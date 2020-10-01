Watch Now: Week 4 Starts and Sits: Quarterbacks ( 4:36 )

First and foremost, I want to send my sincerest apologies to every football fan who has to sit through the Jets and Broncos Thursday night. Alright, with that out of the way, Week 4 of the Fantasy is here! In case you missed it, the Steelers and Titans game has been postponed due to a COVID outbreak in Tennessee, so we're looking at a 15-game slate. I can't believe I'm about to say this but it's 2020 and nothing surprises me anymore: I think everything starts with the Miami Dolphins this week, most notably Ryan Fitzpatrick and DeVante Parker.

Fitzmagic and the Dolphins are hosting a Seahawks defense that is allowing 439 passing yards per game, by far the most in the NFL. On top of that, cornerback Shaquill Griffin and star safety Jamal Adams are questionable. While Parker has had a somewhat pedestrian start to the season, he will have had 10 days to rest up that hamstring injury by the time Sunday rolls around. Just last week this Seahawks defense allowed 26 receptions, 405 yards, and three touchdowns to Cowboys wide receivers. Fitzpatrick is a top-10 QB while Parker is a top-15 WR for me this week.

Below you'll find the rest of my thoughts on each game this week, with injuries, stats, and more on every Fantasy relevant player. And then check out Dave Richard's start, sit, sleeper, and bust calls for every game in Week 4 and Jamey Eisenberg's Start 'Em & Sit 'Em, plus Heath Cummings' Week 4 previews for quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and tight end. And, if you need to make a trade, the trade values chart can help make sure you're a winner.

0-3 SU 0-3 2-1 ATS 0-3 2-1 Over-Under 2-1 4.57, 28th OFF YPP 4.52, 30th 5.51, 14th DEF YPP 5.69, 19th 28, 25th QB Pressures 34, 19th 56, 31st Pressures Allowed 43, 24th 26th Pass D DVOA 31st 14th Run D DVOA 3rd 64, partly cloudy Weather 64, partly cloudy DE Jurrell Casey on IR, RB Phillip Lindsay QUES Injuries OL Mekhi Becton, WR Jamison Crowder, WR Chris Hogan, OL George Fant QUES Brett Rypien will start at QB for the Broncos… Week 3: Drisekl 176 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, Rypien 8-9, 53 yards, 0 TD, 1 INT… NYJ allowed multiple TD passes to Josh Allen and Jimmy Garoppolo in Weeks 1 and 2, 10th most fantasy points to QBs QB Sam Darnold is a mess, threw 1 TD, 3 INT (including two pick-sixes) in Week 3… DEN has allowed multiple TD passes in each game this season, including 297 yards and 3 TD to Tom Brady in Week 3 Melvin Gordon playing 69% of the snaps on the season but Lindsay could be back in Week 4… Week 3: Gordon 12 touches, 8-26-0 rushing, 4-12-0 on 6 targets (season high)… NYJ allowing 4.7 YPC, 6.7 receptions per game to RBs, have allowed 4 TD to the position in 3 games... Gordon low-end RB2 RB You have a RBBC on the worst team in the NFL. Week 3 snaps: Frank Gore 41%, La'Mical Perine 33%, Kalen Ballage 30%... Week 3 usage: Gore 16 touches, 15-57-0 rushing, 1 target (B2B games with 15+ carries),Perine 9 touches, Ballage 7 touches, including 5-44-0 receiving on 5 targets... DEN allowing 4.2 YPC to RBs... Derrick Henry and James Conner both over 100 rushing yards in Weeks 1 and 2 Jerry Jeudy leads the team with 22% target share (at least 7 targets in each game), Tim Patrick 13%... Week 3: Jeudy led the team in receiving with 5-55-0 on 9 targets, Patrick 4-43-1 on 4 targets, KJ Hamler 3-30-0 on 5 targets … NYJ have only allowed 1 TD to WRs this season but it's because teams don't need to pass against them WR Braxton Berrios led the team with 81% snaps in Week 3, Chris Hogan 80%... Week 3: Berrios led team in receiving with 4-64-1 on 4 targets (B2B games with a TD)… Berrios has run 79% of his routes over the last two weeks with no Jamison Crowder… DEN has allowed 5 TD to WR over their last two games, including one to Chris Godwin in slot in Week 3 Noah Fant season high 84% snaps, has run 42+ routes each of the past two games, 2nd on the team with 19% target share… Week 3: Fant led the team with 10 targets, 5-46-0 receiving… NYJ allowed 2 TD to Jordan Reed in Week 2 and 3-50-1 to Mo Allie-Cox in Week 3 TE Chris Herndon season-high 80% snaps in Week 3, 12 slot snaps was a season-high as well… Week 3: tied for team lead with 5 targets, just 3-21-0 receiving… DEN allows the 11th most fantasy points to TE but don't think you can get involved here

2-1 SU 1-2 2-1 ATS 1-2 0-3 Over-Under 2-1 5.70, 18th OFF YPP 5.97, 11th 5.49, 12th DEF YPP 5.97, 22nd 31, 23rd QB Pressures 30, 24th 36, 17th Pressures Allowed 34, 13th 9th Pass D DVOA 28th 13th Run D DVOA 28th 65 clear Weather 65 clear WR DeAndre Hopkins, LB Devon Kennard, C Mason Cole, WR Christian Kirk, C Mason Cole, S Budda Baker QUES Injuries DE Yetur Gross-Matos, DT Kawaan Short, OL Russell Okung, CB Donte Jackson QUES Kyler Murray is the QB5 overall… Has 4 pass TD, 5 INT, leads all QB with 187 rushing yards, 4 rush TD… CAR has not allowed more than 1 pass TD in a game but everybody runs on them QB Teddy Bridgewater 2 TD, 2 INT on the season… Completing 74% of his passes, 8.4 yards per attempt… ARI has allowed multiple TD passes in 2 of 3 games but has been strong against the pass Snaps: Kenyan Drake 68%, Chase Edmonds 34%... Week 3: Drake 19 touches, 18-73-0 rushing, 1 target (has 5 targets in 3 games), Edmonds 5 touches, 2 targets… Drake leads ARI with 8 RZ opportunities… CAR allows 5.0 YPC to RBs, 10.7 RB receptions per game (most in NFL)... on paper this should be a great game for Drake RB First game without CMC: Mike Davis 74% snaps, Reggie Bonnafon 4%... Week 3: Davis 21 touches, 13-46-0 rushing, 8-45-1 receiving on 9 targets (led team in targets)… Davis had 7 RZ opportunities in Week 3 alone… ARI allowing 4.4 YPC to RBs, allowed a receiving TD to both Raheem Mostert and Jerick McKinnon in Week 1 DeAndre Hopkins leads ARI with 36% target share (third in the NFL)… Week 3: Hopkins led the team in targets (12) and receiving, 10-137-0, Andy Isabella 4-47-2 on 4 targets (played 40% of the snaps, mostly in the slot)… Hopkins leads team with 5 RZ targets… CAR allowed 7-104-1 to Mike Evans in Week 2, allowed 13-132-1 to Keenan Allen in Week 3 WR D.J. Moore leads CAR with 26% target share, Robby Anderson 24%, Curtis Samuel 14%... Week 3: Moore led team in receiving, 2-65-0 on just 4 targets, Anderson 2nd on team with 6 targets, 5-55-0 receiving… Anderson leads CAR WRs with 4 RZ targets… #1 WRs have done well against ARI: Golladay 6-57-1 in Week 3, McLaurin 7-125-1 in Week 2 but who is Panthers' WR1? Dan Arnold and Darrell Daniels basically split snaps and routes evenly, Kyler doesn't target the tight end much… CAR gives up the 6th fewest fantasy points to TE TE Ian Thomas has 4 targets on the season and should not be considered (CAR funnels most of their targets to Moore, Anderson, running backs)

