Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Making sacrifices in a 14-team league

In our latest non-PPR mock draft, Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the challenge of trying to fill your starting lineup with standout players at each position in a 14-team league.

I play in a lot of different Fantasy leagues. From IDP to superflex to multiple dynasty leagues, I usually cover most formats, with a variety of league sizes.

I even play in a 26-man league. That one is tough.

It's those larger leagues that generally pose the biggest challenge, and we're talking anything more than 12 teams. That's when you have to stretch to find talented players, even for your starting lineup.

Now, I love this challenge. I enjoy taking late-round fliers on No. 3 running backs and No. 4 receivers on NFL teams. These are the super-deep sleepers that you hope have the chance to play, let alone succeed, and it's satisfying when you're right.

If you're wrong, these are easy guys to cut when you have to make moves on the waiver wire. But most of the time you aren't drafting these players in 12-team leagues, and it's only done out of necessity in larger formats.

Our CBS Sports staff recently took part in a 14-team non-PPR mock draft, and it's the first mock draft we've done with more than 12 teams. It was a challenge to build a starting lineup, and some teams don't have what would be considered standout talent in certain spots.

For example, Dave Richard has great players at quarterback (Matt Ryan), receiver (DeAndre Hopkins, Calvin Ridley and Cooper Kupp), tight end (George Kittle) and one running back (Aaron Jones). But his No. 2 running back as of now is Ito Smith, who is the second option in Atlanta behind Devonta Freeman. That's not ideal to have Smith in a starting spot, but it's a sacrifice Dave had to make for the quality options he has at those other positions.

Heath Cummings, on the other hand, has standout running backs in Christian McCaffrey, Leonard Fournette and Phillip Lindsay. He's also covered at quarterback (Ben Roethlisberger and Lamar Jackson) and tight end (Evan Engram), but receiver could be his downfall. His top guys are Chris Godwin and Geronimo Allison, and while I love those two this season, I don't want to rely on starting both.

You can go down the line with most of the teams in this draft and find at least one flaw in their potential starting lineups. Adam Aizer's flex is Ronald Jones. Andrew Baumhor's tight end is T.J. Hockenson. Ben Gretch's starting receivers are Christian Kirk and D.J. Moore. And so on.

I like all of these players, and every one of them might emerge as a starting Fantasy option this season. But again, the hope is you're drafting these guys as key reserves and not starters.

That's just not feasible in a 14-team league or larger. You just have to hope you find enough talent -- whether on Draft Day or off the waiver wire -- that your team can be successful throughout the season.

My approach for this mock draft was to sacrifice quarterback and potentially tight end and wait for those positions with late-round picks. I wanted as much talent as possible at running back and receiver, and accomplished that goal.

Picking at No. 3 overall, I started my team with Alvin Kamara, A.J. Green, Amari Cooper, Miles Sanders, Tevin Coleman and Will Fuller with my first six picks. Kamara, Green and Cooper were easy choices, but I struggled with the Sanders and Coleman selections.

One of my favorite players this year, Engram, was available in Round 4 and 5, but I passed on him for the depth at running back. I ended up with Austin Hooper in Round 11, and we'll see if I made the right choice.

I had another tough call in Round 7, and was looking at running back again here. My choices were LeSean McCoy, Ito Smith and Carlos Hyde, and I went with McCoy because, if healthy, he should get the most touches of this trio. I do like Smith in his role with the Falcons, and I wouldn't be shocked if Hyde is the best running back for the Chiefs.

But in a larger league, I went the safe route with my No. 4 running back and took McCoy. Part of my thought process was Sanders is a rookie in a likely timeshare with the Eagles, and Coleman should be in a committee with the 49ers, so I might need McCoy's guaranteed workload. 

Coleman's situation looks better with Matt Breida (torn pectoral) hurt, and Jerick McKinnon still not all the way back from last year's torn ACL. We did this draft prior to the news of Breida's injury, which is why I drafted him in Round 8. He's expected to be fine for training camp, and Breida could emerge as the handcuff to Coleman.

Some of the gambles I took on players who I love with late-round picks included Justice Hill in Round 9, DaeSean Hamilton in Round 10 and Deebo Samuel in Round 13. Hill should be a solid complement to Mark Ingram in Baltimore's run-heavy offense, and Hamilton (Denver) and Samuel (San Francisco) could emerge as the best receivers in their offenses.

