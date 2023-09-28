The Eagles' backfield situation was one of the greatest unknowns entering the 2023 Fantasy football season. The defending NFC champions acquired D'Andre Swift from the Lions in the offseason before Miles Sanders signed a four-year contract with the Panthers. But there was little clarity in the offseason about who would be the dominant runner in a backfield that still lists Swift, Kenneth Gainwell, Rashaad Penny, and Boston Scott all in the RB1 slot on the team's official depth chart.

Swift has dominated the carries over the last two weeks, rushing for 305 yards on 6.9 yards per carry. Will this continue or is now a time to explore moving Swift on the Fantasy football trade market? Fantasy football players had the chance to buy low on Swift in 2023 Fantasy football drafts with the Eagles' usage uncertainties. Does that mean now is the time to sell high on Swift? Before you offer any Fantasy football trades, be sure to check out the Week 4 Fantasy football trade targets from SportsLine Fantasy and DFS expert Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is an NFL and DFS expert for SportsLine, who opened the 2022 NFL season by winning DraftKings' NFL Showdown Thursday Kickoff Millionaire contest. He edged out over 355,000 other entrants in the contest and also has multiple five-figure tournament wins on his DFS resume. Kaylor has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks.

Top Week 4 Fantasy football buy-low, sell-high candidates

One of Kaylor's top buy-low candidates is Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. Rarely does a 50-point loss bring about any positives after Miami dominated Denver, 70-20, last week. But for Fantasy football, a one-sided score still gives the opportunity to be fantasy-relevant. Wilson threw for 306 yards and a touchdown and is the No. 9 quarterback in Fantasy football through three weeks.

Wilson has thrown for at least 300 yards in each of the last two weeks as he's still adjusting to playing in Sean Payton's system. Wilson reached 300 yards in his first game in Denver last season and never again over his final 14 contests. The nine-time Pro Bowler is completing nearly 5% more of his passes this season than last (65.4% compared to 60.5%) and already has six touchdown passes after only posting 16 scores last year. Many Fantasy football players expected a huge season from Wilson last year and the lack of that success still has some feeling negative toward him. But even though the Broncos are off to a 0-3 start, Wilson is performing like a capable Fantasy football starter. Kaylor is recommending either a QB2 swap or even giving up a high-end RB3 or WR3 to snag the veteran.

Kaylor is also advising Fantasy football managers to sell high on Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The eight-time Pro Bowler has been TE1 or TE2 for the last seven years in a row and he currently ranks second in Fantasy points per game in CBS PPR leagues. However, he's only averaging 8.6 yards per catch this season and this Kansas City offense hasn't quite fired on all cylinders yet this year except against a bad Bears defense last week.

"I believe his most productive fantasy football days are behind him. At 33-years-old, injuries are a concern, and Kansas City is still finding its way as an offensive unit. Kelce is still my top ranked fantasy tight end (by a fairly substantial margin), but his fantasy owners can likely get massive return on the trade market," Kaylor said. For more buy-low and sell-high candidates, be sure to check out the rest of the Week 4 Fantasy football trade values at SportsLine.

