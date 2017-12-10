Fantasy Football Week 14 Injury Report Update: Amari Cooper ready to roll? What about Ameer Abdullah and Adrian Peterson?
The injury report for Week 14 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before the week kicks off.
With fantasy playoff season in full swing, injury news is of utmost importance. A couple of quarterbacks are on the mend heading into Week 14, although they're trending in decidedly different directions. Meanwhile, there's an abundance of notable running backs and receivers among the walking wounded, leaving us with plenty to break down heading into Sunday morning:
Quarterbacks
- The Buccaneers' Jameis Winston was listed on the injury report Wednesday and Thursday with an ankle issue despite having turned in full practices on each of those days. However, he shed the label Friday, leaving no doubt he'll start against the Lions in a Week 14 home tilt.
- Meanwhile, on the other sideline, the Lions' Matthew Stafford (hand) is officially questionable against the Buccaneers, but as per early Sunday morning reports, he'll take the field barring any last-minute setbacks. Stafford exited the Week 14 blowout loss to the Ravens halfway through the fourth quarter with a badly bruised and swollen throwing hand, but he was able to turn in limited sessions throughout the week. Moreover, if a Friday practice where Stafford reportedly threw downfield effectively on multiple occasions is any indication, he could be at close to full capacity Sunday.
- The Bills' Tyrod Taylor was expected to be a true game-time decision against a fantasy-friendly Colts defense Sunday after wrapping up the week with a pair of limited sessions. However, as per early Sunday morning reports, rookie Nathan Peterman is expected to take the reins of the offense in his stead on Sunday. Taylor exited the Week 13 loss to the Patriots on a cart with what was eventually diagnosed as a patella tendon contusion, and the issue apparently remains serious enough to keep him sidelined against Indianapolis.
- The Dolphins' Matt Moore (foot) remains out in Week 14 against the Patriots, leaving David Fales as Jay Cutler's backup for the second straight week.
- The Broncos' Paxton Lynch (ankle) remains out in Week 14 against the Jets. Trevor Siemian will draw a second consecutive start despite throwing three interceptions and posting a 46.3 completion percentage versus the Dolphins in Week 13.
Running backs
- The Bengals' Joe Mixon (concussion) is ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Bears after failing to practice throughout the week. Mixon exited the Week 13 Monday night battle against the Steelers with the injury in the second quarter, leaving Giovani Bernard with his largest rushing workload of the season. Bernard turned 13 carries into 77 yards and added two catches for 19 yards over 44 snaps, and with Brian Hill the only other tailback on the roster, the former starter could once again be in for robust volume. Chicago checks in as the ninth toughest defense in fantasy points allowed to running backs in standard formats (15.83 per game), so the matchup is a relatively tough one. Nevertheless, Mixon owners who were able to grab Bernard this week or already had him as his handcuff can at least count on what should be an abundant allotment of carries.
- The Cardinals' Adrian Peterson (neck) has been declared out for a second straight week, once again leaving Kerwynn Williams and D.J. Foster as the top tailback duo for a Week 14 battle against the Titans. Williams played the role of lead back in Week 13 and looked impressive while doing so, gaining 97 yards on 16 carries (6.1 yards per rush) against the Rams while seeing action on 31 snaps. Meanwhile, Foster saw a nearly identical workload with 28 snaps, but he only garnered a pair of rushing and receiving touches apiece. The rushing work is likely to be distributed in similar fashion Sunday versus a stingy Tennessee team that's only allowed 3.4 yards per carry on the season.
- The Lions' Ameer Abdullah (neck) is questionable for Sunday's battle with the Buccaneers after a trio of limited practices this past week, and as per early Sunday morning reports, he isn't expected to play – though that could be less about the injury and more about his play. If he's indeed ruled out, Theo Riddick is expected to once again handle de facto lead back duties after rushing nine times for 41 yards and a touchdown and adding five receptions for 41 yards in a Week 13 blowout loss to the Ravens. Tion Green notably out-touched Riddick on the ground with 11 carries, while Zach Zenner (four snaps, one carry) played a minimal role. A similar timeshare between Riddick and Green would be highly likely versus a Tampa defense that's allowed the fifth most fantasy points (18.67) in standard scoring formats and 4.2 yards per carry to the running back position on the season.
