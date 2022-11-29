Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is rostered in 86% of CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues but if you happen to be in one of the thousands of leagues where he's still available, now is the time to pounce. Watson is coming off an 11-game suspension and is expected to start for the Browns in Week 13 and could immediately step into an offense where he is surrounded by solid playmakers to put up big numbers. However, Watson has been stashed in most leagues for weeks now and owners in more forward-thinking leagues will have to be on their toes as they look for Week 13 Fantasy football waiver wire options.

If quarterback is an issue for your lineup, Jets quarterback Mike White is available in 88% of CBS leagues after throwing for 315 yards and three touchdowns last week against the Bears. Is White worthy of a claim, or was his scoring outburst simply a product of playing against one of the NFL's worst defenses? Before determining who to target on the Week 13 Fantasy football waiver wire, be sure to see what SportsLine Fantasy football analyst Jacob Gibbs has to say.

Gibbs uses a data-driven approach that has helped him consistently provide accurate rankings at every position. He has proven to be one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy rankers in recent years -- posting the eighth-most accurate results over the past three seasons, according to Fantasy Pros.

Top Fantasy football waiver wire picks for Week 13

One player Gibbs is advising Fantasy players to target on the Week 12 waiver wire: Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones. The sixth-year veteran spent parts of three seasons with both the Bills and Raiders before joining the Jaguars on a three-year, $24 million deal during the offseason. And he's been one of the second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence's favorite targets through the first three months of the season.

Jones has been targeted 79 times this year and has hauled in team-leading 58 receptions for 562 yards. He ranks second on the team behind Christian Kirk in both targets and receiving yards but is coming off his best performance of the year on Sunday. Jones was targeted 14 times and caught 11 passes for 145 yards and that volume could be of value moving forward. He's available in 69% of CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues.

Gibbs is also strongly recommending Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie as a Week 13 waiver wire pickup. The Georgia product has been a return man and a reserve wide receiver for Buffalo over the last five seasons and many had him tabbed as a potential Fantasy football breakout this season with Cole Beasley leaving the team and McKenzie in line to take over in the slot.

That hasn't quite materialized as some hoped but McKenzie is coming off his biggest game of the season against the Lions. He was targeted 10 times and caught six passes for 96 yards and a touchdown while also playing a season-high 73% of the offensive snaps. McKenzie is only rostered in 28% of CBS leagues and could make a valuable addition down the stretch.