2-1 SU 3-0 2-1 ATS 2-1 1-2 Over-Under 2-1 6.00, 10th OFF YPP 5.33, 25th 4.39, 1st DEF YPP 5.49, 13th 33, 21st QB Pressures 40, 11th 20, 1st Pressures Allowed 30, 9th 1st Pass D DVOA 4th 12th Run D DVOA 20th 53 overcast Weather 53 overcast WR Michael Pittman OUT, CB T.J. Carrie QUES Injuries RB Tarik Cohen OUT for the season, OLB Khalil Mack, CB Deon Bush QUES Philip Rivers has not thrown more than one TD in any game this season but blowouts in Weeks 2 and 3… Leads league with 78.3% completion percentage, 8.6 yards per attempt… CHI has not allowed more than one TD pass in a game, allowing the second fewest fantasy points QB Trubisky benched in Week 3, Nick Foles led the comeback, 188 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT… IND has allowed just 4 pass TD with 6 INT, allowing the fewest fantasy points to QBs Snaps in Week 2 and 3 (without Marlon Mack): Jonathan Taylor 55%, Jordan Wilkins 26%, Nyheim Hines 22% (back up to 33% in Week 3)… Week 3: Taylor 14 touches, 13-59-1 rushing, Hines 11 touches, 7-21-0 rushing, 4-40-0 receiving on 5 targets, Wilkins 10 touches... Taylor leads IND with 15 RZ opportunites, Hines has 9... CHI allowing 4.9 YPC to RBs, allowed TDs to Gurley and Brian Hill in Week 3 RB Snaps: David Montgomery 52%, Tarik Cohen (out for year) 36%, Cordarrelle Patterson 17%... Montgomery 16 touches, 14-45-0 rushing, 2-9-0 receiving on 3 targets… Montgomery just 4 RZ opportunities this season… IND allowing 4.0 YPC to RBs this season, IND allows the 6th fewest fantasy points to the position (just 1 TD) T.Y. Hilton leads IND with 18% target share, Zach Pascal 11% (Pascal biggest winner with Pittman hurt)… Week 3: Hilton led IND in receiving with 3-52-0 on just 3 targets… Pascal leads IND WRs with 3 RZ targets… CHI allowed 204 yards to ATL WRs in Week 3 WR Allen Robinson leads the team with 28% target share, Anthony Miller 13%, Darnell Mooney 10%... Week 3: Robinson led the team in targets (13) and receiving, 10-123-1, Miller tied for 3rd with 5 targets, 2-41-1… Miller played season high 57% snaps in Week 3 (97% of his routes in the slot)... IND has been tough on WRs but did allow a TD to Braxton Berrios out of the slot in Week 3 Week 3: Jack Doyle 16 routes, Mo Alie-Cox 8 routes, Doyle had zero targets, Alie-Cox 3-50-1 on 3 targets… CHI has allowed a TD in 2 of 3 games, Evan Engram went 6-65-0 in Week 2 TE Week 3: Jimmy Graham 2nd with 10 targets, 6-60-2 receiving… Ran 44 routes (28 in slot, 11 out wide), leads CHI with 8 RZ targets

1-2 SU 2000-2-1 2-1 ATS 2-1 2-1 Over-Under 1-2 5.65, 19th OFF YPP 4.23, 32nd 5.91, 21st DEF YPP 5.47, 11th 23, 31st QB Pressures 32, 22nd 38, 21st Pressures Allowed 62, 32nd 32nd Pass D DVOA 8th 9th Run D DVOA 21st 56, possible light rain Weather 56, possible light rain WR D.J. Chark, C Brandon Linder QUES Injuries DT Geno Atkins, CB Darius Phillips, CB Mackensie Alexander, OL Mike Jordan, LB Logan Wilson QUES Finally got that letdown game from Gardner Minshew in Week 3, 275 yards, zero TD, 1 INT… Had exactly 3 Pass TDs in Weeks 1 and 2… Completing 73.8% of his passes, 7.4 yards per attempt… CIN pass defense has been solid, 9th in pass DVOA QB After a rough Week 1, Joe Burrow is averaging 314 passing yards in Weeks 2 and 3 with 5 Pass TD, 0 INT during that span… Completing 64.5% of his passes, 5.8 yards per attempt… JAX allowing the 6th most fantasy points to QBs, Ryan Fitzpatrick just threw for 2 TD and rushed for another Snaps: James Robinson 53%, Chris Thompson 38%... Week 3: Robinson 17 touches, 11-46-2 rushing, 6-83-0 on 6 targets (10 targets over last two games)… Robinson is the RB5 overall so far this season… Robinson leads JAX with 6 RZ opportunities… CIN allowing 5.2 YPC to RBs this season, 153.3 rushing yards per game, 5 total TD to RBs RB Snaps: Joe Mixon 59% (season-high 72% in Week 3), Gio Bernard 34%... Week 3: Mixon 19 touches, 17-49-0 receiving, 2-16-0 on 3 targets (Mixon has 19+ touches in all three games but held below 90 total yards in each)… Mixon leads CIN with 7 RZ opportunities but Bernard still has 5... JAX allowing 3.2 YPC to RBs but 7.3 receptions per game but does that even matter for Mixon? He has 9 targets in 3 games Without Chark in Week 3, Chris Conley 20% target share, Laviska Shenault 15%, Keelan Cole 12%... Chark only saw 7 targets total in Weeks 1 and 2… Week 3: Conley led team with 8 targets, 3-34-0 receiving, Shenault 5-33-0 on 6 targets, 1 rushing attempt… Cole has run 70% of his routes out of the slot this season... CIN has allowed the 3rd fewest fantasy points to WRs this season but everybody just runs on them WR A.J. Green still leads CIN with 21% target share, Tyler Boyd 19%, Tee Higgins 11%... Week 3: Boyd led the team in targets (13) and receiving, 10-125-0, Higgins was 2nd on the team with 9 targets, 5-40-2, Green 3rd with 6 targets, 5-36-0 (has not had over 51 yards in a game)... Higgins also led all CIN with 79% of the snaps in Week 3... Higgins tied for team lead with 4 RZ targets... JAX has allowed 3 TD to WR over their last two games Tyler Eifert ran 31 routes (12 in slot) on 52 dropbacks in Week 3, James O'Shaughnessy ran 16 (5 in slot)… Eifert lead the team with 4 RZ targets but don't get involved here TE In their first game without Uzomah, Drew Sample played 89% of the snaps… Ran 34 routes on 54 dropbacks but saw just 1 target… Very good matchup but tough to go back to him