I was also able to wait on quarterback and still get someone I like a lot in Jimmy Garoppolo in Round 12. He's expected to be fine coming back from last year's torn ACL, and he has the potential to be a No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues this season.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 2 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), K and DST. There also are six reserve spots for a 15-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

  1. Ben Gretch, Fantasy Editor
  2. Jack Capotorto, CBS Sports HQ Producer
  3. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
  4. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
  5. Will Brinson, NFL Writer
  6. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
  7. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer
  8. Adam Aizer, Podcast Host
  9. Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy
  10. Jeremy Bache, Fantasy Sales Coordinator
  11. George Maselli, Fantasy Editor
  12. Chris Hassel, CBS Sports HQ Host
  13. R.J. White, NFL Editor
  14. Andrew Baumhor, CBS Sports HQ Producer
Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 Ben Gretch S. Barkley RB NYG
2 Jack Capotorto E. Elliott RB DAL
3 Jamey Eisenberg A. Kamara RB NO
4 Heath Cummings C. McCaffrey RB CAR
5 Will Brinson M. Gordon RB LAC
6 Dave Richard D. Hopkins WR HOU
7 Meron Berkson J. Conner RB PIT
8 Adam Aizer L. Bell RB NYJ
9 Chris Towers J. Jones WR ATL
10 Jeremy Bache T. Kelce TE KC
11 George Maselli D. Adams WR GB
12 Chris Hassel T. Gurley RB LAR
13 R.J. White M. Thomas WR NO
14 Andrew Baumhor J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
Round 2
Pos Team Player
15 Andrew Baumhor N. Chubb RB CLE
16 R.J. White D. Johnson RB ARI
17 Chris Hassel D. Cook RB MIN
18 George Maselli O. Beckham WR CLE
19 Jeremy Bache J. Mixon RB CIN
20 Chris Towers M. Evans WR TB
21 Adam Aizer Z. Ertz TE PHI
22 Meron Berkson A. Brown WR OAK
23 Dave Richard G. Kittle TE SF
24 Will Brinson K. Allen WR LAC
25 Heath Cummings L. Fournette RB JAC
26 Jamey Eisenberg A. Green WR CIN
27 Jack Capotorto T. Hilton WR IND
28 Ben Gretch D. Williams RB KC
Round 3
Pos Team Player
29 Ben Gretch P. Mahomes QB KC
30 Jack Capotorto D. Henry RB TEN
31 Jamey Eisenberg A. Cooper WR DAL
32 Heath Cummings P. Lindsay RB DEN
33 Will Brinson M. Mack RB IND
34 Dave Richard A. Jones RB GB
35 Meron Berkson C. Carson RB SEA
36 Adam Aizer S. Diggs WR MIN
37 Chris Towers D. Freeman RB ATL
38 Jeremy Bache J. Jacobs RB OAK
39 George Maselli K. Drake RB MIA
40 Chris Hassel J. Edelman WR NE
41 R.J. White S. Michel RB NE
42 Andrew Baumhor A. Thielen WR MIN
Round 4
Pos Team Player
43 Andrew Baumhor K. Johnson RB DET
44 R.J. White M. Ingram RB BAL
45 Chris Hassel R. Woods WR LAR
46 George Maselli D. Watson QB HOU
47 Jeremy Bache K. Golladay WR DET
48 Chris Towers S. Watkins WR KC