- The Buccaneers' Doug Martin (concussion) practiced in full throughout the week and also cleared the concussion protocol, leaving him without an injury designation for Sunday's game against Detroit. However, a return to true lead-back status is far from guaranteed, as second-year man Peyton Barber turned heads with a 23-carry, 102-yard effort in Week 13 against the Packers that also included an impressive four catches for 41 yards. The dreaded timeshare might thus be in full effect in Week 14 against the Lions, leaving Martin owners with a maddening scenario in the thick of fantasy playoff season. Given Martin's inability to find consistent running lanes in the past several weeks – and Barber's ease in doing so last week – owners with options in less murky situations might be best served going in that direction.
- The Dolphins' Damien Williams (shoulder) is already declared out for the Monday night divisional clash with the Patriots, rendering Senorise Perry the top backup to Kenyan Drake for a second consecutive week. Drake proved worthy of bell-cow status in Week 13 by compiling 120 yards on 23 rushes (5.2 yards per carry) and adding three catches for 21 yards versus a Broncos defense that had come in allowing only 3.3 yards per rush. The matchup against New England is much more appealing, considering the Patriots are surrendering a league-high 4.9 yards per tote and nearly six receptions per game to running backs.
- A cold bug has apparently taken up residence in the Patriots' running back room, as both Mike Gillislee and Dion Lewis are questionable with illnesses heading into a Monday night divisional showdown with the Dolphins. Gillislee has been a healthy scratch for four consecutive contests, so his absence would be par for the course at this point. However, Lewis was able to turn in a limited practice Saturday after sitting out Friday's session, so he appears to be trending in the right direction. If matters took a turn for the worse and he sat, Rex Burkhead's value would see a nice bump, while James White -- and potentially even Gillislee, if healthy – could help pick up the slack.
- The Jets' Matt Forte (knee) is officially questionable to face the Broncos after sandwiching two missed practices around a limited Thursday session. Forte was also questionable heading into a Week 13 matchup against the Chiefs and suited up, carrying 15 times for 58 yards and adding three catches for 33 yards and a touchdown. If he were to suffer a setback before kickoff, Bilal Powell and Elijah McGuire would split the backfield duties against a Broncos defense that's been tough against the run (3.45 yards per carry allowed), but that surrendered 120 yards to the Dolphins' Kenyan Drake in Week 13.
- The Giants' Orleans Darkwa (illness) is questionable to face the Cowboys on Sunday after missing practice Thursday and returning in a limited capacity Friday. However, he's expected to suit up and start barring any setbacks, as per early Sunday morning reports.
- The Bills' Mike Tolbert is free of any injury designation after missing the last three games with a hamstring issue. Travaris Cadet's will thus see his playing time take a hit, although he should still see a modest amount of passing-down work.
- The Texans' Alfred Blue (concussion) has already been ruled out against the 49ers, leaving Andre Ellington, who logged 47 snaps and brought in five of six targets for 56 yards in his Week 13 Texans debut versus the Titans, as Lamar Miller's top backup once again.
- The Chiefs' Charcandrick West (personal) is back to serve as Kareem Hunt's primary backup against the Raiders after being out in Week 13 due to a personal matter.
Wide receivers
- The Bills' Kelvin Benjamin (knee) is free of an injury designation heading into the Week 14 battle against the Colts after missing the last two-plus games. His return is particularly timely, considering that fellow pass catcher Jordan Matthews (knee) was placed on injured reserve this past week, putting an end to a lackluster and potential one-and-done season in Buffalo. The fantasy fortunes of rookie Zay Jones – and to a lesser extent, Deonte Thompson and Andre Holmes – brighten somewhat as a result of Matthews' absence, although tight end Charles Clay may end up reaping the most benefits. It'll be hard to trust anyone in this passing game with Peterman under center.
- The Raiders' Amari Cooper (ankle) is questionable to face the Chiefs in Week 14, working his way back to a limited practice Friday following missed sessions on Wednesday and Thursday. He has officially cleared the concussion protocol, so his ankle sprain remains the lone area of concern, but he's trending toward playing as per early Sunday morning reports. Michael Crabtree will return Sunday from his one-game suspension, so Derek Carr could potentially have his top two wideouts back after managing 287 yards passing without either of them in Week 13.
