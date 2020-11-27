There are plenty of ways the year 2020 has negatively impacted Fantasy Football, but Week 12 provides a wild twist with a handful of backup quarterbacks on the slate.

Robert Griffin III will start for Lamar Jackson, assuming the Ravens and Steelers even play. Brandon Allen, not Ryan Finley, draws the start in the Bengals first game since Joe Burrow's gruesome knee injury. And in maybe the oddest decision of all, Mike Glennon will start over Gardner Minshew and Jake Luton for the Jaguars. What does it all mean? It means I'd rather not start the wide receivers on those teams.

D.J. Chark would have the most upside of the group, but he missed practice on Thursday with injured ribs. In full PPR, Tyler Boyd probably has the highest floor, but we really have no idea how Allen will distribute the football. That's why I'm holding (but not starting) Tee Higgins for at least one more week. A.J. Green, Marquise Brown and Willie Snead are not only sits, I wouldn't mind dropping them either.

Who would I start over these receivers? In shallow leagues look for Cole Beasley and Corey Davis; they're rostered in about 70% of leagues. Otherwise, check the waiver wire and projections below.

WR Preview Who's Out

The following players are being projected as out for Week 12:

WR Preview Numbers to Know

10 - Chase Claypool has scored 10 touchdowns on 48 touches.

Chase Claypool has scored 10 touchdowns on 48 touches. 17.6% -- Chris Godwin's target share since Antonio Brown arrived in Tampa Bay.

14.7% -- Mecole Hardman's drop rate, the worst in the NFL.

-- Mecole Hardman's drop rate, the worst in the NFL. 42.21% -- Adam Thielen is responsible for 42.21% of the Vikings air yards, the second-highest mark in the league.

-- Adam Thielen is responsible for 42.21% of the Vikings air yards, the second-highest mark in the league. 84.48% -- Curtis Samuel's catch rate, No. 1 among wide receivers.

11.7 -- Corey Davis has scored at least 11.7 PPR points in every game but one this season.

WR Preview Matchups that matter

WR Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 12 Waivers Jakobi Meyers WR NE New England • #16

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI ARI -1.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR 24th WR RNK 42nd ROSTERED 63% One game was not enough to scare me completely away from Meyers. Both he and Damiere Byrd in a matchup against the Cardinals that should have Cam Newton passing to catch up. Deebo Samuel WR SF San Francisco • #19

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -6.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 1st WR RNK 40th ROSTERED 54% Assuming Brandon Aiyuk is out, Samuel should be line for a big target share in his first game back. Rashard Higgins WR CLE Cleveland • #82

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC CLE -6.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR 22nd WR RNK 40th ROSTERED 32% Higgins leads the Browns in receiving since Odell Beckham was hurt and now faces arguably the worst defense in the NFL.

Stashes Denzel Mims WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #11

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA MIA -7 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 16th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 16% We have to see it with Sam Darnold first, but there's a chance Mims is the Jets No. 1 receiver down the stretch.

WR Preview DFS Plays

Top Play Projections powered by Sportsline Stefon Diggs WR BUF Buffalo • #14

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC BUF -5.5 O/U 54 OPP VS WR 6th PROJ PTS 17.7 WR RNK 4th FANDUEL $7,900 DRAFTKINGS $7,600 Diggs is second in the NFL in both catches and receiving yards and his team's implied total for this week (29.5) is the highest on the slate. Josh Allen and Justin Herbert are two of the top quarterbacks on the slate, which means a ton of lineups with both Diggs and Keenan Allen.

Contrarian Play Projections powered by Sportsline Corey Davis WR TEN Tennessee • #84

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND IND -4 O/U 51 OPP VS WR 7th PROJ PTS 12.4 WR RNK 18th FANDUEL $6,000 DRAFTKINGS $4,900 No one wants to play Corey Davis because A.J. Brown is so much more exciting. Well, Brown is also considerably more expensive and was held to 21 yards in the Titans last game against Indianapolis.