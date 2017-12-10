Fantasy Football Week 14 Injury Report Update: Amari Cooper ready to roll? What about Ameer Abdullah and Adrian Peterson?

With fantasy playoff season in full swing, injury news is of utmost importance. A couple of quarterbacks are on the mend heading into Week 14, although they're trending in decidedly different directions. Meanwhile, there's an abundance of notable running backs and receivers among the walking wounded, leaving us with plenty to break down heading into Sunday morning:

Quarterbacks

The Buccaneers' Jameis Winston was listed on the injury report Wednesday and Thursday with an ankle issue despite having turned in full practices on each of those days. However, he shed the label Friday, leaving no doubt he'll start against the Lions in a Week 14 home tilt.



Meanwhile, on the other sideline, the Lions' Matthew Stafford (hand) is officially questionable against the Buccaneers, but as per early Sunday morning reports, he'll take the field barring any last-minute setbacks. Stafford exited the Week 14 blowout loss to the Ravens halfway through the fourth quarter with a badly bruised and swollen throwing hand, but he was able to turn in limited sessions throughout the week. Moreover, if a Friday practice where Stafford reportedly threw downfield effectively on multiple occasions is any indication, he could be at close to full capacity Sunday.



The Bills' Tyrod Taylor was expected to be a true game-time decision against a fantasy-friendly Colts defense Sunday after wrapping up the week with a pair of limited sessions. However, as per early Sunday morning reports, rookie Nathan Peterman is expected to take the reins of the offense in his stead on Sunday. Taylor exited the Week 13 loss to the Patriots on a cart with what was eventually diagnosed as a patella tendon contusion, and the issue apparently remains serious enough to keep him sidelined against Indianapolis.



The Dolphins' Matt Moore (foot) remains out in Week 14 against the Patriots, leaving David Fales as Jay Cutler's backup for the second straight week.



The Broncos' Paxton Lynch (ankle) remains out in Week 14 against the Jets. Trevor Siemian will draw a second consecutive start despite throwing three interceptions and posting a 46.3 completion percentage versus the Dolphins in Week 13.



Running backs

Wide receivers

Tight ends

The Eagles' Zach Ertz (concussion) was listed as questionable on the final Week 14 injury report, but as per early Sunday morning reports, he'll be evaluated before Sunday's battle with the Rams and is now considered doubtful to play. Both Trey Burton – who posted two receptions for 41 yards and a touchdown against the Broncos during Ertz's absence in Week 9 – and veteran Brent Celek would assume larger roles versus Los Angeles if Ertz sits.



The Panthers' Greg Olsen (foot) is officially listed as questionable to face the Vikings in Week 14, but as per early Sunday morning reports, he's expected to play. Olsen returned from an eight-game absence in Week 12, but he only lasted a half before exiting with a reaggravation of the injury. However, he encouragingly was a full participant in practice this past week.



The Redskins' Jordan Reed (hamstring) will miss his sixth straight game Sunday versus the Chargers. Reed hasn't even been on the practice field since Week 10, but his absence hasn't equated to a big boost in production for veteran Vernon Davis the last two games (two receptions for 15 yards, both in Week 13, over that span). Davis' prospects don't look too bright heading into Week 14, either, as the Chargers check in as the second-stingiest team against tight ends in terms of fantasy points allowed in standard scoring formats (4.83 per game).



The Browns' Seth DeValve (hip) is questionable to face the Packers in Week 14 after suffering the injury in Thursday's practice, but head coach Hue Jackson has stated he expects him to play.



Key defensive players