49 Adam Aizer D. Montgomery RB CHI
50 Meron Berkson B. Cooks WR LAR
51 Dave Richard C. Ridley WR ATL
52 Will Brinson T. Lockett WR SEA
53 Heath Cummings C. Godwin WR TB
54 Jamey Eisenberg M. Sanders RB PHI
55 Jack Capotorto E. Ebron TE IND
56 Ben Gretch D. Guice RB WAS
Round 5
Pos Team Player
57 Ben Gretch D. Moore WR CAR
58 Jack Capotorto A. Jeffery WR PHI
59 Jamey Eisenberg T. Coleman RB SF
60 Heath Cummings E. Engram TE NYG
61 Will Brinson T. Cohen RB CHI
62 Dave Richard C. Kupp WR LAR
63 Meron Berkson L. Miller RB HOU
64 Adam Aizer T. Boyd WR CIN
65 Chris Towers O. Howard TE TB
66 Jeremy Bache M. Williams WR LAC
67 George Maselli J. White RB NE
68 Chris Hassel J. Cook TE NO
69 R.J. White H. Henry TE LAC
70 Andrew Baumhor R. Anderson WR NYJ
Round 6
Pos Team Player
71 Andrew Baumhor J. Landry WR CLE
72 R.J. White A. Robinson WR CHI
73 Chris Hassel L. Murray RB NO
74 George Maselli J. Howard RB PHI
75 Jeremy Bache B. Mayfield QB CLE
76 Chris Towers A. Luck QB IND
77 Adam Aizer R. Jones RB TB
78 Meron Berkson A. Rodgers QB GB
79 Dave Richard M. Ryan QB ATL
80 Will Brinson R. Penny RB SEA
81 Heath Cummings G. Allison WR GB
82 Jamey Eisenberg W. Fuller WR HOU
83 Jack Capotorto P. Barber RB TB
84 Ben Gretch C. Kirk WR ARI
Round 7
Pos Team Player
85 Ben Gretch C. Sutton WR DEN
86 Jack Capotorto D. Pettis WR SF
87 Jamey Eisenberg L. McCoy RB BUF
88 Heath Cummings D. Westbrook WR JAC
89 Will Brinson S. Shepard WR NYG
90 Dave Richard I. Smith RB ATL
91 Meron Berkson P. Campbell WR IND
92 Adam Aizer C. Hyde RB KC
93 Chris Towers D. Lewis RB TEN
94 Jeremy Bache G. Tate WR NYG
95 George Maselli D. Henderson RB LAR
96 Chris Hassel M. Hardman WR KC
97 R.J. White M. Jones WR DET
98 Andrew Baumhor A. Ekeler RB LAC
Round 8
Pos Team Player
99 Andrew Baumhor J. McKinnon RB SF
100 R.J. White C. Davis WR TEN
101 Chris Hassel K. Hunt RB CLE
102 George Maselli K. Ballage RB MIA
103 Jeremy Bache D. Foreman RB HOU
104 Chris Towers R. Freeman RB DEN
105 Adam Aizer C. Newton QB CAR
106 Meron Berkson D. Thompson RB KC
107 Dave Richard J. Williams RB GB
108 Will Brinson D. Njoku TE CLE
109 Heath Cummings B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
110 Jamey Eisenberg M. Breida RB SF
111 Jack Capotorto D. Metcalf WR SEA
112 Ben Gretch N. Harry WR NE
Round 9
Pos Team Player
113 Ben Gretch V. McDonald TE PIT
114 Jack Capotorto C. Herndon TE NYJ
115 Jamey Eisenberg J. Hill RB BAL
116 Heath Cummings N. Hines RB IND
117 Will Brinson P. Rivers QB LAC
118 Dave Richard A. Mattison RB MIN
119 Meron Berkson M. Brown WR BAL
120 Adam Aizer J. Washington WR PIT
121 Chris Towers C. Anderson RB DET
122 Jeremy Bache D. Jackson WR PHI
123 George Maselli D. Harris RB NE
124 Chris Hassel A. Callaway WR CLE
125 R.J. White R. Wilson QB SEA
126 Andrew Baumhor T. Hockenson TE DET
Round 10
Pos Team Player