- Meanwhile, Cooper's teammate Cordarrelle Patterson (hip) is listed as questionable after finishing the week with a pair of limited practices. Patterson was saddled with the injury heading into Week 13 as well, but he took the field and posted four receptions for 97 yards versus the Giants. Seth Roberts and Johnny Holton would both presumably see bumps in opportunity should Patterson sit, and that duo would naturally get even more run if Cooper were to join Patterson on the sideline.
- The Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders (ankle) is expected to play Sunday against the Jets as per late Saturday night reports, despite being listed as questionable. Sanders is theoretically in a favorable spot against a New York secondary that's allowed 20.8 fantasy points per game to receivers in standard scoring formats, but the limitations of quarterback Trevor Siemian have significantly capped the fantasy ceiling of his receivers in recent weeks.
- The Giants' Sterling Shepard (hamstring) is questionable to take on the Cowboys in a Week 14 divisional clash after wrapping up the week with a pair of limited practices. Shepard's presence would serve Eli Manning well in his return a starting role after a one-game demotion.
- The Panthers' Devin Funchess (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's contest against the Vikings and missed practice Friday, but that session was preceded by full participation Wednesday and Thursday. Reports out of Carolina indicate that Funchess' absence Friday was merely precautionary and not indicative of a setback, while late Saturday night reports indicate Funchess is expected to play. Meanwhile, teammate Kaelin Clay, questionable with his own shoulder injury, was able to turn in a pair of limited practices to wrap up the week after missing Wednesday.
- The Patriots' Chris Hogan (shoulder) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Dolphins and is expected to return to action after four missed games. If active, he'll resume his role as the No. 2 wideout alongside Brandin Cooks against a Miami team that's allowed 18.3 fantasy points per game to receivers in standard scoring formats.
- The Jaguars' Allen Hurns (ankle) remains out in Week 14, leaving the trio of Marqise Lee, Keelan Cole and Dede Westbrook as the top three wideouts versus a depleted Seahawks secondary.
- The Ravens' Jeremy Maclin (back) is questionable for Sunday night's battle against the Steelers, but he wrapped up the week with a full practice Friday. Late Saturday night reports also indicate Maclin will play.
- The Cardinals' John Brown (toe) has been ruled out for a third consecutive game in Week 14 after missing two of three practice sessions this past week. His absence will continue to leave the trio of J.J. Nelson, Jaron Brown and Chad Williams as the top backups to No. 1 wideout Larry Fitzgerald. Incidentally, while Nelson is listed as questionable in his own right with a knee injury, he turned in three limited practices this week and is expected to take the field.
- The Bengals' John Ross was placed on injured reserve this week with a torn labrum in his left shoulder. Ross' rookie season was a complete washout, as a preseason knee injury led to him missing five of the first six regular-season contests. Ross ultimately saw action in just three games and went without a catch, with a 12-yard rush accounting for his only stats in 2017.
- The Browns' Sammie Coates (ankle, knee) is questionable to face the Packers in Week 14, but even if he's active, he's fallen even further down the depth chart now that Josh Gordon has returned.
- The Cowboys' Brice Butler (foot) is questionable to face the Giants in Week 14 after wrapping up the week with limited practices. As has been the case in previous seasons, he's been no more than an occasional deep threat in 2017 while serving as the No. 4 wideout.
- The Texans' Braxton Miller (concussion) is already ruled out for Sunday's battle against the 49ers, but his absence will be offset by the expected return of Will Fuller (ribs). Fuller's presence is especially valued when factoring in that Bruce Ellington (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve this past week.
- The Titans' Rishard Matthews (hamstring) is free of an injury designation heading into Week 14's battle with the Cardinals after missing the last two games.
- The Rams' Robert Woods (shoulder) is now officially questionable to take on the Eagles on Sunday afternoon after returning to practice as a limited participant Friday. However, as of late Saturday night reports, he's not expected to play. With Woods now looking unlikely to suit up, rookie Josh Reynolds, who's logged six receptions (on 12 targets) for 43 yards in the last two games, seems set to reprise his role as the No. 3 wideout.
- The Colts' Donte Moncrief (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Bills after missing practice all week. Chester Rogers, whose 54 snaps in Week 13 against the Jaguars outpaced Moncrief by four, will step into the No. 2 receiver role alongside T.Y. Hilton versus Buffalo. Rogers has 13 receptions (on 16 targets) for 173 yards and one touchdown over the last three weeks, a tally that includes a six-catch, 104-yard, one-touchdown effort in Week 10 against the Steelers.
