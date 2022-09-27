Jeff Wilson Jr. hasn't had the sort of day where he's helped any Fantasy football owners dominate their leagues but in two weeks filling in for an injured Elijah Mitchell (knee), he's provided reliable production. The long-time 49ers backup has carried the ball 30 times for 159 yards and also caught five passes for 50 yards in the past two weeks, turning in over 100 scrimmage yards in each game. By now, Wilson is already owned in the majority of Fantasy football leagues but everybody is on the hunt for their next valuable roster addition as they scour the Week 4 Fantasy football waiver wire.

Mac Jones and Trey Lance are both second-year quarterbacks who Fantasy football players hoped could have breakout seasons but now both find themselves dealing with significant ankle injuries. So if you're looking for a backup quarterback to replace either of those two players or simply to mix things up at the position, who should you be targeting on waivers or throwing some FAAB at? Before determining who to target on the Week 4 Fantasy football waiver wire, be sure to see what SportsLine Fantasy football analyst Jacob Gibbs has to say.

Gibbs uses a data-driven approach that has helped him consistently provide accurate rankings at every position. He has proven to be one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy rankers in recent years -- posting the eighth-most accurate results over the past three seasons, according to Fantasy Pros.

Now, he's revealed his top waiver wire pick from among the widely available Fantasy football free agents entering Week 4. You can see his top Fantasy NFL waiver wire picks and full analysis over at SportsLine.

Top Fantasy football waiver wire picks for Week 4

One player Gibbs is advising Fantasy players to target on the Week 4 waiver wire: Bears running back Khalil Herbert, who is being rostered in just under 60% of CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues. David Montgomery suffered a knee injury early in a victory over the Texans in Week 3 and it's unclear at the moment whether the injury will cost him time or not. However, Herbert has earned a clear and significant role in the offense from this point on.

With Montgomery out, Herbert carried the ball 20 times for 157 yards and two touchdowns while adding two catches for 12 yards. His 27 percent explosive run rate is the highest in the NFL, he played in 75 percent of the team's snaps after Montgomery was injured and he took 100% of the red-zone snaps in Week 3. If he's available in your league this week, he's worth a healthy 20-30 percent of your FAAB.

Gibbs is also strongly recommending Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs as a Week 4 waiver wire pickup. Doubs turned in 1,000-yard seasons in each of his last two years at Nevada and finished his four seasons in Reno with 225 receptions for 3,322 yards and 26 touchdowns. The Packers drafted him in the fourth round and he looked like the more productive of Green Bay's two rookie receivers even before Christian Watson suffered a hamstring injury that held him out of last week's game.

With Watson and Sammy Watkins (hamstring) out, Doubs took advantage of increased opportunities by hauling in all eight of the targets sent his way for 73 yards and a touchdown. He ran a route on a season-high 94% of Green Bay's dropbacks in Week 3 and with Watkins out for the year, even if Watson can play there is a high likelihood of Doubs remaining heavily involved in the passing attack moving forward.

How to set your Week 4 waiver wire claims

Gibbs is also all-in on an overlooked tight end who brings massive upside. This player is widely available and could be a huge boost to your Fantasy football lineup. You can only see who it is at SportsLine.

So which players should you target on the Fantasy football waiver wire before Week 4? And which tight end is a must-add? Visit SportsLine now to see the best league-winning Fantasy football free agents entering Week 4, all from a proven Fantasy football analyst, and find out.