127 Andrew Baumhor D. Singletary RB BUF
128 R.J. White A. Peterson RB WAS
129 Chris Hassel J. Winston QB TB
130 George Maselli D. Funchess WR IND
131 Jeremy Bache J. Samuels RB PIT
132 Chris Towers T. Williams WR OAK
133 Adam Aizer M. Davis RB CHI
134 Meron Berkson J. Reed TE WAS
135 Dave Richard Bears DST CHI
136 Will Brinson B. Anderson RB TB
137 Heath Cummings M. Lee WR JAC
138 Jamey Eisenberg D. Hamilton WR DEN
139 Jack Capotorto M. Brown RB LAR
140 Ben Gretch L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
Round 11
Pos Team Player
141 Ben Gretch D. Johnson RB CLE
142 Jack Capotorto J. Goff QB LAR
143 Jamey Eisenberg A. Hooper TE ATL
144 Heath Cummings J. Ajayi RB PHI
145 Will Brinson D. Brees QB NO
146 Dave Richard N. Fant TE DEN
147 Meron Berkson K. Stills WR MIA
148 Adam Aizer C. Samuel WR CAR
149 Chris Towers T. Yeldon RB BUF
150 Jeremy Bache M. Goodwin WR SF
151 George Maselli K. Coutee WR HOU
152 Chris Hassel C. Thompson RB WAS
153 R.J. White A. Miller WR CHI
154 Andrew Baumhor C. Wentz QB PHI
Round 12
Pos Team Player
155 Andrew Baumhor K. Murray QB ARI
156 R.J. White G. Edwards RB BAL
157 Chris Hassel H. Butler WR ARI
158 George Maselli K. Rudolph TE MIN
159 Jeremy Bache B. Snell RB PIT
160 Chris Towers J. Brown WR BUF
161 Adam Aizer Jaguars DST JAC
162 Meron Berkson J. Richard RB OAK
163 Dave Richard R. Armstead RB JAC
164 Will Brinson R. Foster WR BUF
165 Heath Cummings K. Dixon RB BAL
166 Jamey Eisenberg J. Garoppolo QB SF
167 Jack Capotorto T. Ginn WR NO
168 Ben Gretch E. McGuire RB NYJ
Round 13
Pos Team Player
169 Ben Gretch J. Graham TE GB
170 Jack Capotorto Ravens DST BAL
171 Jamey Eisenberg D. Samuel WR SF
172 Heath Cummings Vikings DST MIN
173 Will Brinson Chargers DST LAC
174 Dave Richard S. Gostkowski K NE
175 Meron Berkson D. Walker TE TEN
176 Adam Aizer D. Prescott QB DAL
177 Chris Towers D. Moncrief WR PIT
178 Jeremy Bache Rams DST LAR
179 George Maselli J. Allen QB BUF
180 Chris Hassel Saints DST NO
181 R.J. White E. Sanders WR DEN
182 Andrew Baumhor Eagles DST PHI
Round 14
Pos Team Player
183 Andrew Baumhor J. Tucker K BAL
184 R.J. White G. Zuerlein K LAR
185 Chris Hassel M. Sanu WR ATL
186 George Maselli Texans DST HOU
187 Jeremy Bache W. Lutz K NO
188 Chris Towers Browns DST CLE
189 Adam Aizer D. Johnson WR PIT
190 Meron Berkson Broncos DST DEN
191 Dave Richard J. Gordon WR NE
192 Will Brinson J. Crowder WR NYJ
193 Heath Cummings L. Jackson QB BAL
194 Jamey Eisenberg H. Butker K KC
195 Jack Capotorto T. Brady QB NE
196 Ben Gretch Bills DST BUF
Round 15
Pos Team Player
197 Ben Gretch K. Fairbairn K HOU
198 Jack Capotorto R. Gould K SF
199 Jamey Eisenberg Patriots DST NE
200 Heath Cummings J. Myers K SEA
201 Will Brinson C. Catanzaro K NYJ
202 Dave Richard T. Hill WR KC
203 Meron Berkson J. Elliott K PHI
204 Adam Aizer M. Crosby K GB
205 Chris Towers B. Maher K DAL
206 Jeremy Bache K. Cousins QB MIN