- The Chargers' Mike Williams (knee) is questionable for Sunday's tilt against Redskins, but as of late Saturday night reports, he will take the field. If that indeed comes to pass, he's expected to once again split No. 3 receiver snaps with Travis Benjamin behind Keenan Allen and Tyrell Williams.
Tight ends
- The Eagles' Zach Ertz (concussion) was listed as questionable on the final Week 14 injury report, but as per early Sunday morning reports, he'll be evaluated before Sunday's battle with the Rams and is now considered doubtful to play. Both Trey Burton – who posted two receptions for 41 yards and a touchdown against the Broncos during Ertz's absence in Week 9 – and veteran Brent Celek would assume larger roles versus Los Angeles if Ertz sits.
- The Panthers' Greg Olsen (foot) is officially listed as questionable to face the Vikings in Week 14, but as per early Sunday morning reports, he's expected to play. Olsen returned from an eight-game absence in Week 12, but he only lasted a half before exiting with a reaggravation of the injury. However, he encouragingly was a full participant in practice this past week.
- The Redskins' Jordan Reed (hamstring) will miss his sixth straight game Sunday versus the Chargers. Reed hasn't even been on the practice field since Week 10, but his absence hasn't equated to a big boost in production for veteran Vernon Davis the last two games (two receptions for 15 yards, both in Week 13, over that span). Davis' prospects don't look too bright heading into Week 14, either, as the Chargers check in as the second-stingiest team against tight ends in terms of fantasy points allowed in standard scoring formats (4.83 per game).
- The Browns' Seth DeValve (hip) is questionable to face the Packers in Week 14 after suffering the injury in Thursday's practice, but head coach Hue Jackson has stated he expects him to play.
Key defensive players
- The Cardinals' Patrick Peterson (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's battle with the Titans after wrapping up the week with a limited practice Friday. While he's reportedly trending toward playing, an absence on his part would bump up the prospects of the returning Rishard Matthews, as well as those of Corey Davis and Eric Decker.
- The Bengals' Darqueze Dennard (knee) is questionable after managing only a single limited practice this week. Considering fellow corner Adam Jones was placed on injured reserve Saturday with a groin injury and Dre Kirkpatrick (concussion) is already ruled out for Sunday, an absence on Dennard's part would leave Cincinnati especially thin at cornerback.
- The Cowboys' Orlando Scandrick (back) is out for Sunday's game against the Giants after missing practice all week.
- The Packers' Davon House (shoulder) is doubtful for the Week 14 battle against the Browns after missing practice all week.
- The Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey (ankle) is questionable after managing only a single limited practice this week, which occurred Friday. His absence would notably upgrade the prospects of the Seahawks' Doug Baldwin, who Ramsey will likely shadow if active.
- The Chiefs' Marcus Peters will miss the Week 14 tilt against the Raiders due to a team-imposed suspension after he flung an official's flag into the crowd in a Week 13 loss to the Jets.
- The Colts' Rashaan Melvin (hand) is out again against the Bills in Week 14, furthering weakening the Colts' vulnerable secondary.
- The Patriots' Stephon Gilmore (ankle) is questionable to face the Dolphins on Monday night after a trio of limited practices.
- The Giants' Eli Apple (hip) is questionable to face the Cowboys in Week 14 after finishing the week with a limited practice.
- The Raiders' David Amerson (foot) is questionable to face the Chiefs in Week 14 after logging three limited practices this week.
- The Bucs' Vernon Hargreaves (hamstring) will miss a third consecutive game in Week 14 after once again failing to practice all week.
- It was an unpleasantly eventful week for the Ravens' Jimmy Smith (Achilles), who placed on injured reserve and also began serving a four-game PED suspension. His loss significantly weakens a Ravens secondary that has given up the second-fewest fantasy points per game in standard scoring formats to receivers.
- The Steelers' Joe Haden (upper leg) is out once again versus the Ravens in Week 14.
- The Bears' Adrian Amos (hamstring) is doubtful to face the Bengals after missing practice all week.
- The Steelers' Mike Mitchell (ankle) is questionable against the Ravens on Sunday night despite turning in two full practices and one limited session this past week.
- The Bengals' Shawn Williams (hamstring) is once again out in Week 14 after failing to practice all week.
