Sanders WR DEN
|14
|184
|G. Zuerlein K LAR
|15
|209
|Cowboys DST DAL
|Andrew Baumhor
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|14
|J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
|2
|15
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|3
|42
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|4
|43
|K. Johnson RB DET
|5
|70
|R. Anderson WR NYJ
|6
|71
|J. Landry WR CLE
|7
|98
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|8
|99
|J. McKinnon RB SF
|9
|126
|T. Hockenson TE DET
|10
|127
|D. Singletary RB BUF
|11
|154
|C. Wentz QB PHI
|12
|155
|K. Murray QB ARI
|13
|182
|Eagles DST PHI
|14
|183
|J. Tucker K BAL
|15
|210
|M. Gallup WR DAL
