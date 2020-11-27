tyler-boyd-1400.jpg

There are plenty of ways the year 2020 has negatively impacted Fantasy Football, but Week 12 provides a wild twist with a handful of backup quarterbacks on the slate. 

Robert Griffin III will start for Lamar Jackson, assuming the Ravens and Steelers even play. Brandon Allen, not Ryan Finley, draws the start in the Bengals first game since Joe Burrow's gruesome knee injury. And in maybe the oddest decision of all, Mike Glennon will start over Gardner Minshew and Jake Luton for the Jaguars. What does it all mean? It means I'd rather not start the wide receivers on those teams.

D.J. Chark would have the most upside of the group, but he missed practice on Thursday with injured ribs. In full PPR, Tyler Boyd probably has the highest floor, but we really have no idea how Allen will distribute the football. That's why I'm holding (but not starting) Tee Higgins for at least one more week. A.J. Green, Marquise Brown and Willie Snead are not only sits, I wouldn't mind dropping them either. 

Who would I start over these receivers? In shallow leagues look for Cole Beasley and Corey Davis;  they're rostered in about 70% of leagues. Otherwise, check the waiver wire and projections below.

The following players are being projected as out for Week 12:

  • 11.7 -- Corey Davis has scored at least 11.7 PPR points in every game but one this season.
One game was not enough to scare me completely away from Meyers. Both he and Damiere Byrd in a matchup against the Cardinals that should have Cam Newton passing to catch up.
Assuming Brandon Aiyuk is out, Samuel should be line for a big target share in his first game back.
Higgins leads the Browns in receiving since Odell Beckham was hurt and now faces arguably the worst defense in the NFL.
We have to see it with Sam Darnold first, but there's a chance Mims is the Jets No. 1 receiver down the stretch.
Diggs is second in the NFL in both catches and receiving yards and his team's implied total for this week (29.5) is the highest on the slate. Josh Allen and Justin Herbert are two of the top quarterbacks on the slate, which means a ton of lineups with both Diggs and Keenan Allen.
No one wants to play Corey Davis because A.J. Brown is so much more exciting. Well, Brown is also considerably more expensive and was held to 21 yards in the Titans last game against Indianapolis.
