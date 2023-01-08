Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts has missed the last two games due to a shoulder injury, but he has a chance to return for a Week 18 matchup against the Giants. The Eagles have lost both games without Hurts, so they need a win on Sunday to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoff picture. Hurts is one of several star players in the Week 18 Fantasy football rankings who is questionable to play, creating a tricky dynamic for anyone making Week 18 Fantasy football picks. Eagles running back Miles Sanders had 12 carries for 61 yards against the Saints last week, despite playing through a knee injury. Should you include him instead of Hurts in your Week 18 Fantasy football lineups? Before you lock in your lineups, be sure to check out the Week 18 Fantasy football rankings from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Jaguars running back Travis Etienne, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position. The result: Etienne recorded nine carries for 108 yards and a touchdown while also catching three passes for 32 yards in Jacksonville's 31-3 victory over the Texans. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 18 of the NFL season. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top Week 18 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Packers running back A.J. Dillon. He has been on a tear down the stretch, extending his touchdown-scoring streak to five games when he tallied one against Minnesota last week. Dillon finished with 12 carries for 41 yards and was targeted once in the passing game, but his numbers continue to be boosted by touchdowns.

He has also recorded double-digit carries in four consecutive games, including 18 against Chicago on Dec. 4. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has not thrown for 250 yards in a game since Nov. 6, so the Packers could rely on their rushing attack in their must-win game on Sunday Night Football. See who else to target here.

And a massive shocker: Lions running back Jamaal Williams, who leads the NFL with 15 rushing touchdowns, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 25 at his position. Williams is coming off an extremely productive performance against the Bears, rushing 22 times for 144 yards and a touchdown.

However, Williams struggled to find running room in his last meeting against the Packers, averaging just 3.4 yards per carry in Detroit's 15-9 win on Nov. 6. In addition, the Packers have given up just one rushing touchdown in their last three games. With such a tough matchup on Sunday, Williams is a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 18. See who else to fade here.

How to set Week 18 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Week 18 Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 18 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that has outperformed experts big-time.