After the way last season ended, it almost seems impossible that Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods were slotted next to each other in many preseason Fantasy football rankings. Kupp went on to deliver one of the most prolific seasons by a wide receiver in NFL history, while Woods missed most of last season with an ACL injury. After such a huge year, is Kupp due for regression and end up being one of the 2022 Fantasy football busts? Perhaps there would be less of a risk in taking Kupp with your first overall pick if quarterback Matthew Stafford weren't held out of the preseason with an elbow injury. Solid 2022 Fantasy football draft prep will help you determine where each player belongs in your 2022 Fantasy football rankings. As you begin your 2022 Fantasy football draft prep, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, SportsLine's model accurately predicted that Titans wide receiver Julio Jones was being dramatically overvalued. He was being drafted around in the fifth round on average, but SportsLine predicted he wasn't even close to being one of the top 20 wide receivers. Jones wound up turning in an incredibly disappointing stat line, catching 31 passes for 434 yards and one touchdown.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020 and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football bust last season. It also nailed Jonathan Taylor's big season and was all over Jaylen Waddle to outperform his Fantasy football ADP. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2022, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2022 Fantasy football busts

One of the 2022 Fantasy football busts the model is predicting: Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool. He finished last season with 59 receptions for 860 yards, which were similar to his 2020 breakout numbers. However, he saw regression in the touchdown department, dropping from nine scores in 2020 to just two last season.

Claypool also suffered a shoulder injury in late July, which is another reason to avoid him in Fantasy football drafts. Teammate Diontae Johnson is the clear No. 1 target on the team, and the Steelers added a pair of rookie wide receivers in the draft. Claypool is being selected ahead of Donovan Peoples-Jones, Kenny Golladay and K.J. Osborn in most Fantasy leagues, but the model has all three of those wideouts ranked ahead of him.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2022 have identified: Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis. He is being drafted as the second receiver in one of the highest-volume passing offenses in the league. He actually finished slightly behind his numbers from his rookie year in 2021, but still came away with 549 yards and six touchdowns on just 35 catches.

Davis is certainly in line for more than another 35 receptions, as he had in each of his first two seasons, but there should be concern that he hasn't been able to finish with a catch rate higher than 56.5 percent in his first two years. Davis only had an average separation of 2.6 yards last season, but had a much healthier 14.1 targeted air yards average. Davis finished with more receiving yards in the preseason than Stefon Diggs, but they each only played one of the team's three games. The model projects that numerous receivers with lower 2022 Fantasy football ADP like Darnell Mooney, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Robert Woods will all finish with stronger Fantasy seasons than Davis. See which other Fantasy football busts 2022 to avoid here.

How to find proven 2022 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely low on a running back coming off the board in the third or fourth round on average of 2022 Fantasy football drafts. The model ranks him outside its top 24 running backs for 2022 and expects him to see major regression after a breakout season in 2021. You can only see who it is, and the 2022 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2022 Fantasy Football breakouts should you be targeting? And which RB will fail to live up to expectations in 2022? Visit SportsLine now to get 2022 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that told you to avoid Julio Jones in 2021, and find out.