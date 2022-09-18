davante-adams-1400-us.jpg
There hasn't been much that could slow down the Buccaneers offense over the past few seasons, but the Saints defense has had the answer. And a big part of that has been their ability to hold Mike Evans in check, something Saints corner Marshon Lattimore has specialized in. Since getting to the NFL in 2017, Lattimore has allowed just one game with more than 13 PPR points to Evans, with Evans averaging just 9.9 PPR points per game against them compared to 17.2 against everyone else in the league in that span.

And Evans isn't 100% healthy right now, as he missed much of the week in practice due to a calf injury. And he's not alone at the wide receiver position – teammate Chris Godwin is already out with a hamstring injury, and Russell Gage (hamstring) and Julio Jones (knee) are also banged up. Beyond the Buccaneers roster, we've also got Michael Pittman (quad) already ruled out and Gabe Davis (ankle) in question for a Monday night game.

It's only Week 2, but there are already quite a few decisions you've got make at the WR position. Here's my top-60 rankings to help you make those decisions. 

  1. Cooper Kupp vs. ATL
  2. Justin Jefferson @PHI
  3. Davante Adams vs. ARI
  4. Deebo Samuel vs. SEA
  5. Ja'Marr Chase @DAL
  6. Stefon Diggs vs. TEN
  7. Tyreek Hill @BAL
  8. A.J. Brown vs. MIN
  9. D.J. Moore @NYG
  10. Brandin Cooks @DEN
  11. Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. WAS
  12. Tee Higgins @DAL
  13. Mike Williams @KC
  14. Michael Thomas vs. TB
  15. Diontae Johnson vs. NE
  16. Darnell Mooney @GB
  17. Marquise Brown @LV
  18. JuJu Smith-Schuster vs. LAC
  19. Jaylen Waddle @BAL
  20. CeeDee Lamb vs. CIN
  21. Christian Kirk vs. IND
  22. Jerry Jeudy vs. HOU
  23. Courtland Sutton vs. HOU
  24. Adam Thielen @PHI
  25. Rashod Bateman vs. MIA
  26. D.K. Metcalf @SF
  27. Hunter Renfrow vs. ARI
  28. Mike Evans @NO
  29. Elijah Moore @CLE
  30. Allen Robinson vs. ATL
  31. Terry McLaurin @DET
  32. Drake London @LAR
  33. Tyler Lockett @SF
  34. Amari Cooper vs. NYJ
  35. Zay Jones vs. IND
  36. Gabe Davis vs. TEN
  37. Josh Palmer @KC
  38. Curtis Samuel @DET
  39. Robert Woods @BUF
  40. Russell Gage @NO
  41. Julio Jones @NO
  42. Allen Lazard vs. CHI
  43. Greg Dortch @LV
  44. DeVante Parker @PIT
  45. DeVonta Smith vs. MIN
  46. Tyler Boyd @DAL
  47. DJ Chark vs. WAS
  48. Chase Claypool vs. NE
  49. Brandon Aiyuk vs. SEA
  50. Robby Anderson @NYG
  51. Jarvis Landry vs. TB
  52. Corey Davis @CLE
  53. Sterling Shepard vs. CAR
  54. A.J. Green @LV
  55. Chris Olave vs. TB
  56. Nico Collins @DEN
  57. Garrett Wilson @CLE
  58. Kyle Phillips @BUF
  59. Donovan Peoples-Jones vs. NYJ
  60. Jakobi Meyers @PIT