- The Browns' Jabril Peppers (knee) is doubtful to face the Packers after missing practice all week.
- The Dolphins' Michael Thomas (knee-ACL) is questionable to face the Patriots on Monday night after missing practice all week.
- The Seahawks' Kam Chancellor (neck) remains out against the Jaguars in Week 14.
- The Buccaneers' T.J. Ward (concussion) is out once again versus the Lions after missing practice all week.
- The Cardinals' Corey Peters (ankle) and Josh Mauro (ankle) are both questionable to face the Titans after each closed out the week with limited practices.
- The Bills' Kyle Williams (groin) is questionable to face the Colts on Sunday after only logging a single limited practice this week.
- The Bears' Eddie Goldman (hip) is doubtful to face the Bengals after missing practice all week.
- On the opposite sideline, the Bengals' Geno Atkins (toe) is questionable against the Bears after missing the last two practices of the week.
- The Browns' Danny Shelton (ribs) is questionable against the Packers in Week 14 after missing practice all week.
- The Cowboys will be without sack artist David Irving against the Giants on Sunday due to a concussion.
- The Broncos' Domata Peko (knee-MCL) is questionable to face the Jets on Sunday after only logging a sole limited practice this week.
- The Lions' Ezekiel Ansah is questionable to face the Buccaneers in Week 14 after logging just a sole limited practice this week, which came Friday.
- The Rams' Connor Barwin (arm) is questionable to face the Eagles after only logging one limited practice this week.
- The Patriots' Trey Flowers (ribs) is questionable to face the Dolphins on Monday night after a trio of limited practices this week, while teammate Deatrich Wise (foot) is also questionable.
- The Giants' Jason Pierre-Paul (finger) is questionable against the Cowboys after only logging a limited practice on Friday this week, but the defensive end has said he'll play and may wear a club on his hand.
- The Raiders' Denico Autry (hand) is questionable to face the Chiefs after closing out the week with a pair of limited practices.
- The Ravens' C.J. Mosley (ankle) is questionable to face the Steelers on Sunday night despite finishing the week with a pair of full practices.
- The Panthers' Shaq Thompson (foot) is out against the Vikings after failing to practice all week.
- The Bears' Pernell McPhee (shoulder) is doubtful against the Bengals after a trio of missed practices this week.
- The Bengals' Vontaze Burfict (concussion) is out against Chicago on Sunday, as he's still suffering the after-effects of a hellacious blindside block by the Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster on Monday night. Fellow linebacker Nick Vigil (ankle) has been declared out as well, while Vincent Rey (hamstring) is questionable after a pair of limited practices to finish off the week.
- The Packers' Nick Perry (foot) is questionable to face the Browns after missing practice throughout the week.
- The Chiefs' Dee Ford (back) was finally placed on injured reserve this past week after multiple missed games, while teammate Tamba Hali (knee) is questionable to face the Raiders after missing the last two practice sessions of the week.
- The Jaguars' Telvin Smith (concussion) is questionable to face the Seahawks despite a pair of full practices on Wednesday and Thursday. Smith's limited participation Friday isn't believed to have been due to a setback, and he should be able to suit up if he clears protocol in the hours leading up to kickoff.
- The Rams' Alec Ogletree (elbow) is questionable for Sunday's Week 14 tilt against the Eagles after only turning in a single limited practice this week.
- The Patriots' Kyle Van Noy (calf) has already been declared out for Monday night's game versus the Dolphins after missing practice all week.
- The Giants' Jonathan Casillas (neck) was placed on injured reserve this past week, putting an end to his injury-marred season. Meanwhile, teammate B.J Goodson (ankle) is out for Sunday's contest against the Cowboys, leaving the Giants thin at linebacker once again.
- The Raiders' Cory James (knee) is doubtful to face the Chiefs after failing to practice all week.
- The Steelers' Ryan Shazier (back) is out indefinitely after undergoing spinal stabilization surgery following his frightening back injury in Week 13 against the Bengals. Shazier will reportedly require months to recover from the procedure, and his career will remain in the balance for the foreseeable future.
- The Titans' Derrick Morgan (shoulder) has been declared out for Sunday's battle with the Cardinals, leaving Tennessee without one of its best pass rushers.
- The Redskins' Zach Brown (hamstring) and Martrell Spaight (ankle) are both listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers after wrapping up their weeks with limited practices.
