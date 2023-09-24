Travis Kelce and Mark Andrews, the consensus top two tight ends taken with 2023 Fantasy football picks, missed the opening week. However, they returned in Week 2 and finished in the top-five scorers at their position last week. One tight end who has been a surprise performer is Hunter Henry. He has more than 50 yards and a touchdown in his first two games with the Patriots and is the top-scoring tight end. Where should he be in the Week 3 Fantasy football rankings? Can he be trusted as a set-and-forget tight end in Week 3 Fantasy football lineups and for the rest of the season? Before you lock in your Week 3 Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 3 Fantasy football rankings from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season. Head to SportsLine now to see these weekly Fantasy football rankings.

Top Week 3 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Texans receiver Nico Collins. He is coming off the best game of his career with seven receptions for 146 yards and a touchdown against the Colts. He has appeared to form a quick connection with quarterback C.J. Stroud, who was selected No. 2 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, with 13 receptions on 20 targets through 20 games. The third-year receiver already has nearly half as many yards this season as he did all of last year.

Collins has 226 yards through two games after totaling 481 yards in 10 games last season. Stroud is quickly becoming the Texans' strongest passing quarterback in years. His 384 passing yards last week was the franchise's most since Deshaun Watson in Week 5 of the 2019 season. The Texans are 8.5-point underdogs to the Jaguars in the Week 3 NFL odds and could find themselves in another game script needing to throw often. Collins leads the team in targets through two games and that could continue on Sunday.

And a massive shocker: Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin, who is coming off three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons and is rostered in 98% of leagues, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 45 at his position. Washington is off to a 2-0 start and new starting quarterback Sam Howell has played well, but the connection hasn't been there early in the season between McLaurin and Howell.

McLaurin was only targeted four times and finished with two catches for 31 yards in Week 1 against the Cardinals. He followed that up with five catches for 54 yards on six targets in Week 2 against the Broncos, but salvaged his Fantasy performance with a touchdown. However, now he gets a difficult matchup against a Bills defense that has only given up 302 passing yards so far this season. For more start/sit Fantasy football advice, be sure to check out the rest of the Week 3 Fantasy football rankings.

How to set Week 3 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a surprising running back you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top five of its Week 3 Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. See the Fantasy football QB, RB, WR, TE, defense and kicker rankings here.

So who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising running back could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 3 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which RB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top five, all from the model that has outperformed experts big-time.