2-1 SU 1-2 1-2 ATS 0-3 2-1 Over-Under 2-1 5.53, 22nd OFF YPP 6.40, 6th 5.01, 7th DEF YPP 5.67, 17th 45, 6th QB Pressures 35, 17th 30, 9th Pressures Allowed 46, 26th 10th Pass D DVOA 24th 10th Run D DVOA 15th 77 clear Weather 77 clear CBs Denzel Ward, Greedy Williams, LB Jacob Phillips, DE Adrian Clayborn, OL Joel Bitonio, RB Kareem Hunt, C JC Tetter, WR Odell Beckham, DE Olivier Vernon QUES Injuries OL Tyron Smith, DE DeMarcus Lawrence, CB Trevon Diggs QUES Baker Mayfield has thrown multiple TD passes in each of his past two game, but CLE has the second highest rush percentage at 52.7% ... Mayfield completing 62.4% of his passes, 188 yards per game, 6.6 yards per attempt … DAL has allowed 9 TD passes to Matt Ryan and Russell Wilson over their last two games QB Dak Prescott 450+ pass yards in B2B games, 7 total TD over last two games … Prescott leads the league in pass attempts, completions and passing yards, is the QB4 overall this season… CLE has allowed 8 pass TD in three games, the 4th most fantasy points to QBs Snaps: Nick Chubb leads CLE RB with 54%, Kareem Hunt 44%... Week 3: Chubb 20 touches, 19-108-2 rushing (100+ rushing yards, 2 TD in B2B games), Kareem Hunt 18 touches, 16-46-0 rushing, 2-18-1 on 3 targets (12+ touches in each game)… Hunt leads team with 13 RZ opportunities, 11 for Chubb... Cowboys allowing 3.7 YPC to RBs, allowed just 64 rushing yards to Chris Carson in Week 3 RB Ezekiel Elliott leads all RBs in the NFL with 93% snaps… Week 3: Elliott 20 touches, 14-34-1 rushing, 6-24-0 receiving on 12 targets (19 targets, 12 receptions over last two games)… CLE allowing 3.3 YPC to RBs, just allowed a rush TD to Antonio Gibson in Week 3 but overall have been tough Odell Beckham lead the team with 28% target share, Jarvis Landry 17%... Week 3: Beckham led the team in targets (6) and receiving, 4-59-0, Jarvis Landry 4-36-0 on just 4 targets (B2B games under 50 yards)… DAL just allowed 4 TD to Lockett/Metcalf (only one of Lockett's TDs came out of the slot) and 3 TD to Calvin Ridley/Russell Gage the week before WR Amari Cooper leads DAL with 25% target share, CeeDee Lamb 15%, Michael Gallup 14%... Week 3: Cooper tied for team lead with 12 targets, 9-86-0 receiving, Gallup led the team in receiving, 6-138-1 on 9 targets, Cedrick Wilson 5-107-2 on 7 targets, Lamb 5-65-0 on 6 targets... Lamb's snaps went down to a season-low 60% in Week 3... CLE just allowed 2 TD to Dontrelle Inman, 2 TD to CIN WRs in Week 2, allowing 8th most fantasy points to WRs Austin Hooper three straight games under 30 yards, Harrison Bryant actually scored a TD in Week 3 and ran more routes from the slot/wide than Hooper… DAL allowed a TD to a TE in B2B games TE Dalton Schultz ran 37 routes with 24 coming either in the slot or out wide in Week 3… Has seen a 14% target share… Week 3: Schultz 4-48-0 on 6 targets… CLE allows the most fantasy points to TE this season

1-2 SU 1-2 1-2 ATS 1-2 3-0 Over-Under 2-1 6.03,9th OFF YPP 5.49, 23rd 5.28, 8th DEF YPP 6.33, 26th 37, 15th QB Pressures 25 29th 25, 4th Pressures Allowed 34, 13th 21st Pass D DVOA 16th 6th Run D DVOA 29th DOME Weather DOME TE Jared Cook, OL Andrus Peat, DE Marcus Davenport, WR Michael Thomas, CB Marshon Lattimore, CB Janoris Jenkins QUES Injuries CB Desmond Trufant, CB Darryl Roberts QUES Drew Brees QB18 overall… Brees coming off his best game of the season, 288 yards with 3 TD… completing 70% of his passes, 7.3 yards per attempt… DET has allowed 7 TD passes over the first three games, 7th most fantasy points QB Matthew Stafford 270 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT in Week 3 (Kenny Golladay's first game back)… Completing 62% of his passes, 7.7 yards per attempt… NO defense has been slacking, allowed 6 TD passes to Derek Carr and Aaron Rodgers combined Snaps: Alvin Kamara 67%, Latavius Murray 32%... Kamara is the RB1 overall this season… Week 3: Kamara 19 touches, 6-58-0 rushing, 13-139-2 receiving on 14 targets (has 31 targets through three games, at least 8 targets in each)… DET allowing 6.1 YPC to RBs (most in NFL), Aaron Jones had 236 total yards, 3 TD in Week 2 RB Snaps: Adrian Peterson 39% snaps, D'Andre Swift 29%, Kerryon Johnson 29%... Week 3: Peterson 23 touches, 22-75-0 rushing, 1 target, Johnson 4 touches, 1 target, Swift ZERO carries, 1-19-0 receiving on 2 targets... Peterson leads the team with 9 RZ opportunities... NO allowing 3.5 YPC to RBs, Aaron Jones scored in Week 3 but Saints are stingy o the ground In two games without Michael Thomas, Tre'Quan Smith leads NO with 18% target share, Emmanuel Sanders 11%, Deonte Harris 11%... Week 3: Smith was 2nd with 6 targets, 4-42-0 receiving, Sanders 3rd with 5 targets, 4-56-1 receiving… Sanders leads NO WR with 6 RZ targets... DET allows the 10th most fantasy points to WRs, just allowed 10-137-0 to DeAndre Hopkins WR In Kenny Golladay's first game back: Golladay 23% target share, Danny Amendola 13%, Marvin Jones 10%... Week 3: Golladay tied for team lead with 7 targets, 6-57-1 receiving, Jones back down to 3-51-0 on 3 targets… Golladay had 2 RZ targets in Week 3… NO just gave up 6-146-1 to Allen Lazard but likely to double team Golladay in this matchup Jared Cook 2-21-0 on 3 targets in Week 3 but got hurt… Cook ran 19 routes, Adam Trautman also ran 19 routes (11 in the slot for Trautman)… DET allowed a TD to Jimmy Graham in Week 1 and a TD to Robert Tonyan in Week 2 TE Hockenson tied for team lead with 7 targets, 4-53-0 receiving in Week 3… Hockenson ran 35 routes on 39 dropbacks in Week 3 (4 in the slot, 9 out wide)… DET has allowed the most fantasy points to the position, 4 TD total