207 George Maselli A. Vinatieri K IND
208 Chris Hassel M. Badgley K LAC
209 R.J. White Cowboys DST DAL
210 Andrew Baumhor M. Gallup WR DAL
Team by Team
Ben Gretch
Rd Pk Player
1 1 S. Barkley RB NYG
2 28 D. Williams RB KC
3 29 P. Mahomes QB KC
4 56 D. Guice RB WAS
5 57 D. Moore WR CAR
6 84 C. Kirk WR ARI
7 85 C. Sutton WR DEN
8 112 N. Harry WR NE
9 113 V. McDonald TE PIT
10 140 L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
11 141 D. Johnson RB CLE
12 168 E. McGuire RB NYJ
13 169 J. Graham TE GB
14 196 Bills DST BUF
15 197 K. Fairbairn K HOU
Jack Capotorto
Rd Pk Player
1 2 E. Elliott RB DAL
2 27 T. Hilton WR IND
3 30 D. Henry RB TEN
4 55 E. Ebron TE IND
5 58 A. Jeffery WR PHI
6 83 P. Barber RB TB
7 86 D. Pettis WR SF
8 111 D. Metcalf WR SEA
9 114 C. Herndon TE NYJ
10 139 M. Brown RB LAR
11 142 J. Goff QB LAR
12 167 T. Ginn WR NO
13 170 Ravens DST BAL
14 195 T. Brady QB NE
15 198 R. Gould K SF
Jamey Eisenberg
Rd Pk Player
1 3 A. Kamara RB NO
2 26 A. Green WR CIN
3 31 A. Cooper WR DAL
4 54 M. Sanders RB PHI
5 59 T. Coleman RB SF
6 82 W. Fuller WR HOU
7 87 L. McCoy RB BUF
8 110 M. Breida RB SF
9 115 J. Hill RB BAL
10 138 D. Hamilton WR DEN
11 143 A. Hooper TE ATL
12 166 J. Garoppolo QB SF
13 171 D. Samuel WR SF
14 194 H. Butker K KC
15 199 Patriots DST NE
Heath Cummings
Rd Pk Player
1 4 C. McCaffrey RB CAR
2 25 L. Fournette RB JAC
3 32 P. Lindsay RB DEN
4 53 C. Godwin WR TB
5 60 E. Engram TE NYG
6 81 G. Allison WR GB
7 88 D. Westbrook WR JAC
8 109 B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
9 116 N. Hines RB IND
10 137 M. Lee WR JAC
11 144 J. Ajayi RB PHI
12 165 K. Dixon RB BAL
13 172 Vikings DST MIN
14 193 L. Jackson QB BAL
15 200 J. Myers K SEA
Will Brinson
Rd Pk Player
1 5 M. Gordon RB LAC
2 24 K. Allen WR LAC
3 33 M. Mack RB IND
4 52 T. Lockett WR SEA
5 61 T. Cohen RB CHI
6 80 R. Penny RB SEA
7 89 S. Shepard WR NYG
8 108 D. Njoku TE CLE
9 117 P. Rivers QB LAC
10 136 B. Anderson RB TB
11 145 D. Brees QB NO
12 164 R. Foster WR BUF
13 173 Chargers DST LAC
14 192 J. Crowder WR NYJ
15 201 C. Catanzaro K NYJ
Dave Richard
Rd Pk Player
1 6 D. Hopkins WR HOU
2 23 G. Kittle TE SF
3 34 A. Jones RB GB
4 51 C. Ridley WR ATL
5 62 C. Kupp WR LAR
6 79 M. Ryan QB ATL
7 90 I. Smith RB ATL
8 107 J. Williams RB GB
9 118 A. Mattison RB MIN
10 135 Bears DST CHI
11 146 N. Fant TE DEN
12 163 R. Armstead RB JAC
13 174 S. Gostkowski K NE
14 191 J. Gordon WR NE
15 202 T. Hill WR KC
Meron Berkson
Rd Pk Player
1 7 J. Conner RB PIT
2 22 A. Brown WR OAK
3 35 C. Carson RB SEA
4 50 B. Cooks WR LAR
5 63 L. Miller RB HOU
6 78 A. Rodgers QB GB
7 91 P. Campbell WR IND
8 106 D. Thompson RB KC
9 119 M. Brown WR BAL
10 134 J. Reed TE WAS
11 147 K. Stills WR MIA
12 162 J. Richard RB OAK
13 175 D. Walker TE TEN
14 190 Broncos DST DEN
15 203 J. Elliott K PHI
Adam Aizer
Rd Pk Player
1 8 L. Bell RB NYJ