0-3 SU 0-3 1-2 ATS 0-3 2-1 Over-Under 2-1 6.46, 5th OFF YPP 5.70, 16th 6.11, 24th DEF YPP 5.59, 15th 25, 29th QB Pressures 27, 27th 37, 18th Pressures Allowed 46, 26th 13th Pass D DVOA 19th 23rd Run D DVOA 24th 78 clear Weather 78 clear CB Mike Hughes, CB Cameron Dantzler QUES Injuries RB Duke Johnson, DE Charles Omenihu, LB Zach Cunningham QUES Weird start to the season for Kirk Cousins, 5 TD passes, 6 INT through three games… Completing just 59% of his passes, 8.0 yards per attempt… HOU 19th in pass defense DVOA, has allowed 6 TD, 0 INT QB Nightmare schedule to open the season for Deshaun Watson and the Texans… 5 total TD, 3 INT in three games… Complating 67.4% of his passes at 8.3 yards per attempt… MIN allowing 299 passing yards per game, third most Snaps: Dalvin Cook 71%, Alexander Mattison 26%... Week 3: Cook 24 touches, 22-181-1 rushing, 2-18-0 on 5 targets (season high targets), Mattison 8 touches… Cook leads MIN with 5 RZ touches but Mattison also has 4… HOU allowing 5.84 YPC to RBs (4th most), James Conner and CEH both rushed for over 100 yards with a TD against HOU RB Snaps: David Johnson 90% snaps (2nd most among RBs in the NFL)… Week 3: Johnson 15 touches, 13-23-1 rushing, 2-23-0 receiving on 3 targets (12% target share on the season)… Johnson leads HOU with 3 RZ opportunities… MIN allowing 4.4 YPC to RBs, have allowed 4 rush TD to the position, Derrick Henry just went 26-119-2 Adam Thielen leads MIN with 29% target share, Justin Jefferson 21%, Bisi Johnson 15%... Week 3: Jefferson led the team in targets (9) and receiving, 7-175-1, Thielen tied for 2nd with 5 targets, 3-29-1 receiving… Thielen tied for team lead with 2 RZ targets... Jefferson leads the team wih 60% of his routes in the slot... HOU allowed a TD to JuJu out of the slot in Week 3 and a TD to Tyreek Hill out of the slot in Week 1 WR Brandin Cooks leads HOU with 20% target share, Will fuller 16%, Randall Cobb 14%... Week 3: Fuller tied for team lead with 5 targets, 4-54-1 receiving, Cooks also 5 targets, 3-23-0 receiving, Cobb led the team in receiving with 4-95-1 on 4 targets… Fuller tied for team lead with 2 RZ targets... MIN allowing 4th most fantasy points to WRs, Davante Adams had 14-156-2 in Week 1 Week 3: Kyle Rudolph 3 targets, Irv Smith Jr. had zero… Rudolph ran 19 routes, Smith ran 17… Rudolph tied for team lead with 2 RZ targets… HOU allowed a TD to Ebron in Week 3 and a TD to Kelce in Week 1 but can't really trust either MIN TE TE Week 3: Jordan Akins 3 targets, Darren Fells 2… Akins 26 routes (17 in the slot) on 33 dropbacks, Fells ran 9 routes… Can't trust either for Fantasy even though Akins runs a lot of routes

3-0 SU 1-2 3-0 ATS 2-1 3-0 Over-Under 1-2 6.51, 4th OFF YPP 5.20, 26th 6.57, 31st DEF YPP 6.48, 29th 36, 16th QB Pressures 35, 17th 47, 29th Pressures Allowed 30, 9th 29th Pass D DVOA 25th 4th Run D DVOA 31st 87 humid, 12 MPH winds Weather 87 humid, 12 MPH winds RB Chris Carson, OL Ethan Pocic, Cedric Ogbuehi, CB Quinton Dunbar, S Jamal Adams, OL Duane Brown, OL Mike Iupati, RB Calros Hyde, CB Shaquill Griffin, TE Will Dissly QUES Injuries CB Byron Jones QUES Let. Russ. Cook. Russell Wilson is currently the QB1 overall with 14 TD passes in the first three games… He's currently on pace for 549 pass attempts, which would be the second most of his career… MIA played much better against Minshew in Week 3 but got torched by Josh Allen and Cam Newton in Weeks 1 and 2 QB Ryan Fitzpatrick multiple TD passes in B2B games, had a rushing TD in Week 3 and always a threat to run… SEA allowing 439 passing yards per game, by far the most in the NFL, have allowed 6 pass TD (2 rushing TD to Cam Newton) Snaps: Chris Carson 56%, Carlos Hyde 26%, Travis Homer 18%... Week 3: Carson 17 touches, 14-64-0 rushing, 3-12-0 on 3 targets but got hurt… Carson leads the team with 8 RZ opportunities... MIA allowing 4.6 YPC to RBs, James Robinson just scored two touchdowns, JAX RBs combined for 11 receptions in Week 3 RB Snaps: Myles Gaskin 68% (season high 75% in Week 3), Matt Breida 21%, Jordan Howard 11%... Week 3: Gaskin 27 touches, 22-66-0, 5-29-0 on 5 targets (16 targets through 3 games but Jordan Howard stole another goal-line TD)… Gaskin does lead the team with 11 RZ opportunities but Howard dominates inside the five... SEA allowing just 2.7 YPC to RB and the 5th fewest fantasy points to the position Tyler Lockett leads the Seahawks with 30% target share, DK Metcalf 22%... Week 3: Lockett led team with 13 targets, 9-100-3 receiving, Metcalf led team in receiving, 4-100-1 on 8 targets (should have had 2 TDs)… Lockett leads the team with 4 RZ targets... Lockett has run 62.5% of his routes from the slot this season... MIA shut down JAX WRs in Week 3 but crushed by Diggs/John Brown on the ouside in Week 2 WR DeVante Parker 2nd on the team with 18% target share, Isaiah Ford 16%, Preston Williams 15%... Week 3: - Parker led team in receiving with 5-69-0 and was tied for team lead with 5 targets (now has 10 days to get healthy), Preston Williams 2-7-1 on 2 targets... Williams played just 57% snaps in Week 3... Williams leads WRs with 3 RZ targets... SEA allowing 25 receptions, 379 yards PER GAME to WRs Greg Olsen ran 38 routes in Week 3… 52% of his routes have come from the slot this season… Week 3: Olsen 5-61-0 on 6 targets… MIA has been strong against TE but haven't really faced any good ones TE Mike Gesicki leads the team with 20% target share… played a season-low 49% snaps in Week 3… ran 23 routes on 28 QB drop backs (all in the slot or out wide in Week 3)… Gesicki leads the team with 5 RZ targets, matchup is solid if Adams Is out

1-2 SU 2-1 2-1 ATS 2-1 0-3 Over-Under 2-1 5.70, 17th OFF YPP 5.36, 24th 5.38, 10th DEF YPP 4.71, 2nd 48, 2nd QB Pressures 46, 4th 46, 26th Pressures Allowed 26, 5th 14th Pass D DVOA 3rd 11th Run D DVOA 5th 74 possible rain, 11 MPH winds Weather 74 possible rain, 11 MPH winds DE Melvin Ingram, CB Chris Harris OUT, QB Tyrod Taylor DOUBTFUL, WR Mike Williams, OL Bryan Bulaga, Trai Turner, DE Joey Bosa, LB Nick Vigil QUES Injuries RB Leonard Fournette, LB Jason Pierre-Paul, WRs Chris Godwin, Justin Watson, Scotty Miller, CB Sean Murphy-Bunting QUES Justin Herbert up over 300 passing yards in each of the past two games, 2 TD, 2 INT total… Completing 69.5% of his passes, 7.8 yards per attempt… TB has allowed just 3 pass TD, 3 INT, fourth fewest fantasy points to the position QB Tom Brady had his breakout game in Week 3, 297 yards and 3 TD… Completing 65% of his passes, 6.9 yards per attempt, could miss Chris Godwin… LAC has been solid against the pass but dealing with injuries to Chris Harris/Melvin Ingram Snaps: Austin Ekeler 65% snaps (Ekeler season-high 72% in Week 3), Joshua Kelley 36%... Week 3: Ekeler 23 touches, 12-59-1 rushing, had 11-84-0 receiving (11 targets 2nd on the team, has 19% target share last two games with Justin Herbert), Kelley 10 touches, 8-43-0 rushing, 2 targets (lost a fumble)... Kelley leads LAC with 10 RZ opportunities, Ekeler has 7... TB allowing 2.6 YPC to RBs, but 8 receptions per game, also allowed 2 TD to CMC and Kamara RB Snaps: Ronald Jones 45%, Leonard Fournette 30%, LeSean McCoy 24%... Week 3: Jones led team with 15 touches, 13-53-0 rushing, did see 4 targets, Fournette just 9 touches, 7-15-0 rushing, 2 targets… Jones leads TB with 10 RZ opportunities, Fournette has 7... LAC allowing 4.0 YPC to RBs, allowing 6.7 receptions per game, Mike Davis had 8 receptions in Week 3, CEH had 6 in Week 2 Keenan Allen leads the team with 34% target share, Mike Williams 13%... Week 3: Allen led the team in targets (19) and receiving, 13-132-1 (37% target share with Justin Herbert last two games)… Allen leads LAC with 4 RZ targets (had 3 last week)… TB has been solid against WRs but did allow both D.J. Moore and Robby Anderson to go over 100 yards in Week 2, Tim Patrick scored in Week 3 WR Chris Godwin leads the team with 19% target share, Mike Evans 17%, Scotty Miller 13% (potentially no Godwin in Week 4)… Week 3: Godwin 2nd with 6 targets, 5-64-1 but left with an injury, Miller led the team with 3-83-0 on 5 targets, Evans had two 1-yard TD catches... Evans and Godwin tied with 3 RZ targets... LAC has allowed the 8th fewest fantasy points to WRs but Tyreek Hill did have 5-99-1 in Week 2 Hunter Henry is TE10 overall this season… Week 3: Henry 3rd with 7 targets, 5-50-0 receiving… Henry ran 47 routes on 57 drop backs (37 in the slot)… 2nd on the team with a 21% target share… TB allowed 5-46-0 to Fant in Week 3, 5-80-0 to Jared Cook in Week 1 TE Rob Gronkowski led all TB skill position players with 93% snaps in Week 3 (O.J. Howard 49%)… Week 3: Gronkowski led the team with 7 targets, 6-48-0 receiving (had just four targets over first two games), Howard 3-49-0 on 4 targets… Gronk 27 routes in Week 3, Howard 13

2-1 SU 1-2 2-1 ATS 1-2 0-3 Over-Under 2-1 5.77, 15th OFF YPP 4.50, 31st 5.69, 18th DEF YPP 4.97, 6th 43, 8th QB Pressures 46, 4th 37, 18th Pressures Allowed 35, 16th 22nd Pass D DVOA 2nd 2nd Run D DVOA 18th 64 clear Weather 64 clear OL Ronnie Stanley, CB Jimmy Smith, DE Derek Wolfe QUES Injuries DE Matthew Ioannidis OUT, , DE Chase Young DOUBTFUL, WR Terry McLaurin, WR Steven Sims, OL Morgan Moses QUES Lamar Jackson currently QB12 overall… Lot of the numbers look the same from last year except TD% has dropped from 9.0% to 6.5%... Rushing YPG have dropped from 80.4 to 60.7… WAS allowed multiple TD passes in 2 of 3 games, 8-67-2 rushing to Kyler in Week 2 QB Dwayne Haskins currently QB28 overall, 4 TD, 3 INT, just 56% completion, 6.2 yards per attempt… BAL just allowed 5 total TD to Mahomes but were very strong in Weeks 1 and 2 Snaps: J.K. Dobbins 37%, Mark Ingram 37%, Gus Edwards 27% (Dobbins led BAL with 43% in Week against KC)… Week 3: Ingram 7 touches, 7-30-0 rushing, Dobbins 5 touches, 4-38-0 on 4 targets, Edwards 4 touches… Ingram leads BAL with 7 RZ opportunities… WAS allowing 4.0 YPC to RBs, allowed 174 total yards, 3 TD to CLE RBs in Week 3 RB Snaps: J.D. McKissic 47%, Antonio Gibson 43%, Peyton Barber 18%... Week 3: Gibson 12 touches, 9-49-1 rushing, 3-11-0 receiving on 3 targets (season-high)… Gibson has 4 RZ opportunities over last two weeks… BAL allowing 4.2 YPC to RBs, the only TD they've allowed was to fullback Anthony Sherman in Week 3 Marquise Brown leads BAL with 24% target share, Miles Boykin 15%, Willie Snead 11%... Week 3: Brown 2nd with 6 targets, 2-13-0 receiving… Snead leads BAL WRs with 3 RZ targets… WAS has been strong against WRs, 2nd in pass defense DVOA WR Terry McLaurin leads WAS with 25% target share (at least 7 targets in each game), Dontrelle Inman 16%... Week 3: McLaurin led the team in targets (8) and receiving, 4-83-0, Inman 3-38-2 on 6 targets… McLaurin leads WAS WRs with 3 RZ targets… BAL allowed 2 TD to Tyreek Hill and Sammy Watkins in Week 3 but were strong against #1 WRs before that Week 3: Andrews led the team with 8 targets, 3-22-0 receiving… played a career-high 79% snaps, ran 30 routes, 22 in the slot… Andrews lead BAL with 6 RZ targets… WAS has allowed 3 TD to TE this season TE Week 3: Logan Thomas 2nd on the team with 7 targets, 4-31-0 receiving (at least 7 targets in 3 straight games)… 2nd on the team with 24% target share this season… leads all TE in the NFL with 66 slot routes… leads WAS with 5 RZ targets… BAL allows 5th most fantasy points to TE

0-3 SU 2-1 1-2 ATS 2-1 1-2 Over-Under 2-1 4.67, 27th OFF YPP 6.58, 2nd 5.34, 9th DEF YPP 5.70, 20th 28, 25th QB Pressures 45, 6th 54, 30th Pressures Allowed 27, 7th 30th Pass D DVOA 12th 8th Run D DVOA 25th DOME Weather DOME S Jabril Peppers, CB Brandon Williams QUES Injuries WR Josh Reynolds, RB Cam Akers, S Jordan Fuller QUES Daniel Jones, but specifically the Giants offensive line, has been terrible… Jones 2 TD, 4 INT through 3 games… Completing 60.2% of his passes, 6.2 yards per attempt… LAR have been mostly strong but just allowed 5 total TD to Josh Allen and have allowed a rushing TD to a QB in B2B games QB Jared Goff is currently the QB9 overall this season… Has 5 TD over the past two games… Completing 70% of his passes, 9.6 yards per attempt leads the league…LAR does have the league's highest rush%... NYG allowing 9th fewest fantasy points to QB but 30th in pass defense DVOA In their first game without Saquon Barkley, Dion Lewis played 38% of the snaps, Wayne Gallman 35%, Devonta Freeman 29%... Week 3: Gallman 6 touches (3 targets), Devonta Freeman 5 touches (zero targets), Dion Lewis 2 touches… There were zero RZ opportunities in Week 3... LAR has allowed 4.8 YPC and 54.3 receiving yards per game to RBs this season (10th most) RB Snaps: Malcolm Brown 55%, Darrell Henderson 32% (played season-high 49% in Week 3), Cam Akers 19% (hurt)… Week 3: Henderson 21 touches, 20-114-1, only 1 reception but 3 targets (B2B games of at least 120 total yards and a TD), Brown just 7-19-0 rushing... Henderson leads LAR with 11 RZ opportunities (had 6 in Week 3 alone)... NYG allowing 3.7 YPC to RBs but has allowed 4 total TD to the position over the last two games Darius Slayton leads NYG with 21% target share (at least 6 targets in each game), Golden Tate 18%... Week 3: Slayton tied for team lead with 7 targets, led team in receiving with 3-53-0, Tate tied with 7 targets, 5-36-0… Slayton tied for the team lead with 3 RZ targets this season... LAR just allowed 100 yards to Cole Beasley in the slot and a TD to Stefon Diggs WR Cooper Kupp leads LAR with 25% target share, Robert Woods 22%, Van Jefferson 11%... Week 3: Kupp led LAR in targets (10) and receiving with 9-107-1, Woods 5-74-1 on 6 targets (3-30-0 rushing)… Kupp and Woods both have 3 RZ targets each.. . Kupp and Woods have both spent a lot of time in the slot this season but slightly more for Kupp... NYG allow the 11th most fantasy points to WRs and just allowed a rushing TD to Brandon Aiyuk Week 3: Evan Engram 3rd on team with 5 targets, 3-22-0 receiving… Ran 34 routes on 37 dropbacks (21 in the slot)… Engram tied for team lead with 3 RZ targets… LAR allowed 3 TD to Tyler Kroft/Lee Smith in Week 3 TE Week 3: Tyler Higbee just 2-40-0 on 2 targets, Gerald Everett had 2-34-0 on 2 targets… Higbee ran 16 routes, Everett ran 12… NYG has been strong against TE but Jordan Reed should have had a TD last week… I don't like Higbee/Everett splitting work

2-1 SU 3-0 2-1 ATS 2-1 2-1 Over-Under 1-2 6.10, 8th OFF YPP 6.19, 7th 6.17, 25th DEF YPP 5.62, 16th 34, 19th QB Pressures 38, 13th 20, 1st Pressures Allowed 42, 22nd 27th Pass D DVOA 5th 19th Run D DVOA 30th 64 partly cloudy Weather 64 partly cloudy OL Isaiah Wynn, RB Sony Michel, WR Julian Edelman QUES, RB Damien Harris expected to return off IR in Week 4 Injuries DE Chris Jones, DE Alex Okafor QUES Cam Newton is currently the QB7 overall… Cam has 2 pass TD, 2 INT through 3 games but also 4 rush TD… Saw what his upside could be when chasing points in Week 2 with 397 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 47 rushing yards, 2 TD… KC did just somewhat shut down Lamar Jackson and is 5th in pass defense DVOA QB Patrick Mahomes had to hit us all with the reminder in Week 3: 385 yards, 5 total TD… He's currently the QB3 overall… NE not as invincible this season, allowed 288 yards, 5 TD to Russell Wilson in Week 2… 261 yards, 2 TD to Derek Carr in Week 3 Snaps: Rex Burkhead 50%, Sony Michel 29%, J.J. Taylor 12% (James White played 30% in Week 1)… Week 3: Burkhead led team with 13 touches, 6-49-2 rushing, 7-49-1 receiving (also team team with 10 targets, 16 targets over his last two games), Michel 11 touches, 9-117-0 rushing, 2-23-0 receiving on 2 targets, even Taylor had 11 carries... Burkhead leads NE with 9 RZ opportunities... KC is allowing 4.8 YPC to RBs this season but only 1 touchdown RB Snaps: Clyde Edwards-Helaire 66% snaps, Darrel Williams 15%, Darwin Thompson 10%... Week 3: CEH 25 touches, 20-64-0 rushing, 5-70-0 receiving on 6 targets (14 targets over last two games)… CEH leads KC with 14 RZ opportunities… NE allowing 4.5 YPC, 6 receptions per game to RBs Julian Edelman leads NE with 27% target share, N'Keal Harry 24%, Damiere Byrd 13%... Week 3: Edelman was 2nd on the team with 6 targets, 2-23-0 receiving… Harry leads the team with 6 RZ targets, Edelman has 4… Edelman went 8-179-0 receiving in Week 2 when chasing points (likely will here)... KC allows the fewest fantasy points to WRs in the league, 5th in pass defense DVOA WR Tyreek Hill 2nd on KC with 20% target share, Sammy Watkins 17%, Demarcus Robinson 9%, Mecole Hardman 9%... Week 3: Watkins led the team with 8 targets, 7-62-0 receiving, Tyreek Hill 5-77-1 receiving on 6 targets, Hardman 4-81-1 on 6 targets… Watkins leads KC with 4 RZ targets... Watkins played season-high 87% snaps... Watkins and Hill have been sharing duties in the slot... NE has allowed 4 TD to WR over their last two games, including 6-84-1 to Hunter Renfrow in Week 3 Ryan Izzo and Devin Asiasi have combined for five total targets this season. Nothing to see here. TE Travis Kelce is the TE1 overall and is seconde at the position with 27 targets… However, he's been held under 70 yards in each of his past four meetings with NE and has only scored once during that span. Start him in redraft but be careful in DFS.

3-0 SU 2-1 2-1 ATS 2-1 3-0 Over-Under 3-0 6.58, 3rd OFF YPP 5.82, 14th 5.98, 23rd DEF YPP 6.41, 28th 38, 13th QB Pressures 27, 27th 45, 25th Pressures Allowed 28, 8th 15th Pass D DVOA 18th 26th Run D DVOA 32nd DOME Weather DOME RB Zack Moss, TE Dawson Knox, WR John Brown, S Micah Hyde, DT Ed Oliver QUES Injuries WR Bryan Edwards, LB Nick Kwiatkoski, WR Henry Ruggs, OL Trent Brown, CB Damon Arnette, LB Cory Littleton QUES Josh Allen currently the QB2 overall… After never throwing for 300 yards in a game, Allen has done that in all three games of 2020… Has 12 total TD, just 1 INT, completing 71% of his passes, 9.1 yards per attempt… LV hasn't allowed much through the air but it doesn't matter, neither did LAR before last week QB Derek Carr is playing well, 6 pass TD, 0 INT through three games… Completing 74% of his passes at 7.8 yards per attempt… BUF has allowed over 300 yards and multiple TD passes in B2B games and now has to travel across the country With no Zack Moss in Week 3, Devin Singletary played 89% of the snaps… With Moss in Weeks 1 and 2, Singletary 57% snaps, Moss 45%... Week 3: Singletary 17 touches, 13-71-0 rushing, 4-50-0 receiving on 4 targets… Singletary and Moss are tied with 10 RZ opportunities each... LV allows 5.9 YPC to RB, 8.3 receptions per game (both second most), just allowed 3 total TD to Burkhead and over 100 rushing yards to Sony Michel RB Snaps: Josh Jacobs 68% snaps, Jalen Richard 22%, Devontae Booker 11%... Week 3: Jacobs 19 touches, 16-71-0 rushing, 3-12-0 on 4 targets (on pace for 53 receptions)… Jacobs leads the team with 14 RZ opportunities… BUF allowing 4.4 YPC to RBs and Darrell Henderson just rushed for 114 yards and a touchdown in Week 3 Stefon Diggs leads BUF with 25% target share, Cole Beasley 18%, John Brown 16% (got hurt last week)… Week 3: Beasley led the team in targets (7) and receiving, 6-100-0, Diggs 2nd on the team in targets (6), went 4-49-1 receiving… Diggs tied for team lead with 4 RZ targets... LV not actually good against WRs, everybody just runs on them WR Hunter Renfrow is 2nd on the Raiders with 15% target share, Henry Ruggs 13%, Bryan Edwards 6%... Week 3: Renfrow led team in targets (9) and receiving, 6-84-1… Renfrow is 2nd on the team with3 RZ targets (had 2 in Week 3)… Renfrow has run 65% of his routes out of the slot this season and BUF just allowed a huge game to Cooper Kupp plus Jamison Crowder went off in Week 1 Tyler Kroft went 4-24-2 receiving on 5 targets in Week 3… Ran 24 routes on 41 dropbacks (10 in the slot) but Dawson Knox could be back this week… LV has been tough on tight ends, allowed just 2-13-1 to Jared Cook in Week 2 TE Darren Waller leads the Raiders with a 30% target share… He had just 2 receptions on 4 targets in Week 3 as Bill Belichick basically built the defensive gameplan around him… As long as the Bills linebackers are healthy, this will be a tough matchup for Waller

2-1 SU 2-1 0-3 ATS 2-1 2-1 Over-Under 2-1 4.55, 29th OFF YPP 5.93, 12th 4.79, 4th DEF YPP 4.83, 5th 48, 2nd QB Pressures 39, 12th 42, 22nd Pressures Allowed 34, 13th 23rd Pass D DVOA 7th 16th Run D DVOA 7th 73 clear Weather 73 clear WR Jalen Reagor, TE Dallas Goedert on IR, RB Miles Sanders, OL Lane Johnson and Jason Peters, WRDeSean Jackson, WR Alshon Jeffery, CB Avonte Maddox, DT Fletcher Cox, WR J.J Arcega-Whiteside QUES Injuries RB Raheem Mostert, QB Jimmy Garoppolo, CB K'Waun Williams, DE Dee Ford QUES Carson Wentz is currently QB22 overall… Has 3 pass TD, 2 rush TD, 6 INT thus far… Completing 59.8% of his passes at 5.6 yards per attempt… SF has only allowed 2 pass TD but have faced Sam Darnold and Daniel Jones… Also allowing league-high 50 rushing yards per game to QBs QB Sounds like it could be Nick Mullens again in Week 4… In Week 3, Mullens 343 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT… PHI just allowed Burrow and Goff to throw for 5 TD over the last two games Snaps since Miles Sanders returned in Week 2: Sanders 78%, Boston Scott 16%, Corey Clement 5%... Sanders 22 touches, 18-95-0 rushing, 4-12-0 on 8 targets (has 15 targets in two games)… Sanders leads PHI with 7 RZ opportunities… SF allowing 3.2 YPC to RBs but have faced Jets and Giants last two weeks, 7th in run defense DVOA RB Week 3 snaps, without Raheem Mostert: Jerick McKinnon 62% snaps, Jeff Wilson 30%, JaMycal Hasty 8%... Week 3 usage: McKinnon 17 touches, 14-38-1 rushing, 3-39-0 on 4 targets, Wilson 15 touches, 12-15-1 rushing, 3-54-1 on 3 targets… McKinnon leads SF with 10 RZ opportunities on the season but Wilson had 7 in Week 3 alone... PHI allowing 3.5 YPC to RBs, 16th in run defense DVOA DeSean Jackson 3rd on PHI with 16% target share, Greg Ward 15%, Jalen Reagor 10%... Week 3: Ward led the team with 11 targets, went 8-72-1 receiving (Jackson got hurt)… Ward tied for 2nd on PHI with 2 RZ targets… Ward ran 50 routes on 60 drop backs in Week 3 (74% in the slot)... SF 7th in pass defense DVOA, allowing the 10th fewest fantasy points to WRs WR Brandon Aiyuk leads SF with 18% target share (but George Kittle should be back), Kendrick Bourne 17%, Trent Taylor 9%... Week 3 usage: Aiyuk led team in targets (8) and receiving, 5-70-0, added 3-31-1 rushing (used him like Deebo Samuel)… Taylor leads SF WRs with 3 RZ targets, Aiyuk has 2... PHI just allowed 200 receiving yards and 2 TD to CIN WRs in Week 3 With Dallas Goedert hurt, Zach Ertz played 92% of the snaps in Week 3… Ertz ran 57 routes (24 in the slot)… For Week 3, was 2nd with 10 targets, went 7-70-0 receiving TE We haven't seen George Kittle since Week 1 but he played 98% of the snaps that week and ran a route on 31 of 38 drop backs (12 in the slot)… PHI allowed 3 TD to Higbee in Week 2, and a TD to Logan Thomas in Week 1

0-3 SU 3-0 1-2 ATS 3-0 3-0 Over-Under 3-0 5.87, 13th OFF YPP 6.86, 1st 6.41, 27th DEF YPP 6.58, 32nd 41, 10th QB Pressures 23, 31st 37, 18th Pressures Allowed 24, 3rd 17th Pass D DVOA 20th 17th Run D DVOA 27th 50 clear Weather 50 clear K Younghoe Koo DOUBTFUL, WRs Julio Jones, Russell Gage, DT Grady Jarrett, OL Kaleb McGary, DE Takkarist McKinley, CB Darqueze Dennard QUES Injuries WRs Davante Adams, Allen Lazard, LB Rashan Gary, LB Christian Kirksey, NT Kenny Clark QUES Matt Ryan is currently the QB8 overall… Has 7 pass TD to 2 INT thus far… Completing 62.5% of his passes at 7.3 yards per attempt… GB has allowed multiple TD passes in each game, just gave up 3 to Drew Brees QB Aaron Rodgers is currently the QB6 overall… The revenge tour continues, 9 pass TD, zero INT thus far… Completing 67% of his passes at 8.4 yards per attempt (his highest since 2014)… ATL is allowing the most fantasy points to QB, has allowed 9 pass TD through three games Snaps: Todd Gurley 54%, Brian Hill 27%, Ito Smith 17%... Week 3 usage: Gurley 15 touches, 14-80-1 rushing, 2 targets (has just 2 targets over last 2 games), Hill 10 touches, 9-58-1 rushing… Gurley leads ATL with 14 RZ opportunities… GB allowing 5.4 YPC to RBs, just allowed 13-139-2 RECEIVING to Alvin Kamara RB Snaps: Aaron Jones 57%, Jamaal Williams 38%, Tyler Ervin 31%... Week 3 usage: ones 18 touches, 16-69-1 rushing, 2-17-0 on 4 targets (3rd among RBs with 18 targets)… Jones leads GB with 19 RZ opportunities (second behind only Derrick Henry)… ATL allowing 3.6 YPC to RBs but everybody just passes on them Calvin Ridley leads ATL with 28% target share, Russell Gage 19%, Julio Jones 18%... Week 3 usage: Ridley led the team in targets (13) and receiving, 5-110-0, Olamide Zaccheaus 2nd with 6 targets, 4-41-0 (Gage got hurt)… Ridley leads ATL with 7 RZ targets... Brandon Powell served as the Falcons slot WR once Gage went down... GB has allowed 5 TD to WRs this season WR Targets without Davante Adams in Week 3: Allen Lazard 8, Marquez Valdes-Scantling 4, Darrius Shepherd 1… Week 3 usage: Lazard led the team in receiving, 6-142-1, MVS just 1 reception on 4 targets… MVS and Adams lead GB with 3 RZ targets… ATL allows 245 yards per game to wide receivers, the second most. Lazard has core injury, may require surgery. Week 3: Hayden Hurst caught a one-yard TD and that was it, 3 targets… Hurst ran 29 on 43 dropbacks… Hurst has seen 13% target share this season TE Robert Tonyan has a scored a TD in B2B games, went 5-50-1 on 5 targets in Week 3… Tonyan ran 22 routes on 37 dropbacks in Week 3… ATL just allowed 6-60-2 to Jimmy Graham