2 21 Z. Ertz TE PHI
3 36 S. Diggs WR MIN
4 49 D. Montgomery RB CHI
5 64 T. Boyd WR CIN
6 77 R. Jones RB TB
7 92 C. Hyde RB KC
8 105 C. Newton QB CAR
9 120 J. Washington WR PIT
10 133 M. Davis RB CHI
11 148 C. Samuel WR CAR
12 161 Jaguars DST JAC
13 176 D. Prescott QB DAL
14 189 D. Johnson WR PIT
15 204 M. Crosby K GB
Chris Towers
Rd Pk Player
1 9 J. Jones WR ATL
2 20 M. Evans WR TB
3 37 D. Freeman RB ATL
4 48 S. Watkins WR KC
5 65 O. Howard TE TB
6 76 A. Luck QB IND
7 93 D. Lewis RB TEN
8 104 R. Freeman RB DEN
9 121 C. Anderson RB DET
10 132 T. Williams WR OAK
11 149 T. Yeldon RB BUF
12 160 J. Brown WR BUF
13 177 D. Moncrief WR PIT
14 188 Browns DST CLE
15 205 B. Maher K DAL
Jeremy Bache
Rd Pk Player
1 10 T. Kelce TE KC
2 19 J. Mixon RB CIN
3 38 J. Jacobs RB OAK
4 47 K. Golladay WR DET
5 66 M. Williams WR LAC
6 75 B. Mayfield QB CLE
7 94 G. Tate WR NYG
8 103 D. Foreman RB HOU
9 122 D. Jackson WR PHI
10 131 J. Samuels RB PIT
11 150 M. Goodwin WR SF
12 159 B. Snell RB PIT
13 178 Rams DST LAR
14 187 W. Lutz K NO
15 206 K. Cousins QB MIN
George Maselli
Rd Pk Player
1 11 D. Adams WR GB
2 18 O. Beckham WR CLE
3 39 K. Drake RB MIA
4 46 D. Watson QB HOU
5 67 J. White RB NE
6 74 J. Howard RB PHI
7 95 D. Henderson RB LAR
8 102 K. Ballage RB MIA
9 123 D. Harris RB NE
10 130 D. Funchess WR IND
11 151 K. Coutee WR HOU
12 158 K. Rudolph TE MIN
13 179 J. Allen QB BUF
14 186 Texans DST HOU
15 207 A. Vinatieri K IND
Chris Hassel
Rd Pk Player
1 12 T. Gurley RB LAR
2 17 D. Cook RB MIN
3 40 J. Edelman WR NE
4 45 R. Woods WR LAR
5 68 J. Cook TE NO
6 73 L. Murray RB NO
7 96 M. Hardman WR KC
8 101 K. Hunt RB CLE
9 124 A. Callaway WR CLE
10 129 J. Winston QB TB
11 152 C. Thompson RB WAS
12 157 H. Butler WR ARI
13 180 Saints DST NO
14 185 M. Sanu WR ATL
15 208 M. Badgley K LAC
R.J. White
Rd Pk Player
1 13 M. Thomas WR NO
2 16 D. Johnson RB ARI
3 41 S. Michel RB NE
4 44 M. Ingram RB BAL
5 69 H. Henry TE LAC
6 72 A. Robinson WR CHI
7 97 M. Jones WR DET
8 100 C. Davis WR TEN
9 125 R. Wilson QB SEA
10 128 A. Peterson RB WAS
11 153 A. Miller WR CHI
12 156 G. Edwards RB BAL
13 181 E. Sanders WR DEN
14 184 G. Zuerlein K LAR
15 209 Cowboys DST DAL
Andrew Baumhor
Rd Pk Player
1 14 J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
2 15 N. Chubb RB CLE
3 42 A. Thielen WR MIN
4 43 K. Johnson RB DET
5 70 R. Anderson WR NYJ
6 71 J. Landry WR CLE
7 98 A. Ekeler RB LAC
8 99 J. McKinnon RB SF
9 126 T. Hockenson TE DET
10 127 D. Singletary RB BUF
11 154 C. Wentz QB PHI
12 155 K. Murray QB ARI
13 182 Eagles DST PHI
14 183 J. Tucker K BAL
15 210 M. Gallup WR DAL
Senior Fantasy Writer

Jamey Eisenberg has been a Senior Fantasy Writer for CBS Sports since 2006 with a focus on Fantasy Football. A University of Florida grad (class of '98), Jamey got his start in the newspaper business and... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories